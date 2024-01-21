January 21, 2024
Donald Trump campaign says it’s ‘honored’ by Ron DeSantis endorsement

Jesse Scheckner January 21, 2024

Trump DeSantis
‘We are honored by the endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates.’

Roughly two hours after Ron DeSantis suspended his candidacy and endorsed Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, the former President’s campaign issued a very on-brand response.

It did, however, indicate that with DeSantis out of the contest, Trump may be willing to bury the proverbial hatchet with Florida’s Governor.

“With a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement before taking aim at the last viable GOP candidate in the race.

Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans.

“It’s time to choose wisely.”

DeSantis ended his run for the White House on Sunday afternoon less than a week removed from a disappointing performance in the Iowa caucuses and even worse results forecasted for this week’s GOP Primary in New Hampshire.

Despite the Governor’s extensive campaigning in the Hawkeye State, not one of Iowa’s 99 counties chose DeSantis as its top candidate. Polling indicates Haley will take a distant second place behind Trump in New Hampshire.

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack broke a nine-month moratorium on presidential endorsements DeSantis reportedly requested of six Congress members last year when she announced her support of Trump.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean followed suit Sunday, calling on Republicans to unite and “take the fight to our opposition and win conservative victories in November with Donald Trump as our nominee (by electing) him President of the United States.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

