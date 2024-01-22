Crystal River Manager Douglas Baber abruptly resigns

Crystal River is in need of a City Manager just six months after hiring one.

Douglas Baber resigned, saying in a letter he hasn’t been able to sell his house in Panama City since leaving the Panhandle for Citrus County in July.

“Unfortunately, the burden of carrying two households and the current market conditions have made it impossible for me to sell my home,” he wrote. “This has resulted in a significant amount of stress, and I believe moving back to Panama City is in the best interest of my family.”

The City Council, in a special meeting Monday morning, unanimously accepted Baber’s resignation and immediately signed him onto a six-month, $35,000 consulting contract.

The city hired Baber, former City Manager in Mexico Beach, in late June on a $120,000 salary. City officials also agreed to pay Baber up to $20,000 in moving expenses. Mayor Joe Meek said Baber had used about $6,000 of that amount.

Council members were somewhat mum on the resignation, which came as a surprise. City Attorney Robert Batsel recommended silence citing the “nondisparagement” clause in the separation agreement.

Baber’s brief tenure brought immediate concerns in Crystal River which, prior to the last 10 years, was infamously known for its revolving door of City Managers.

Meek, noting numerous projects Crystal River has ongoing, called Baber’s resignation a “hiccup.”

“I know it came as a surprise and shock to a lot of folks,” he said. “The City of Crystal River will work hard to ensure we don’t miss a beat.”

Assistant City Manager Michael Manning, who Baber brought with him from Mexico Beach, also resigned, Meek said.

Baber’s brief tenure was filled with activity. Hurricane Idalia flooded homes and businesses, forcing the closing of City Hall and temporary relocation of city services to the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center. Six weeks later, a tornado ripped through the city.

“We have successfully navigated through two challenging natural disasters, provided outstanding municipal services, projects with innovative strategies, and have maintained one of the strongest and most resilient communities I have ever worked with,” Baber’s resignation letter states.

The Council named Public Works Director Troy Slattery as Interim City Manager.