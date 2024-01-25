Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.25.24

Good Thursday morning.

It’s Rural Counties Day at the Capitol.

The event, now in its sixth year, is hosted by the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee and Rep. Bobby Payne. The event will feature booths and exhibits staged throughout the Capitol Courtyard, all seeking to educate lawmakers and the public on what Florida’s 28 rural counties bring to the table as well as what they need to be successful.

“I am excited once again about the opportunity to bring people together from Rural counties throughout the state for Rural Counties Day. Rural Counties Day allows participants to showcase their communities, enhance network opportunities and meet with members of the Florida legislature to gain support for issues in their county,” said Payne, a Palatka Republican.

“This event has grown tremendously since 2018 when I first conceived of the idea. We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished since then and want to thank so many for their support and participation, including the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee and each of the generous event sponsors.

This year’s Rural Counties Day event also included a reception Wednesday evening, during which the Rural Counties Day Planning Committee presented Payne with the Rural Legislative Champion Award. In addition, the Committee announced that the award would be renamed the Bobby Payne Florida Rural Counties Advocacy Award, in recognition of his commitment to serving rural communities across the state.

The House will honor the late Jimmy Buffett and his love and dedication to Florida today with “Jimmy Buffett Day at the Florida State Capitol.”

The event is dedicated to “celebrating the life, music, legacy and philanthropy of the iconic singer, songwriter, bestselling author, and environmentalist,” organizers said.

It comes as lawmakers are set to consider bills that would rename the Florida stretch of AIA as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” and create a Margaritaville specialty license plate, the proceeds of which would benefit the charitable foundation Singing for Change, an organization long represented by Jeff Sharkey and Taylor Biehl of Capitol Alliance Group.



Festivities include a 12:30 p.m. news conference in the 4th Floor Capitol Rotunda celebrating the singer-songwriter’s life and contributions to the Sunshine State.

Speakers will include Sen. Lauren Book and Gayle Harrell, Reps. Linda Chaney and Chuck Clemons as well as Savannah Buffett, Loraine Buffett McGuane, Melanie Buffett, Singing for Change’s Executive Director Judith Ranger Smith and Margaritaville’s CEO John Cohlan.

Additionally, at 12:45 p.m., Scotty Emerick, a member of the Coral Reefer Band, will play a musical tribute to Buffett in the Capitol Courtyard.

Make that a triple-booking for advocacy days — it’s also National Florida Day.

Celebrated every year on Jan. 25, National Florida Day puts a spotlight on everything that makes the nation’s 27th state unique.

What are some of those things? Florida Humanities, the nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has compiled an online guide with nearly 50 unique places and events Floridians and visitors alike can explore to connect to the humanities — and be rewarded along the way.

From the Panhandle to the Keys, the handy little booklet is divided into six pathways: literature, music, history and heritage, food, visual arts and the environment. It, of course, features familiar names, but there are quite a few little-known places within that fly under the radar.

Check it out here.

“‘It’s life-changing: $2M Sentara Cares Innovation Fund continues expanding dental care maternal and child care” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Nonprofit health care delivery system Sentara Health is well underway with its $2.7 million Innovation Fund, providing resources to federally qualified health centers in underserved Florida communities to expand access to health care to those previously confronted with few choices, if any. Sentara is out with a new statewide digital campaign updating the public about advances that have already been made through the Innovation Fund. For example, one ad features several medical professionals at the Jessie Trice Health Care System talking about a breakthrough dental apprenticeship program that’s effectively providing more dental care to more people in the community than ever before.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DanPFeiffer: The high turnout in NH says as much about how (Donald) Trump drives turnout among the people who want to vote against him as it does about enthusiasm for his candidacy.

—@EvanPower: It’s time for our Party to follow the lead of @RonDeSantis, @marcorubio and @ScottforFlorida and unite behind the presumptive nominee @realDonaldTrump

—@EricMGarcia: Since leaving the campaign, DeSantis has hit Trump hard and fast, said that Trump has multiple vulnerabilities and posted a humanizing and fun video with his son talking about football. Essentially, the stuff that he should have done as a candidate.

—@MichaelScherer: No job quite like a government job picking fights with reporters over teenage farts. How team DeSantis got its groove back.

Tweet, tweet:

Another absolutely amazing #SenateFoodieFête! A beautiful, tasty meal prepared by the talented student chefs of @KeiserU! pic.twitter.com/BsKEY8Lngq — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) January 24, 2024

—@Jason_Garcia: The FL lawmaker carrying a bill to ban sales of lab-grown meat said he doesn’t even want it called meat (another idea the beef industry is lobbying for): “If this ever was to come out, the very first thing I would do is run a bill that says it’s not allowed to be called meat.”

Tweet, tweet:

Pretty sad to hear Waterworks, one of my favorite places in Tallahassee, has closed after 30+ years. There’s nothing else in town like it and it will definitely be missed. pic.twitter.com/nC8AAHPM7s — Erich Martin (@erichm) January 24, 2024

— TOP STORY —

“Florida 2024 Obamacare enrollment tops 4.21 million, sets record” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — More than 4.21 million Floridians signed up for health insurance through Obamacare according to final numbers for this year’s open enrollment period released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

That’s a record-setting enrollment number for Florida, and the total number of enrollees in the Sunshine State far exceeds that of the closest states. Texas had 3.48 million people sign up, followed by California with 1.73 million.

More than 21 million Americans are relying on health coverage either through Healthcare.gov or state-created marketplaces.

Federal officials in the President Joe Biden administration on Wednesday touted the increased numbers — which include more than 5 million new enrollees nationwide — as proof that Obamacare, officially known as the Affordable Care Act, is working.

“For decades, when it came to federal programs we could depend on to keep Americans covered, three were always top of mind — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, but now it’s crystal clear that we need to add a fourth — the Affordable Care Act,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Florida and Texas — the states with the highest number of people enrolled for coverage — are among the 10 states that have rejected expanding Medicaid eligibility that was allowed under Obamacare.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“House passes bill blocking kids from social media” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House has passed a ban on minors under age 16 keeping or opening social media accounts. But similar legislation has yet to move in the Senate. Representatives approved legislation (HB 1) on a 106-13 vote. Speaker Paul Renner made the legislation a priority for this Legislative Session, arguing life online has compromised the mental health of Florida teenagers and put them at risk. “Children have always faced mean girls and boys,” Renner said in a speech on the House floor at the start of the Session. “But social media has changed the game and causes unprecedented damage to our children’s mental health.” Sponsors said the dangerous environment found on social media networks cannot be ignored.

“House looks to boost teacher salaries in budget proposal” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Teachers could see a pay raise and PreK-12 schools would get more funds for exceptional students under a House budget plan released by the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee. The plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1, puts $28.4 billion toward PreK-12 schools, including $22.5 billion that’s part of the Florida Education Funding Program (FEFP), the main formula for funding schools. That would be an increase of $1.5 billion, or 7%, on the current year’s FEFP. It represents $8,936 per student, or $217.50 more than the current year. Most of the increase, about $1.27 billion, is dedicated to the base student allocation, which school districts have the most discretion to spend.

“Age verification demands for porn sites passed by House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Requirements for pornography sites and others hosting content “harmful to minors” has passed in the House. The lower chamber voted unanimously for legislation (HB 3) that pushes publishers to perform reasonable age verification. “When you live in a world where there is a trending downward age of children that for the first time are seeing hard-core pornography, from their phones from their tablets from their computers, when young girls are believing that they have to look a certain way just be desirable and young boys believe they have to behave aggressively just to be desirable, then members, it’s time to take a stand for our children,” said Rep. Toby Overdorf. No lawmakers argued against the bill on the floor, and the bill passed on a 119-0 vote.

“Bills creating harassment-free zone around first responders head to Senate, House floors” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After three failed attempts, South Florida lawmakers are closer than ever to passing legislation that would create a harassment-free zone around police and other first responders in the line of duty. While the radius of that zone differs between the Senate and House versions of the proposed law, both of the bills (SB 184, HB 75) are now headed to their respective chamber floors. The Senate Rules Committee gave approval to SB 184 after hearing from its sponsor, Sen. Bryan Ávila, and several speakers for and against the measure. Ávila’s bill, if passed, would make it illegal for a person to approach or remain within 14 feet of a first responder performing their official duty after receiving a warning to back away.

“Clay Yarborough amendment is a prescription for physician compromise” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Amid this Legislative Session, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is laser-focused on reversing the state’s historic doctor shortage. But along came SB 248, threatening to derail the President’s priority by sending doctors packing their stethoscopes and leaving Florida for more physician-friendly states — all by expanding the Florida Wrongful Death Act and potentially sending doctors’ already sky-high medical malpractice premiums into the stratosphere. Let me say right off that I absolutely believe victims of malpractice mistakes deserve fair compensation. In times like this, compromise is needed: holding negligent health care providers accountable while not derailing efforts to fix our state’s doctor shortage. Enter Sen. Yarborough, who navigated this emotional minefield with a finesse that deserves more than a polite nod. His strike-all amendment to SB 248 wasn’t a legislative maneuver but a tightrope walk over a canyon of competing interests.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“House Committee passes bill repealing restrictions on firearms during emergencies” via Michael Costeines of Florida’s Voice — The Florida House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee favored a bill 12-2 on Wednesday repealing a state statute that limits firearm and ammunition purchases if a state of emergency is declared. Rep. Tommy Gregory and Rep. Tyler Sirois filed HB 1615. “This is a section of Florida law that automatically terminates a constitutional right just because a local sheriff or other designated public official declares a state of emergency,” Gregory said to the Committee. “It specifically repeals section 870.044 automatic emergency measures.” Rep. Berny Jacques argued for needing constitutional rights the most during a declaration of emergency.

“Who’s funding your lawsuit? Bills would require disclosure” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — As legal fees grow larger, more plaintiffs are forced to borrow money to fund lawsuits against parties they contend caused their injuries. But there’s no requirement to inform defendants — including large corporations and insurance companies — when a third-party funds a plaintiff’s lawsuit. Nor is there a way for the state to know whether those financiers include foreign interests with anti-American goals. Bills in the state House and Senate would correct those problems, supporters say. Opponents say that plaintiffs would be disadvantaged if forced to provide copies of their finance agreements to defendants and their attorneys.

“Pornhub supports age verification, but owners don’t like how states have managed regulation to date” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Pornhub supports age verification requirements. But officials behind the massive online platform say the government often does a poor job at regulating web use. The House took up legislation (HB 3) demanding better age verification by websites that publish material “harmful to minors.” On the floor, lawmakers noted that in other states like North Carolina and Montana, Pornhub responded to similar legislation by blocking access to their site for anyone logging on in those states. In a corporate statement to Florida Politics, Aylo, the parent company for Pornhub, declined to speculate on a still hypothetical law. But it said any regulations need to be crafted with the user in mind.

House advances bill aimed at reducing recidivism — The House Commerce Committee moved forward with bipartisan legislation (HB 133) that aims to reduce recidivism after tacking on an amendment expanding its scope. The legislation would make it easier for people with criminal records to enter the barbering, cosmetologist and bartending industries. “First, let me extend my gratitude to the Commerce Committee for sharing my vision on the ways in which we, as a Legislature, can work toward meaningful solutions that decrease the recidivism rate in Florida,” said Rep. Kevin Chambliss, who is co-sponsoring the bill alongside Rep. Rachel Saunders Plakon. “Gaining meaningful employment is the most crucial step a reformed individual takes to truly improve their life, and we must continue to do our part to support their efforts.”

ACLU condemns House passage of social media bill — The ACLU of Florida criticized lawmakers for passing a bill that would mandate more stringent age verification requirements for online platforms and banning minors under age 16 from creating social media accounts, calling the legislation “a sweeping censorship bill aimed at stifling freedom of expression online.” ACLU of Florida interim Executive Director Howard Simon said, “This vote to ban young people under 16 from having social media accounts even with the consent of their parents shows that the claim of ‘parents’ rights’ of the last two Legislative Sessions was just a cover for censorship.” ACLU of Florida Legislative Director Kara Gross added, “The legislature continues to prove it has no regard for the First Amendment and free speech. … It’s troubling to see how unbothered Florida’s legislature is about undermining parental rights when it suits their interests.”

— THE SKED —

— 8 a.m. House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. House Civil Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The Senate holds a floor Session. Senate Chambers.

— 11:30 a.m. House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 11:30 a.m. House Education Quality Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 11:30 a.m. House Local Administration Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 11:30 a.m. House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 3 p.m. House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Energy Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— THE TRAIL —

“Joe Biden’s campaign says 2024 GOP Primary is over and voters have a ‘clear choice’” via Rebecca Shabad of NBC News — Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign said it’s essentially entering the General Election phase of the 2024 cycle now that former Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP Primary. “The results out of New Hampshire confirm that Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination and the election-denying anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party,” Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez told reporters on a press call. The choice American voters face in November is coming into sharp focus, she said.

“As GOP rivals collapse, Wall Street warms to second Donald Trump term” via Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Wall Street executives who had pined for a GOP alternative to Trump face a stark dilemma after Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary appeared to affirm that Trump is on his way to becoming his party’s presidential nominee for the third consecutive election. By the end of Trump’s first term, many of the biggest names in corporate America and high finance were openly criticizing Trump over his denial that he lost the 2020 election and his subsequent role in fueling the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. But with Trump likely to face Biden again this year, some business titans have publicly softened their opposition in recent days, potentially signaling a desire to work with Trump if he lands back in the White House.

— MORE 2024 —

“Republican Party of Florida to endorse Trump for President” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The Republican Party of Florida will move to endorse Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election at its next party meeting. Citing the results of Iowa and New Hampshire’s respective Caucuses and Primary, state party Chair Evan Power said Republicans must “come together and put 100% of our focus on defeating Joe Biden and his failed administration in November.” The party said Wednesday that the vote will be held at their annual meeting on Feb. 10.

Even Power endorses you-know-who.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

Kathleen Passidomo, Paul Renner named to GOPAC Board — GOPAC has rolled out its list of 2024 Legislative Leaders Advisory Board members, and a few Florida pols made the cut. The top-billed of 22 state Senators from across the country named to the Board Florida Senate President Passidomo. The House list, meanwhile, features Speaker Renner. Each will serve a one-year term on the Board, which promotes ideas they are championing by addressing elected officials, candidates, and members at GOPAC events and via its digital program. In addition, Board members have the opportunity to nominate up-and-coming state lawmakers to GOPAC’s Emerging Leaders Program and provide updates on key legislative and political developments. “Members of our 2024 Legislative Leaders Advisory Board are essential in our efforts to educate and elect Republican leaders who are focused on making Americans’ lives easier, safer, and better,” said GOPAC Chair David Avella.

“Judge orders Ron DeSantis to show why School Board election winner shouldn’t be seated” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A Leon County Circuit Judge says a School Board election winner should be allowed to take his seat — despite DeSantis’ executive order that kept Rod Velez from the dais. The administration has 40 days to argue otherwise, according to writs of quo warranto issued by Circuit Judge John Cooper. A Governor’s representative dismissed the significance of the order, however. Velez was elected to serve on the Broward County School Board in 2022, but his election was clouded by a 1995 felony conviction. Cooper’s filing could have implications for others awaiting the restoration of their voting rights under Amendment 4, he and his lawyers say.

“Democrats call on DeSantis to do more to address ‘affordable housing crisis’” via Tarik Minor of News4Jax — Lawmakers and Jacksonville-area residents are calling on DeSantis to do more to address what economists call an “affordable housing crisis.” High demand and short supply, along with other factors, have resulted in exploding mortgage rates for homeowners and renters. Florida gained national popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly became the fastest-growing state. While being a popular state is good, it has also resulted in high mortgage costs and rent prices. One lawmaker said now that more people than ever are here, the state needs to make sure they can afford to live here. ″What can we do now? Because Floridians need relief now, people need relief now, it’s impacting everyone, again, not just young people but young people, working families, our seniors,” said U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

“DeSantis called for ‘energy dominance’ during campaign. His plan still is relevant to Floridians” via Inside Climate News — Satellite Beach is situated in one of the most highly eroding areas in Florida. With the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the 156-mile Indian River Lagoon on the other, the water is a treasured draw and growing threat. Hurricane Nicole washed away some 13 feet of beach, leaving four homes uninhabitable, after making landfall roughly 42 miles to the south as a Category 1 storm. Across Florida, communities are grappling with the biggest environmental threat facing the state: climate change. DeSantis has invested more than $1.6 billion toward hardening the infrastructure against rising seas and flooding.

“Florida rejects books on voting, Tuskegee Airmen for museum’s story time” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s Department of State tossed the entire slate of books recommended by the civil-rights Grove Museum for the first six months of its 2024 monthly story time program for young children, including books on voting rights and Black history. The books were deemed not appropriate for the time of year they were being offered; they were not age-appropriate or not on the state Department of Education’s pre-approved reading list. Among the books rejected was “VOTE!” by Eileen Christelow, scheduled for this month. The book was on the state’s pre-approved list and rated for first- through fourth graders. “You’re joking,” Christelow said.

“Risk of mosquito-borne illness on the rise for Floridians in 2024” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Early forecasts warn of a rainy, wet year ahead, providing an ideal environment for mosquitoes to grow and thrive and creating increased risk for humans of contracting a mosquito-borne illness. This warning, shared at a news conference, comes after historic mosquito-borne illnesses last year, including the largest dengue fever outbreak in more than 75 years and the first locally transmitted case of malaria in Florida in more than 20 years. Sen. Jim Boyd was on hand with members of the Florida Mosquito Control Association (FMCA) at the news conference at the State Capitol.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court will hear arguments against DeSantis’ congressional map” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Supreme Court will hear minority advocates’ case against a congressional map designed and signed by DeSantis. Justices called on plaintiffs in the case to file their initial briefs by Feb. 28, providing more than a month to submit arguments. A date hasn’t been set yet for oral arguments, raising questions as to how quickly the case can be resolved. The state’s high court accepted jurisdiction on the redistricting case. Justices took on the case more than a month after Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal upheld the congressional map and struck down a lower-court ruling finding the political lines denied minority communities the right to elect Representatives of their choice.

“House investigators probing Rep. Matt Gaetz contact ex-associate Joel Greenberg” via Will Steakin of ABC News — The House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Gaetz has reached out to Greenberg, a one-time close friend of Gaetz who was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. The probe, which was reopened last summer, continues to ramp up, as the Committee in recent weeks has contacted multiple new witnesses as part of its ongoing investigation into the Florida congressman, sources said. Among the witnesses contacted is the woman who allegedly had sex with the congressman as a minor, sources familiar with the Committee’s work said.

“Maxwell Frost, FL House Dems urge solutions for affordable housing, insurance crisis” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Frost was in Tallahassee and joined Florida House Democrats in highlighting the state’s housing problems. The first-term congressman, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Orlando State Rep. Anna Eskamani called for immediate relief for housing affordability for renters and skyrocketing property insurance rates. The Democrats said they see housing woes as one of the issues most important to voters in the 2024 Election. “Let’s be honest, the House of Representatives is stagnant right now in the United States Congress. It’s complete chaos. We’re going from crisis to crisis being held hostage by the far-right wing, Marjorie Taylor Greene–Gaetz wing of the Republican Party,” Frost said.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Former prosecutor Destinie Baker Sutton launches bid for open House seat in central PBC” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawyer and Palm Beach County native Destinie Sutton hopes to apply her legal expertise in the Florida Capitol. She’s running to succeed term-limited Palm Beach County Rep. David Silvers, a fellow Democrat, in House District 89. Baker Sutton filed paperwork this week to seek Silvers’ seat after almost two decades working in law, the majority of which in government. She worked for 11 years in the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, including time as a special prosecutor in its Organized Crime Unit, and three years as an Assistant County Attorney for the Palm Beach Commission. In 2019, she went into private practice with Destinie Law P.A., a legal firm specializing in eminent domain, personal injury and criminal defense cases. Now she wants to have a hand in crafting the laws she worked to uphold since 2005.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Alexcia Cox ended 2023 with $137K toward Palm Beach State Attorney bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cox, Deputy Chief Assistant at the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, amassed more than $137,000 in 2023 to succeed Dave Aronberg later this year as Palm Beach State Attorney. That includes a $43,500 haul last quarter that came mostly through personal checks. Since filing to run in June, Cox’s campaign received 574 contributions, the preponderance of which were grassroots. Her average donation was $245. Cox, who would be the first woman and African American to serve as Palm Beach State Attorney, said in a statement that she is “extremely humbled and honored” by the support she’s received so far.

“Group of Miami Cuban Americans urge GOP to drop effort to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald — A group of prominent Miami Cuban Americans is speaking out against efforts in Washington to remove the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas, and showing support for their fellow Cuban American in an open letter. Health care mogul Mike Fernandez and other co-signers of the letter, wrote that Mayorkas, who was born in Havana, has a deep love for the United States. The attempt to impeach Mayorkas, they wrote, “undermines the Constitution” because Republicans are trying to remove him based merely on “policy differences.” “We call on the Republican leadership to put aside political stunts like impeachment, and get to work to help fix our problems at the border,” the letter states.

“A mass resignation of elected officials. Now, a legal battle over the new law that led them out.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A growing number of cities in South Florida and other parts of the state are joining a planned lawsuit against a finance disclosure law that has led numerous elected city and town officials to resign. The new law’s proponents say filling out more detailed financial forms will provide more transparency, while the law’s opponents say it’s an intrusion of privacy and risks their safety. In recent months, more than 125 city elected officials have resigned in Florida as a result of this law, according to Jamie Alan Cole, the Weston city attorney spearheading the effort to challenge the law. Under the law, city and municipal elected officials must file a Form 6, a public disclosure detailing their exact net worth, 401(k) plans and personal assets and liabilities over $1,000. It already has been a requirement for more than a decade for County Commissioners, state lawmakers and the Governor.

“Seaquarium response to Miami-Dade Mayor: We’re still here and fighting ‘misinformation’” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Faced with an eviction threat from Miami-Dade County’s Mayor, the Miami Seaquarium accused the administration of sharing only partial information about recent enforcement action by federal animal inspectors. Days ago, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent the Seaquarium’s parent company a letter citing a recent notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that it planned to confiscate four animals from the for-profit attraction after inspections found issues with veterinary care. A USDA spokesperson confirmed the notice was issued Jan. 19 but said that the Seaquarium “took necessary corrective action to come into compliance” with federal animal welfare laws.

“Broward needs a new 911 center, leaders agree. But where should it be built?” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward taxpayers are likely to fund a new facility to house the county’s 911 dispatch center. But finding the right location, in part, could hinge on who would retain oversight of the services. Sheriff Gregory Tony appealed to County Commissioners with his proposal for a seven-story parking garage, a four-story, 62,750-square-foot building housing a 911 call center and an 11,800-square-foot, on-site day care for up to 100 children of Sheriff’s Office employees. About 85% of the employees are women, Tony said. He wants the new complex to be built alongside the Sheriff’s headquarters and a new training center in Fort Lauderdale that could open within months at 2601 W. Broward Blvd.

“Fort Lauderdale will spend up to $25K to investigate F-bomb controversy” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale Commissioners have agreed to spend up to $25,000 on an outside attorney to investigate a complaint filed by a staffer against Commissioner Steve Glassman. Jeri Pryor, Chief of Staff for Commissioner Warren Sturman, has accused Glassman of cursing at her backstage at The Parker after a controversial vote on Jan. 9. Glassman says he cursed, but not at Pryor. Three of Fort Lauderdale’s five Commissioners — Sturman, Pamela Beasley-Pittman and John Herbst — voted “yes” on hiring the outside attorney. Glassman recused himself from the vote. Mayor Dean Trantalis voted “no,” arguing taxpayer money should not be spent to settle the F-bomb controversy when an apology would do.

“Lubby Navarro had other jobs. At least 1 of them is probing her spending after her arrest” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Navarro, the former Miami-Dade County School Board member accused of stealing more than $100,000 from taxpayers by way of her district-issued credit cards, is under investigation by the Broward hospital chain that put her on unpaid leave after she was arrested. But Navarro also had another job — Executive Director at the nonprofit Jorge Mas Canosa Freedom Foundation, which provides scholarships to Cuban American students, according to her 92-page arrest warrant, filed Jan. 10 by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Representatives from the foundation did not return phone calls from the Herald asking if they were conducting an internal investigation in the wake of Navarro’s Jan. 11 arrest.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘I’m here.’ Bridget Ziegler attends 1st in-person Disney meeting after GOP sex scandal” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Ziegler attended her first meeting of DeSantis’ Disney World Oversight Board in person since a sex scandal involving her and her husband made national headlines, costing him his job as Florida’s GOP Chair. Asked after the meeting about speculation she would resign from the Disney Board, Ziegler said, “I’m here.” She called into the Disney Board’s Dec. 6 meeting, attending virtually instead of in-person. Debie McDonald, a public speaker at that meeting, accused Ziegler of hypocrisy and called on her to step down, saying she has played a role in “demonizing members of the LGBTQ community … while she has apparently been a part of the letter B in that group.”

“Tourist-tax plan makes smaller-than-expected trim of Visit Orlando budget” via Stephen Hudak and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County leaders signed off on a much-debated spending plan for the county’s lucrative tourist tax, pledging over $600 million to upgrade Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center while handing a reprieve to the Visit Orlando marketing agency, which had been threatened with deep cuts. “I believe we have ended up in a good place,” said County Mayor Jerry Demings, whose spending preferences were detailed in an eleventh-hour memo to Orange County Commissioners and adopted mostly intact by the 6-1 vote. Commissioner Emily Bonilla cast the lone “no.” She had favored chopping Visit Orlando’s 30% share of Tourist Development Tax revenue by 5 percentage points.

“Rural east Orange residents triumph over development again” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Residents in rural east Orange County celebrated the dramatic early morning defeat of the latest mega-development proposing to build hundreds of homes on a former cattle ranch in the environmentally sensitive Econ River basin. Many, wearing their red “Stop Urban Sprawl” T-shirts from previous fights, endured a marathon Orange County Commission meeting Tuesday to cheer the 4-3 vote against requesting a land-use change from state authorities. But some were convinced they hadn’t seen the last such proposal for the area. Developers were asking the Board for “transmittal” of their plan, a mandatory step in Florida’s process to make large-scale land-use changes and, in this case, to turn the ranchlands into Sustanee, as the developer had dubbed the project of nearly 1,800 homes.

