Tampa Electric, Hillsborough Community College celebrate inaugural class of graduates from electrical line workers training program

Tampa Electric (TECO) and Hillsborough Community College (HCC) are celebrating the inaugural class of graduates from the duo’s new program to train future electrical line workers. The Electrical Line Workers Training Program, hosted at Hillsborough Community College’s Brandon campus, provides students with the fundamental knowledge and basic skills needed to pursue a career in the electric utility industry as a line worker — bolstering Florida’s workforce.

TECO pledged more than $300,000 annually toward scholarships and the necessary equipment to support the program. TECO also worked with the college to develop the curriculum, provide instructors, and build a training yard. The training yard contains tall poles, allowing students to practice skills such as pole-climbing.

The four-month program includes 420 hours of training and various certifications, including OSHA 10-hour, Bucket Truck Rescue, CPR & Automated External Defibrillator use, Pole-Top Rescue and First Aid.

The program’s first graduation celebration was held on Dec. 12, 2023, when 13 men graduated. Program graduate and single dad Cody Johnson joined the program to provide a better life for his son.

“If it wasn’t for TECO and the paid tuition, I don’t think I’d be here right now,” said Johnson.

While speaking to classmates and guests at the graduation ceremony, Joshua Murray said, “This was everything that I needed to pursue the dream of becoming a lineman. I definitely appreciate HCC and TECO for all your efforts and hard work in making this possible for everyone (who’s) here graduating today.”

Students who successfully complete the program can interview with TECO for an entry-level electrical line worker position and other opportunities. TECO’s hourly wage for an entry-level line worker starts at $26.98 and, in five years, can increase to $50 per hour or more. The utility also offers an excellent benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement benefits, and generous time off.

Individuals can now apply for the upcoming semester of the Electrical Line Workers Training Program, which is scheduled to begin on June 18, 2024, and runs through Sept. 24, 2024. Tuition is $6,500, and TECO scholarships are available for those who qualify. To apply, you must be 18 years or older at the start of the course, have a high school diploma/GED, pass a level 2 background check, pass a drug screen, and be able to lift 50 pounds.

For more information on the training program and to apply, visit the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) website at TampaTraining.com/Electrical-Line-Worker.