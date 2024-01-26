January 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gavin Newsom says Ron DeSantis avoided getting ‘trounced in his own state’ by dropping out
Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 26, 20243min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 1.26.24: DOA — bad deal — living longer? — truckin’ — border blame

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll shows Donald Trump with strong lead over Nikki Haley in South Carolina

HeadlinesInfluence

House budget bill lets state gambling enforcers keep contraband, proceeds

1000 (1)
‘Obviously, studying him for some time, he’s a different guy.’

Gavin Newsom believes Gov. Ron DeSantis avoided career-altering humiliation this week by dropping out of the Primary race for President.

“If he continued on … he was going to get trounced in his own state,” Newsom said.

Newsom, whom many consider to be a top presidential contender for 2028, debated DeSantis in late November on Fox News. The two traded barbs over their respective approaches to running large states. While some attributed his performance to the help of an overly biased moderator in Sean Hannity, most agreed DeSantis edged his West Coast counterpart in the contest.

Not that it mattered much, Newsom said during a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner. DeSantis’ debate performance did little to nothing to shift the perception that the best outcome he could hope for in the Primary was a distant second place behind Donald Trump.

And that’s less due to Trump than DeSantis’ lack of likeability, propensity to get “wound up” when confronted and inability to convey the “why” of his campaign, Newsom added

“Just on a humanizing level, you know, having spent a tiny bit of time with him, obviously studying him for some time, he’s a different guy,” he said. “Now I saw him with his kid on a video. I’m like, ‘Who’s that guy?’”

After placing far behind Trump in the Iowa caucuses last week, DeSantis announced Sunday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsed Trump.

DeSantis’ departure from the race made the GOP contest a two-person battle between Trump and Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador who Newsom said should — and is likely to — call it quits soon.

“If she’s down 20, 30 points in a couple weeks, what would be the political benefit of a former Governor to lose her home state?” he said. “I don’t think she would do that. My sense is she would drop out. But I see no signs … in the last couple days that she has any chance whatsoever.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis touts semiconductor industry, $35M in workforce grants

nextHouse budget bill lets state gambling enforcers keep contraband, proceeds

2 comments

  • The Dude

    January 26, 2024 at 2:12 pm

    Gavin Newsom sits over a state that has lost its first congressional seat since it became a
    State. Companies are leaving as well. Taxes are high. Look at what has happened to the beautiful city of San Francisco. Smash and grab robberies are a way of life. Power outages are a way of life. California has lost its magic that’s why they come to Florida.

    Reply

  • The Dude

    January 26, 2024 at 2:12 pm

    Gavin Newsom sits over a state that has lost its first congressional seat since it became a
    State. Companies are leaving as well. Taxes are high. Look at what has happened to the beautiful city of San Francisco. Smash and grab robberies are a way of life. Power outages are a way of life. California has lost its magic that’s why they come to Florida.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories