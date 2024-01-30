January 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Electric, Hillsborough Community College celebrate inaugural class of graduates from electrical line workers training program

Peter SchorschJanuary 29, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices rise 16 cents alongside crude oil costs

APoliticalHeadlines

Report shows Florida wages are the highest they have been in last 20 years

APoliticalHeadlines

Mason DeSantis went 2-for-2 in NFL championship game picks

lineman tampa electric hcc
'If it wasn’t for TECO and the paid tuition, I don’t think I’d be here right now.'

Tampa Electric (TECO) and Hillsborough Community College (HCC) are celebrating the inaugural class of graduates from the duo’s new program to train future electrical line workers. The Electrical Line Workers Training Program, hosted at Hillsborough Community College’s Brandon campus, provides students with the fundamental knowledge and basic skills needed to pursue a career in the electric utility industry as a line worker — bolstering Florida’s workforce.

TECO pledged more than $300,000 annually toward scholarships and the necessary equipment to support the program. TECO also worked with the college to develop the curriculum, provide instructors, and build a training yard. The training yard contains tall poles, allowing students to practice skills such as pole-climbing.

The four-month program includes 420 hours of training and various certifications, including OSHA 10-hour, Bucket Truck Rescue, CPR & Automated External Defibrillator use, Pole-Top Rescue and First Aid.

The program’s first graduation celebration was held on Dec. 12, 2023, when 13 men graduated. Program graduate and single dad Cody Johnson joined the program to provide a better life for his son.

“If it wasn’t for TECO and the paid tuition, I don’t think I’d be here right now,” said Johnson.

While speaking to classmates and guests at the graduation ceremony, Joshua Murray said, “This was everything that I needed to pursue the dream of becoming a lineman. I definitely appreciate HCC and TECO for all your efforts and hard work in making this possible for everyone (who’s) here graduating today.”

Students who successfully complete the program can interview with TECO for an entry-level electrical line worker position and other opportunities. TECO’s hourly wage for an entry-level line worker starts at $26.98 and, in five years, can increase to $50 per hour or more. The utility also offers an excellent benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement benefits, and generous time off.

Individuals can now apply for the upcoming semester of the Electrical Line Workers Training Program, which is scheduled to begin on June 18, 2024, and runs through Sept. 24, 2024. Tuition is $6,500, and TECO scholarships are available for those who qualify. To apply, you must be 18 years or older at the start of the course, have a high school diploma/GED, pass a level 2 background check, pass a drug screen, and be able to lift 50 pounds.

___

For more information on the training program and to apply, visit the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) website at TampaTraining.com/Electrical-Line-Worker.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrazilian butt lift bill clears House health care spending panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories