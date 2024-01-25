Marco Rubio shoots down VP trial balloon

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says he’s not interested in the No. 2 slot on the 2024 ticket.

During a Fox News interview, the Senator rebuffed a question from host Brian Kilmeade about being Donald Trump’s running mate.

“Well, we’re both from the same state, so that’s probably not going to work that way,” Rubio said.

The Senator added that Trump “ultimately” is “going to win” and “going to be our next President,” but predicated his case on a reading of the 12th Amendment that two men on the same ticket can’t be from Florida.

That’s not exactly true, PolitiFact noted in 2015, when exploring the question of whether Rubio and Jeb Bush could run together.

Article II of the Constitution does stipulate that “electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote by ballot for two persons, of whom one at least shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves.”

That’s not an outright ban, but it could cause problems in a close election. The 12th Amendment leaves openings for novel if improbable solutions, including the Senate voting on Vice President, or the Electoral College voting to elect a new Vice President and leaving the House to choose the President.

Rubio endorsed Trump on Jan. 14, when Gov. Ron DeSantis was still an active candidate.

“When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us. I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” Rubio posted to X.