Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 6% in New Hampshire, 49% behind Donald Trump

With speculation swirling about the short-term future of his campaign, Ron DeSantis faces a massive deficit in New Hampshire according to the latest tracking survey.

Sunday’s Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe poll shows him with 6% support in the First in the Nation state. This puts him 49 points behind Donald Trump and 30 points behind Nikki Haley.

DeSantis had climbed to 7% in the same poll on Saturday, but Sunday’s release finds him at the previous level.

The Governor would have faced questions on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN on Sunday morning about this poll and the future of his campaign, but cancelled those appearances.

“The media hits were canceled due to a scheduling issue and will be rescheduled. The governor will be traveling Sunday morning with the campaign and has public events scheduled Sunday evening through Tuesday in NH,” posted Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for DeSantis.

DeSantis’ campaign advised media that he would be in Manchester Sunday at 5 p.m. but the event is not advertised on the campaign webpage. Also, the Never Back Down super PAC is advertising a Monday event, which is on its webpage at this writing. It is a town hall in Weare, a city of 9,000 people.