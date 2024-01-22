January 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nominations open for 2024 Woman of the Year in Agriculture

Staff ReportsJanuary 22, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Local millage hike changes moving through Legislature

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis touts bill to give $5M to Donald Trump for ‘political discrimination’

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Melissa Langley Braude named Partner at The Fiorentino Group

Florida Orange Groves Landscape
'I encourage everyone to nominate deserving individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to agriculture.'

Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the opening of the nomination process for the Woman of the Year in Agriculture Award and the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards on Monday.

The Woman of the Year in Agriculture Award recognizes the achievements of women who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture, and the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards are presented annually, spotlighting environmentally innovative growers and ranchers who share a commitment to ag practices that protect and preserve Florida resources.

Nominations for both awards must be submitted by March 1, 2024.

“These awards are a celebration of the exceptional individuals who have contributed to the growth and innovation of Florida’s agriculture industry,” Simpson said in a news release. “I encourage everyone to nominate deserving individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to agriculture – their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment deserve recognition.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services started the Woman of the Year Award program in 1985. Past honorees have come from throughout the agriculture community, including cattle, horticulture, timber, citrus, agriculture education and more. A list of past honorees is available online.

The Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award has launched in 1994. The program spotlights the environmentally innovative farming practices of the state’s growers and ranchers.

Nomination forms for the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards can be obtained and submitted online or by downloading the nomination form and mailing the completed form. More information and updates on the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Awards can be found on FDACS’ website.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis expects voters to decide on cannabis legalization

next'Waivable conflicts' take center stage in Donna Adelson’s first case management hearing for Dan Markel’s murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories