Another ‘global warming’ heckler interrupts Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis continues to be greeted by critics during his standard stump speeches.

In Nashua, New Hampshire, the Governor was again interrupted as he delivered remarks.

“You’re taking millions from oil and gas billionaires,” yelled a Generation Z activist as she sprinted across the stage.

DeSantis was relatively unruffled.

“It’s interesting. I’m sure there’s probably some of these others here. These people started coming in in Iowa and screaming, you know, about global warming when we were in the middle of a blizzard,” DeSantis quipped. “I’m like, you know, kind of pick your points here.”

The Governor’s campaign has already been fundraising off these interruptions.

He has had a variety of remarks ready for them.

“This is wrong with the college system right there. That’s Exhibit A,” DeSantis said during the aforementioned Iowa stop. “He was stumbling around to get his flag out. He telegraphed that a mile away.”

DeSantis suggested previous protesters either “bumrushed” or “were invited” into a Fox News town hall earlier in the week, where they also offered climate critiques.

A December event also was interrupted by a heckler.

The Governor was talking about how Florida “beat (Anthony) Fauci on COVID” when a woman began calling out about an alleged “sex offender” in public schools.

DeSantis told her to “stop it.”

“I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis said.

The interruption lasted less than a minute, allowing DeSantis to talk about removing “(George) Soros prosecutors,” returning to his spiel.

In South Carolina, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “fucking fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”

In Tega Cay, DeSantis dealt with LGBTQ activists, escorted out after unfurling a rainbow pride flag.

“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!” DeSantis shouted, per the Post and Courier. “Leave those kids alone.”

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”

They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that, to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said.