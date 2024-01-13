Ron DeSantis fundraises off of climate heckler interruption

Ron DeSantis is monetizing an interruption at a recent campaign rally.

On the heels of hecklers peppering the presidential candidate with questions and accusations in Iowa, the Governor’s campaign is using the incident as a pretext for a last-minute pitch to supporters.

“DeSantis is being ATTACKED on the trail right now. This is the price for fighting for what you believe in,” reads the call to action.

In Ames on Thursday, DeSantis was accused of taking money from the fossil fuel industry.

“I’m doing this,” DeSantis said, continuing his prepared remarks as someone asked “how much money he’d gotten from (oil) executives.”

“He wants you to pay more for gas, more for energy. He wants rolling blackouts in this country. We’re not going to let people like that win,” DeSantis said to one attendee.

But that didn’t quell the drama.

“How much money have you taken from the oil companies,” asked another attendee.

“This is wrong with the college system right there. That’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said. “He was stumbling around to get his flag out. He telegraphed that a mile away.”

Yet another heckler interrupted thereafter, as a member of law enforcement loomed behind the Governor.

DeSantis suggested previous protesters either “bum rushed” or “were invited” into a Fox News town hall earlier in the week, where they also offered climate critiques.

A December event also was interrupted by a heckler.

The Governor was talking about how Florida “beat Fauci on COVID” when a woman began calling out about an alleged “sex offender” in public schools.

DeSantis told her to “stop it.”

“I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis said.

The interruption lasted less than a minute, allowing DeSantis to talk about removing “Soros prosecutors,” returning to his spiel.

In South Carolina, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “f****** fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”

In Tega Cay, DeSantis dealt with LGBTQ activists, escorted out after unfurling a rainbow pride flag.

“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!” DeSantis shouted, per the Post and Courier. “Leave those kids alone.”

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”

They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said.