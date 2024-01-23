Exclusive: 55 Florida Sheriffs fall in behind Donald Trump

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has the backing of the vast majority of Florida Sheriffs.

Donald Trump now has the endorsements of 55 of Florida’s 67 county Sheriffs, as they felt emboldened to endorse in the wake of Ron DeSantis leaving the presidential race. DeSantis had touted the endorsements of 60 Sheriffs when he was still a candidate last year.

“As sheriffs we understand that government’s primary responsibility is to protect its citizens, and we need a President in the White House who will stand with us as we protect our citizens, their freedoms, and our communities,” said Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“President Trump has a proven track record of protecting our great nation,” Ivey continued. “They say that past performance predicts future performance, and as President, Donald Trump exceeded at every level. He secured our borders, stood strong with our law enforcement officers, targeted drug traffickers and fentanyl dealers, fought to protect our Constitutional Rights, and once again, made our military the most revered in the world!!”

Trump is facing off against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary on Tuesday.

“This group of Florida Sheriffs are proudly endorsing Donald Trump for President of the United States because we need him in the White House protecting our country and standing with us, as we protect you and our communities!” Ivey concluded.

Here is a complete list of the Sheriffs endorsing Trump:

— Baker Sheriff Scotty Rhoden

— Bay Sheriff Tommy Ford

— Bradford Sheriff George Paul “Gordon” Smith

— Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey

— Calhoun Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel

— Citrus Sheriff Mike Prendergast

— Clay Sheriff Michelle Cook

— Collier Sheriff Kevin J. Rambosk

— Columbia Sheriff Mark Hunter

— DeSoto Sheriff James F. Potter

— Dixie Sheriff Darby Butler

— Duval Sheriff T.K. Waters

— Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons

— Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly

— Franklin Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith

— Gilchrist Sheriff Bobby Schultz

— Glades Sheriff David Hardin

— Gulf Sheriff Mike Harrison

— Hamilton Sheriff J. Harrell Reid

— Hardee Sheriff Vent Crawford

— Hendry Sheriff Stephen H. “Steve” Whidden

— Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis

— Highlands Sheriff Paul Blackman

— Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister

— Holmes Sheriff John Tate

— Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers

— Jackson Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield

— Jefferson Sheriff Alfred Kenneth “Mac” McNeill Jr.

— Lafayette Sheriff Brian N. Lamb

— Lake Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell

— Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno

— Levy Sheriff Robert “Bobby” McCallum

— Liberty Sheriff Buddy Money

— Madison Sheriff David Harper

— Manatee Sheriff Charles R. Wells

— Marion Sheriff Billy Woods

— Martin Sheriff William Snyder

— Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay

— Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper

— Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden

— Okeechobee Sheriff Noel E. Stephen

— Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco

— Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

— Putnam Sheriff Homer “Gator” DeLoach III

— Santa Rosa Sheriff Robert Johnson

— Sarasota Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman

— St. Johns Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick

— St. Lucie Sheriff Keith Pearson

— Sumter Sheriff William O. “Bill” Farmer

— Suwannee Sheriff Sam St. John

— Taylor Sheriff Wayne Padgett

— Union Sheriff Brad Whitehead

— Wakulla Sheriff Jared Miller

— Walton Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson Jr.

— Washington Sheriff Kevin Crews