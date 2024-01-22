Nominations open for 2024 Woman of the Year in Agriculture

Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the opening of the nomination process for the Woman of the Year in Agriculture Award and the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards on Monday.

The Woman of the Year in Agriculture Award recognizes the achievements of women who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture, and the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards are presented annually, spotlighting environmentally innovative growers and ranchers who share a commitment to ag practices that protect and preserve Florida resources.

Nominations for both awards must be submitted by March 1, 2024.

“These awards are a celebration of the exceptional individuals who have contributed to the growth and innovation of Florida’s agriculture industry,” Simpson said in a news release. “I encourage everyone to nominate deserving individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to agriculture – their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment deserve recognition.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services started the Woman of the Year Award program in 1985. Past honorees have come from throughout the agriculture community, including cattle, horticulture, timber, citrus, agriculture education and more. A list of past honorees is available online.

The Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award has launched in 1994. The program spotlights the environmentally innovative farming practices of the state’s growers and ranchers.

Nomination forms for the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards can be obtained and submitted online or by downloading the nomination form and mailing the completed form. More information and updates on the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards can be found on FDACS’ website.