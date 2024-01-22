‘Waivable conflicts’ take center stage in Donna Adelson’s first case management hearing for Dan Markel’s murder

Donna Adelson’s first case management hearing took place Monday morning, just over two months after she was arrested for the July 2014 murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel, while attempting to flee on a one-way flight to Vietnam. Her attorney, Dan Rashbaum, and Assistant State Attorney Sarah Kathryn Dugan met before Judge Stephen Everett, while Donna appeared from Leon County Jail by Zoom.

At the time of his murder, Markel and Donna’s daughter Wendi Adelson were locked in acrimonious litigation regarding the location and supervision of their two young sons, and Donna was deeply woven into these conflicts. Donna was desperate for Wendi to live in Miami even after the court denied her attempt at relocation, and it was Donna who was caught disparaging Markel to his children.

A lawful resolution of the latter issue never happened because Markel was killed by hit men who were allegedly paid by Donna and her son Charlie Adelson before Markel’s motions were heard in court.

Today’s hearing, however, wasn’t focused on the facts of the case but rather on her lawyer.

Rashbaum had represented Donna and her husband Harvey for years, co-signing the infamous August 2016 “fanciful fiction” letter that proclaimed the family’s innocence. He signed this alongside multiple attorneys representing different family members who had been named as co-conspirators to the murder — David Oscar Markus and Michael Weinstein signed on behalf of Charlie Adelson, and John Lauro signed on behalf of Wendi. The oldest Adelson son, Robert, didn’t need a lawyer — he was uninvolved in the conspiracy and cooperated with law enforcement from the start.

But shortly after his 2022 arrest, Markus and Charlie broke ties, and Rashbaum transitioned over to defending Charlie. Rashbaum led Charlie’s (bizarre) defense through his November 2023 trial, which landed in Charlie’s conviction for first-degree murder, and a life sentence without chance for parole plus 60 years for conspiracy and solicitation.

At the time of Donna’s arrest, she was represented by defense attorney Marissel Descalzo. Nevertheless, it was clear from recorded jail calls that Rashbaum had continued to advise both mother and son extensively through trial and beyond. And then after Descalzo appeared with Donna for a feisty arraignment hearing, Rashbaum quickly pivoted back to representing the Adelson matriarch. A few weeks after that, Rashbaum added Tallahassee defense attorney Alex Morris to their team.

Rashbaum shared in a recent interview the fondness he feels for Donna, describing her as “the nicest client” he’s ever had, and as a woman who reminds him of his own mother. Rashbaum’s also told Surviving the Survivor host Joel Waldman that he wouldn’t go to the police if he or his child were the victim of a deadly extortion threat — a position he concedes probably places him “in the minority,” if that’s to be believed at all. Rashbaum also answered that he was drinking either “a Coke or a Pepsi” while on air — a little bizarre to not know which, or perhaps a spontaneous attempt to avoid saying “it’s actually just whiskey.”

But that’s not what Everett had on his mind this morning. Rather, the judge wanted Donna to be clear about the potential for conflicts in having shared a lawyer with her son.

Everett wanted to make sure Donna was fully aware that she is constitutionally entitled to “conflict-free counsel” for representation. Donna indicated she was aware of this.

Further, Everett reminded Donna that this conflict is “waivable” — meaning that Donna and Charlie can each provide Rashbaum with permission to represent the other party, with recognition of potential issues that might arise. For example, if one of them were ever to want to cooperate with authorities against the other, Rashbaum would be required to withdraw. After all, lawyers can’t act against the interest of even former clients without their consent. Donna understood and affirmed she wanted Rashbaum as her counsel.

No questions were asked regarding any joint defense agreements or communications with or through Wendi Adelson’s lawyer, John Lauro — although recent jail calls between Charlie and Donna suggest that inter-attorney discussions are the only way Wendi wishes to communicate about the case with her family members.

Finally, Everett asked about defense and prosecution plans for scheduling a trial. Rashbaum indicated they are in active conversations about finding a date. Perhaps this will be settled by the next case management hearing, set for Feb. 12, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