“Discipline trends still show disproportionate rates for Black Brevard students in 2023-24” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Following trends presented in October, Brevard Public Schools saw a jump in discipline referrals during the first semester of the 2023-24 school year compared to the previous year, with Black students disproportionately disciplined compared to all other races. A risk ratio is a number that the state Department of Education uses to determine if the district is “at risk” based on the number of suspensions within a certain population. A risk ratio of 2.5 is an “alert status,” while a 3.0 is when action must be taken, said Chris Reed, director of student services. On the flip side, a risk ratio under 1.0 means that the population is receiving fewer referrals when compared to other demographic groups.

“Cameras, quad gates being planned for Melbourne rail crossings after Brightline crashes” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Melbourne officials are promising safety upgrades at railroad crossings in the city following two fatal crashes within one week at a single crossing just south of downtown. Upgraded gates, automated camera-enforced citations, and more public education are all on the table going forward as Melbourne City Council addresses the future of the city’s relationship with the high-speed passenger rail now hurtling through the community. Five deaths in Brevard since Brightline’s Orlando-Miami route debuted in September have made the public wary and many are searching for solutions to prevent future deaths. Two fatal crashes in a single week at the crossing with WH Jackson Street occurred earlier this month.

“‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ and ‘The Kite Runner’ will stay on Brevard high school shelves” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Though Brevard’s School Board spent less than a minute on the topic when it came time to vote, the discussion of book bans dominated public comment during their Board meeting. Two books — “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini — were on the agenda, with the Board set to vote on whether or not to remove the books from all district schools. In two separate Committee meetings, the district Book Review Committee made up of members selected by Board members, made a recommendation to keep the books available to high schoolers. A sole member, Katie Delaney, who was appointed by Board Vice Chair Gene Trent, said both books should be removed from all schools.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ex-Tampa Judge Jared Smith resists testifying in case of former opponent” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Judge Smith, who in 2022 lost a bitter campaign to keep his seat on the Hillsborough circuit bench, wants to avoid testifying in the discipline case against Nancy Jacobs, who defeated him. Jacobs is accused of violating rules governing judicial campaigns during her race against Smith. In a court paper filed this week, Smith’s attorney argues that his testimony at a forthcoming deposition in the case is “irrelevant, unduly burdensome and harassing, and improper.” “Indeed, Judge Jacobs is on trial for her conduct — not Judge Smith,” the document states. “And Judge Smith should not be forced to prepare for and attend a deposition, taking him away from his important public duties, that can elicit no relevant, admissible evidence but rather amounts to nothing more than harassment, annoyance, embarrassment, and undue burden.”

“Tampa Bay restaurants make strong showing in Yelp’s top 100” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay area had a pretty strong showing in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2024 ranking. The crowdsourced restaurant review website collects user ratings and ranks the ratings, reviews and volume of submissions to spot trends. Florida was a big one this year, with the Sunshine State Yelpers talking up Orlando’s standing-room-only sushi hot spot EDOBOY (No. 44) and pizza lovers in Boca Raton digging the creative sourdough-crust pies at How Ya Dough’n (No. 70). In the Tampa Bay area, Mio’s Grill and Cafe in St. Petersburg ranked high at No. 12 with its Turkish and Greek cuisine. The fast-casual Mediterranean-American joint is known for its baba ghanouj, falafel, Greek salad and baklava.

“Residences at 400 Central developer ups Florida commitment to $2 billion” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The developer of St. Petersburg luxury condo tower The Residences at 400 Central says his firm wants to invest $2 billion in Florida real estate in the coming years — doubling a commitment his father made in 2022. John Catsimatidis Jr., who took the helm at Red Apple Group on Jan. 3, said the company is “actively searching” for their next project in St. Petersburg and hopes to spend the company’s next $2 billion in development in Florida. Red Apple Group is the parent company of Red Apple Real Estate. It is the developer of The Residences at 400 Central, a 46-story luxury condominium tower in downtown St. Pete. Catsimatidis Jr. is the son of Red Apple Group founder and CEO John Catsimatidis Sr.

“2024 BusinessWoman of the Year honorees revealed” via Alexis Muellner of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Thirty women will be honored in the 2024 Tampa Bay Business Journal’s BusinessWoman of the Year Awards. The awards recognize some of the most dynamic and influential businesspeople in Tampa Bay. The honorees are industry leaders in banking, law, technology, health care, sports business, construction and innovation. Candidates submitted more than 200 nominations for this year’s awards. An internal judging panel comprised of the Business Journal’s editorial team and the publisher reviewed each submission, evaluating nominees for their career trajectory, achievements and impact on both the organizations and companies they serve and the wider Tampa Bay community.

“Tampa General Hospital earns Top Five national ranking for transplants” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) completed 756 transplants last year, making it the No. 4 center for transplants by volume in the nation. In addition, Becker’s listed the academic health system among the top 20 hospitals in its annual Becker’s Hospital Review “100 Largest Hospitals and Health Systems in the U.S.” The transplants performed last year at TGH were up 11% over 2022. Of the 756 transplants performed, 459 were kidney transplants and 209 were liver transplants — making TGH second in the nation by volume for kidney transplants and fourth for liver transplants. TGH also performed heart, lung and kidney/pancreas operations and successfully completed five living donor transplants. Tampa General is one of just four hospitals in Florida included among the top 20 according to the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review “100 Largest Hospitals and Health Systems in the U.S.” list.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Mayor Donna Deegan: “political retribution and gamesmanship” behind City Council criticism” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Mayor Deegan fired back at criticism from City Council members by saying they are “splitting hairs for political retribution and gamesmanship” in taking political cheap shots at the legal advice and contract award used for removing two statues from the Confederate monument in Springfield Park. “If some City Council members want to continue litigating the Civil War for their perceived political gain, that is their choice,” Deegan said. Deegan’s criticism came as the City Council will have a special meeting Thursday to question General Counsel Michael Fackler about his legal opinion that there was no need for the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Committee to issue a certificate of appropriateness for removing the statutes.

