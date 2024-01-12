January 11, 2024
Hecklers interrupt Ron DeSantis event in Iowa
image via Never back down

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 11, 20245min1

Desantis iowa
The Governor's take: 'We're not going to let people like that win.'

Ron DeSantis was delivering remarks in Ames, Iowa on Thursday night when members of the audience derailed his speech.

For the second time in recent days in Iowa, DeSantis was accused of taking money from the fossil fuel industry.

“I’m doing this,” DeSantis said, continuing his prepared remarks as someone asked “how much money he’d gotten from (oil) executives.”

“He wants you to pay more for gas, more for energy. He wants rolling blackouts in this country.  We’re not going to let people like that win,” DeSantis said to one attendee.

But that didn’t quell the drama.

“How much money have you taken from the oil companies,” asked another attendee.

“This is wrong with the college system right there. That’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said. “He was stumbling around to get his flag out. He telegraphed that a mile away.”

Yet another heckler interrupted thereafter, as a member of law enforcement loomed behind the Governor.

DeSantis suggested previous protesters either “bum rushed” or “were invited” into a Fox News town hall earlier in the week, where they also offered climate critiques.

A December event also was interrupted by a heckler.

The Governor was talking about how Florida “beat Fauci on COVID” when a woman began calling out about an alleged “sex offender” in public schools.

DeSantis told her to “stop it.”

“I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis said.

The interruption lasted less than a minute, allowing DeSantis to talk about removing “Soros prosecutors,” returning to his spiel.

In South Carolina, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “f****** fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”

In Tega Cay, DeSantis dealt with LGBTQ activists, escorted out after unfurling a rainbow pride flag.

“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!” DeSantis shouted, per the Post and Courier. “Leave those kids alone.”

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.

They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 11, 2024 at 7:46 pm

    Rhonda is right that people like the hecklers won’t win.

    What Rhonda does not realize is that Rhonda themself is just a heckle.

    All that whining about Disney, whining about trans drag queens, crying about books about Ziegling while the Zieglers go out Ziegling all over town.

    It’s nothing but heckling people, many of whom got enough troubles already without wannabee politicians piling one.

    Bye Ferhonda! You done

