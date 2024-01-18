Innovative Educators Network heads to Fort Lauderdale for education conference

The Innovative Educators (InEd) Network is hosting a major conference in Fort Lauderdale with the aim of showcasing groundbreaking education models.

InEd Live! 2024 will take place Saturday at the famed Museum of Discovery & Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale. InEd is hosting several leaders in school choice at the conference, such as Kerry McDonald of the Foundation for Economic Education, Ron Matus from Step Up for Students and Raphael Gang of Stand Together.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., beginning with an “educational marketplace” opening in the museum’s atrium, filled with more than three dozen vendors providing attendees information about various schooling options.

McDonald will be part of the first speaker presentation at 10 a.m. She’ll join with InEd co-founders Toni Frallicciardi and Shiren Rattigan. Frallicciardi also co-founded the Surf Skate Science Homeschool Co-op, while Rattigan founded Colossal Academy.

From there, four panel-led workshops will run on and off throughout the day. A closing presentation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event leads into School Choice Week, which will run from Jan. 21-27.

Those looking to attend the conference can pay $99 for a family of four to enter. Individuals also have the option of purchasing individual tickets, priced at $49 for adults and $19 for children. All tickets also include museum admission. InEd is also guaranteeing that 50% of online ticket sales will go toward microgrants “to empower innovative educators,” according to a release from the group.

Florida has been a leader in expanding school choice options for years. That culminated last year with lawmakers approving a universal school choice measure, liftin income caps on private school vouchers. House Speaker Paul Renner made that legislation a priority.

Lawmakers this Session are following up with legislation aiming to deregulate public schools. The Senate has already passed a series of bills, setting up a negotiation ahead with House lawmakers.