“Jacksonville Housing Authority Board member quits amid controversy” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A member of the Jacksonville Housing Authority has stepped down as the agency remains embroiled in controversy. Andre Green has submitted his resignation. One news outlet reports Green actually submitted his resignation Friday. He apparently has been replaced by Lisa Strange Weatherby who was appointed to fill the Board vacancy by Jacksonville Mayor Deegan. The Jacksonville Housing Authority has been under investigation in recent weeks for unnecessarily spending in excess of $1 million in federal funds and a series of utility payment cards that allegedly were misused. Housing Authority CEO Dwayne Alexander has been called into question about the spending.

“Judge sentences Florida man to decades in prison over sexual relationship with 13-year-old he met on Snapchat” via Fresh Take Florida — Calling it a case of “truly horrible conduct,” a federal Judge sentenced a self-described sugar daddy in north-central Florida who groomed and sexually exploited a 13-year-old girl to nearly three decades in prison in an extraordinarily disturbing case. The FBI said the girl, who was 12 at the time, was among a group of young girls selling sexually explicit images of themselves over Snapchat and the suspect once picked her up in his car at her charter middle school in Gainesville for a sexual encounter. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor sentenced Justin Ray Crosby to 320 months in prison — nearly 27 years — after Crosby pleaded guilty to felony charges of production and distribution of child pornography. Crosby also was ordered to pay $20,000 to the young girl he victimized. It wasn’t clear whether he had that much money.

“After 32 years, iconic Tiki bar and restaurant Waterworks abruptly closes” via Kyla A Sanford of the Tallahassee Democrat — Waterworks, a beloved Tallahassee entertainment staple and gathering spot, has abruptly closed its doors after 32 years in business. The midtown landmark located at 1133 Thomasville Road shocked longtime patrons of the Tiki bar and restaurant with the announcement of their closure in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. The post read: “We’ve had 32 years of ridiculously amusing times with Hearty White, Dr. Gorrie, Golden Carrots, Glam, Disco, Prom, Science Salons, Capris, and the best number calling gorilla in the business, Jungo. It’s a good time to wrap it up and we did, last Saturday. Thanks for three fun decades!”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Bridget Ziegler to police: No threesome planned with woman who accused husband of rape” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County School Board member Ziegler told police she never planned to participate in a sexual encounter on Oct. 2 with her husband and a woman who accused him of rape, despite testimony from the alleged victim and text messages indicating Ziegler’s husband said his wife would be involved. Bridget Ziegler’s testimony in newly released Sarasota Police Department documents raises questions about whether Christian Ziegler misled the alleged victim and used his wife to entice her without Bridget Ziegler’s knowledge. In an interview with police on Nov. 1, Bridget Ziegler said that she participated in a three-way sexual encounter with her husband and the alleged victim two years ago but “there has not been any talk about another threesome.”

“Sarasota City Commissioner faces legal action after falling for hoax social media post” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota City Commissioner Kyle Battie faces an impending lawsuit after he accused a local activist of making a racist social media post, one that Battie angrily shared with the Commission at a recent meeting. The post turned out to be a hoax. City Attorney Robert Fournier plans to schedule a discussion of the city’s options going forward at the Commission’s next meeting on Feb. 5. If Battie must retain legal counsel to handle the lawsuit, the Commission will need to determine whether he was acting in his official capacity as an elected official when he made the comments and if the city would reimburse him for his legal fees, according to city spokesperson Jan Thornburg.

“Survivors speak out as budget cuts reduce human trafficking resources in Bradenton” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Local nonprofits are struggling to provide vulnerable human trafficking survivors in Bradenton with key resources after a series of federal budget cuts. The cuts slashed money provided by the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, which was created by Congress in 1984 to support direct services to victims of crime, providing things such as emergency shelters, crisis intervention and counseling to victims. For many nonprofits, VOCA is the lifeblood of their organization. That money allows them to offer a wide array of services to survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence and more. Selah Freedom, a Sarasota-based anti-trafficking nonprofit, is one organization that depends on VOCA money to provide these services.

“Proposal for limited building moratorium to address traffic woes fails in Collier County” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — An idea to impose a one-year moratorium designed to curb or slow development in parts of eastern Collier County has run out of gas. The County Commission had an hour-long public hearing on the proposal by Commissioner Burt Saunders. Concerned about the growing traffic from larger residential and commercial developments, he wanted to put a temporary hold on new applications for rezonings, or site-specific land use changes on rural estates zoned property along Immokalee and Vanderbilt Beach roads, east of Interstate 75. After dozens of residents spoke in favor of the proposal, Saunders motioned to advertise and bring back an ordinance for consideration at a future Board meeting, but it met with silence and died.

— TOP OPINION —

“Nikki Haley can’t beat Trump, but she can sting him” via Charles Blow of The New York Times —Trump won’t just go away; he’ll have to be defeated. And Haley can’t defeat him because she has no answer for the central problem: She needs the support of a group of voters who are religiously devoted to him.

However, I do believe that the longer she stays in the race, the more damage she’ll do to Trump’s bid. She has begun to highlight his shopworn, confused-sounding rants. We’ve spent a lot of time focusing on Biden’s age and acuity, but Trump is almost as old. He flubs and gaffes, too. Haley is drawing out a small piece of the unvarnished version of Trump.

