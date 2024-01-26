January 26, 2024
Gov. DeSantis touts semiconductor industry, $35M in workforce grants

Jacob Ogles

neocity-master-plan-min
From NeoCity, the Governor said Florida's programs will benefit workers more than the CHIPS Act.

Florida boasts a strong university system, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s proud of strides in manufacturing training as well.

At a press conference at NeoCity Academy in Kissimmee, DeSantis touted $35 million for workforce education grants. Much of that will go toward preparing students in Central Florida to work in the growing semiconductor manufacturing industry there.

“If you look at everything that we’ve been able to do, we’ve now invested about $380 million for various components. of semiconductor education and infrastructure and primarily,” he said. That helped to make Florida to No. 5 state for semiconductor manufacturing.

He stressed that the state funding coming from the state is separate from federal programs like the CHIPS Act. In fact, he criticized that federal program.

“Anytime we do anything, people try to say, oh is that (Joe) Biden’s money. First of all, it’s your money, not Biden’s money, okay?” he said. “And like, they’re putting you in debt to do it.”

He said the state has more strategically invested in efforts to grow manufacturing that’s completely contained in the state. He doesn’t see the same economic safeguards with the federal efforts.

“What the CHIPS Act is really doing, and they haven’t even given a lot of money out yet, none of it will come to the state or local communities,” he said. “What they’re doing is really they’re just giving money to businesses individually. It’s almost like a venture capital operation.”

He shared the stage with Osceola County Manager Don Fischer, who, for his part, said the NeoCity effort in Central Florida is happy to work with state and federal partners. He touted a Defense Department contract announced in November that includes an initial investment of $2.65 million, with options that could result in $289 million in funding being delivered to the region.

He also thanked DeSantis’ administration for its concerted efforts to make Osceola County the home of the semiconductor industry in Florida. NeoCity, a county-driven plan to attract tech investment and specialized education to the region, is part of that.

“We’re way ahead of the game when it comes to enticing industry,” Fischer said.

DeSantis noted that the state committed to opening a semiconductor institute at the University of Florida, a facility the Governor said likely could be built away from the main Gainesville campus and closer to major employers.

FloridaCommerce Secretary Alex Kelly said the work at NeoCity Academy includes landing internships at local employers like Skywater Technologies. He also noted the local efforts are training young and nontraditional students.

“What the Governor is doing, what we’re doing here, what you’re doing here, you’re creating an opportunity for someone with a high school diploma in their 30s who says, you know what, I want something better for me and my family,” Kelly said.

Skywater senior vice president Brad Ferguson said the state has helped encourage growth of the industry.

“It was clear from our first meetings here that the state of Florida had a recipe for success with the business-friendly climate set by Gov. DeSantis and the many stakeholders who made a point of welcoming us into the community,” he said.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said the efforts are part of ensuring Florida’s workforce is prepared for changes in industry.

“The Florida Department of Education has taken steps to ensure we have training programs in place to meet the workforce needs of our growing economy,” he said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