As McKay Coppins smartly observed this month in The Atlantic, Trump has become an abstraction to voters, existing in many Americans’ minds “as a hazy silhouette — formed by preconceived notions and outdated impressions — rather than as an actual person who’s telling the country every day who he is and what he plans to do with a second term.” And what he plans is pretty terrifying.

It’s probably not her intention, but Haley is providing a service to the nation: a soft launch of reminding voters that Trump is a chaos agent of the highest order who put the nation through a dizzying series of unnecessary crucibles that tested the very durability of our institutions and our ability to withstand his anti-democratic onslaught.

I arrived in New Hampshire troubled about the prospect of a second Trump presidency — a very real possibility — but I leave it buoyed by the sense that he’s weaker than he appears and that Haley’s jabs, though not that effective, are only the precursors to the haymakers that the Biden campaign could land.

— OPINIONS —

“It’s fair to ask: Is the Republican race over?” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Not quite, but it’s a reasonable question after New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Primary delivered a clear victory for Trump. And if your definition of “over” is whether Trump is now on track to win without a serious contest, the answer is probably “yes.” He won 55% of the vote. His only remaining rival, Haley, won 44%. What makes Trump’s victory so important — and what raises the question about whether the race is over — is that New Hampshire was Haley’s very best opportunity to change the trajectory of the race. It was arguably her very best opportunity to win a state, period. If she couldn’t win here, she might not be able to win anywhere — not even in her home state of South Carolina, where the race turns next.

“The Legislature’s heartless response to homelessness” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Cities and counties across Florida wrestle daily with homelessness. There is no single and effective solution. The best option — affordable permanent homes for everyone who needs them — simply isn’t achievable, though we agree with local agencies that are embracing a concept called “rapid re-housing.” Shelter space for the homeless is simply inadequate to meet the need. Despite community investment and broad support among government leaders and the business community, there’s no way to keep up. The problem is all around us — and with a severe housing crisis, it’s getting worse. As the cultural and tourism hub of Broward and its largest city, Fort Lauderdale has grappled with homelessness for decades. At a recent goal-setting workshop, Commissioners discussed a survey of residents’ attitudes about the city in which a “sense of overall safety” was listed as a major concern.

“Donna Sabatino: Florida can decrease patient costs for medications” via Florida Politics — As a nurse and advocate, I am deeply concerned about the use of copay accumulator programs. Copay accumulators are management protocols that health insurance companies and PBMs utilize to prohibit copay assistance from counting toward patients’ health insurance deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums while directing those funds to their own bottom lines. Today, nearly 90% of Marketplace insurers have these harmful management protocols in place. To put it simply, insurers and PBMs are double-dipping by collecting the payments made by the patient as well as keeping the payments covered by copay assistance. All financial assistance is applied to the purchase of a patient’s prescription, whether from a manufacturer’s copay card, a nonprofit program, or financial assistance from a relative, needs to be applied to the patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket spending cap.

“JoAnn Newman, Rachel Kerestes: STEM key to Florida prosperity” via Florida Politics — In 2021 Florida was home to 4.1 million STEM professionals, an increase of 450,000 over five years. They represent 33% of the state’s workforce, generate $447 billion in economic activity and account for 36% of Florida’s gross domestic product. More than half (55%) of Florida’s STEM professionals do not hold a bachelor’s degree — earning their training through apprenticeships, community colleges, vocational training, the military and more. Despite the current demand for skilled STEM employees and the opportunities for dynamic and well-paid careers STEM provides, we are failing to educate, train and build the STEM workforce of the future in sufficient numbers. The Orlando Science Center established STEM Day at the Capitol a decade ago to highlight how STEM education engages our students, prepares them for many amazing career paths and inspires our next generation of innovators.

— ALOE —

“Michael Mann sets untitled global manhunt crime novel follow-up to ‘Heat 2’ under his William Morrow imprint deal” via Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline — The book is intended to serve as the first in a series. It will be the second novel from Michael Mann Books. Mann signed a three-book, multimillion-dollar publishing deal with the HarperCollins division William Morrow. Heat 2 editor Jennifer Brehl will be back for the new book. Coming off directing his passion project Ferrari, Mann is currently scripting Heat 2, a prequel and sequel to his 1996 crime classic Heat. Mann is writing, producing and directing. He’ll recast the key roles, but those decisions are a way down the road.

“Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Show’ as a host and executive producer” via Oliver Darcy of CNN — Stewart is heading back to “The Daily Show.” The comedian, who during his 16-year run as host of the Comedy Central program established it as an entertainment and cultural force, will return to host the show each week on Mondays starting Feb. 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday. Stewart, who returns as the 2024 Presidential Election season heats up, will also executive produce the show and work with a rotating lineup of comedians who will helm the program the rest of the week, Tuesdays through Thursdays. With the 2024 election featuring Biden and Trump, Stewart is likely to have no shortage of material to work with.

“Webb’s City Cellar in St. Pete is Tampa Bay’s only James Beard semifinalist” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A St. Petersburg brewery is the Tampa Bay region’s only semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation Award. Webb’s City Cellar, owned by Green Bench Brewing Co., is a semifinalist for the Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Bar award. The brewery and tasting room are adjacent to Green Bench’s Baum Avenue location and opened in 2019. It is an avant-garde brewery specializing in mixed cultures and sour and wild ales. South Florida and Orlando are home to more semifinalists than any other region of the state.

