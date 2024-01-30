Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.30.24

Good Tuesday morning.

City officials from across Florida are gathering in Tallahassee for the Florida League of Cities Legislative Action Days, an annual event highlighting the crucial link between legislation and local communities.

Almost 300 elected officials representing cities of all sizes will be in the Capitol to speak with lawmakers and share how legislative decisions impact their communities.

FLC said these officials will speak to topics spanning from addressing infrastructural needs and protecting revenue sources to promoting economic development and tackling environmental concerns. The organization added that their local stories will provide lawmakers insight into how legislative choices impact the everyday lives of residents.

“As the president of the Florida League of Cities, I’m inspired by the unity we foster during Legislative Action Days,” said FLC President Greg Ross, who is also Mayor of Cooper City. “This gathering isn’t just a meeting; it’s a declaration of our commitment to effective governance and a recognition of the pivotal role legislation plays in shaping our communities.

“Together, we bridge the gap between policymaking and the daily lives of our constituents. Legislative Action Days allow us to stand united, amplify our collective voice, and ensure legislative decisions align with the diverse challenges and successes of our cities.”

The band is back together in South Florida.

With the addition of experienced consulting and communications professional Katia Saint Fleur to The Southern Group’s South Florida office, a winning legislative and policy team has been reunited.

Saint Fleur’s move to The Southern Group brings her back together with former Sen. Oscar Braynon and Oneca Lowery, who are both now lobbyists with the firm. Saint Fleur served as a legislative aide to Braynon while Lowery was Braynon’s Chief of Staff.

“It truly does feel like coming home,” Saint Fleur said. “These people helped shape my career, and it is truly an honor to be working with such a talented team and prestigious firm.”

Saint Fleur has compiled an impressive resume in local and state government as well as the private sector. The last decade of that experience has been in the Miami-Dade area, where she started her own all-purpose consulting business.

“We love adding folks with experience, connections and deep ties to the Miami-Dade area and Katia brings all of that to the table,” said Nelson Diaz, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s South Florida offices, which cover Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. “Katia will help deliver even higher levels of service and expertise to our clients.”

Saint Fleur served as Braynon’s aide from 2011 to 2016. During that time, she developed communications strategies, maintained relationships with local and state leaders and handled constituent relations.

“The Southern Group has gained a passionate advocate in Katia Saint Fleur,” said Sen. Tracie Davis. “Her years of experience and expertise in navigating complex legislative matters will be a tremendous asset to their team and to the people of Florida.”

Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is continuing to expand with the addition of event director Brittany DesMarais and new talent Will George.

DesMarais joins the team as Director of Client Relations and Special Events, while George will work as RSA’s Government & Community Affairs Coordinator. The firm said the new additions will support its lobbying team to enhance the depth and breadth of its consulting services and growing events services.

With the new additions, RSA Consulting now sports a 10-person team.

“As we grow our client roster both in the Tampa Bay region and across the state, Brittany and Will play a critical role in ensuring RSA continues to deliver the high-quality services that are tailored to the needs of each and every client,” firm President and CEO Ron Pierce said.

DesMarais has more than 15 years of experience in hospitality and business development. Her career highlights include growing a startup accessory brand from conception to market to become a multimillion-dollar international retail company within two years. George initially joined RSA as an intern in January 2023 and will now work full time following his recent graduation from Florida State University.

“Will initially joined our team for a short-term internship during last year’s Session, but he quickly proved himself to be an indispensable team member. We were delighted to extend his internship and subsequently bring him on full-time. With his willingness to step up to any challenge and knack for problem-solving, Will evidently has a bright future ahead of him.” said RSA Vice President and COO Natalie King.

Marleigh Kerr is being promoted to Senior Account Strategist at Cavalry Strategies, the firm announced.

Tuesday marks one year since Kerr joined Cavalry, bringing the firm her expertise in brand promotion and media engagement. During her tenure, Cavalry has helped clients land high-profile bookings on Fox News, CNN, Glen Beck’s Blaze TV, 60 Minutes and more.

“Marleigh is a quick study and a hard worker. We are proud to have her on the Cavalry Strategies team because she understands the intricacies of client demands all the way from crisis management to corporate communications for publicly traded companies,” said Cavalry Strategies CEO Melissa Stone.

Marleigh was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Hillsdale College in 2023.

Cavalry Strategies was founded in 2016 by Stone, who previously served as Chief of Staff for former Gov. Rick Scott.

Now that all the tips have been counted, the organizers behind last week’s Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser have declared a winner: Team Red.

Republican Sens. Jennifer Bradley, Alexis Calatayud, Ileana Garcia and Jonathan Martin, as well as Reps. James Buchanan, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Mike Giallombardo, Michelle Salzman and John Snyder raked in a total of $6,817.

Meanwhile, Sens. Lauren Book, Davis and Jason Pizzo, along with Reps. Daryl Campbell, Lindsay Cross, Dan Daley, David Silvers and Allison Tant collected $2,817.

While the final score was lopsided, there real winners here are all the pets looking for homes in the Tallahassee area — and they’ll be getting a lot more than the $9,634 stuffed into tip jars.

In total, the event raised $48,351 in sponsorships, tips and other donations, all of which go directly to local animal welfare groups. With that in mind, a few more thank yous — or meows and barks — are in order.

The presenting sponsor for this year’s event was Lisa Miller & Associates, and the bar sponsor was Rubin Turnbull & Associates. Gold sponsors include TECO, Moffitt Cancer Center, On3PR, Anheuser-Busch and McGuireWoods Consulting.

Even though the party’s over, animal lovers can still show their support by visiting reddogbluedog.org.

—@MarioDBCamp: Over the last three years (President Joe) Biden’s disastrous policies have brought us record inflation, an uncontrolled border, rampant crime, high energy prices and the top military leadership in disarray. President (Donald) Trump has the record, experience and the ability to undo the devastating consequences of Biden’s policies. I wholeheartedly endorse Donald Trump to be our next President.

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you to @WhipKClark for coming to my high school to see the aftermath of the shooting that devastated Parkland. What we saw is horrific, and I hope we can bring the stories of the 17 victims back to our colleagues and act to protect our schools from tragedies like this. pic.twitter.com/3Tc1SYAOQN — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) January 26, 2024

—@DanDaley: Post Parkland, the Legislature raised the age to buy a long gun to 21 and that law has helped keep Florida safer. Now, just weeks before the 6th year anniversary of MSD, they’re looking to roll it back. Shameful. The bill failed last year, and I hope it does again.

Tweet, tweet:

Thanks ⁦⁦@WiltonSimpson⁩ for recognizing my efforts in successfully passing SB264 last year alongside ⁦@JayCollinsFL⁩. This legislation was crucial to ensuring our ag land is free and clear of communist control. pic.twitter.com/NWT95UhvLX — DavidBorreroFL (@DavidBorreroFL) January 29, 2024

—@1NadineSmith: HYPOCRISY ALERT: Brian Lamb, a (Gov. Ron) DeSantis appointee to the FL Board of Governors yesterday voted to ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at all state universities. Today his bio that once touted his role as Global Head of DEI for @JPmorgan has been completely scrubbed.

—@JenkinsBrevard: Thanks @GovRonDeSantis from this dual educator household whose tiny raise went directly toward the doubled insurance rate we received months ago to now being dropped. Florida sure is the free state, free from affordable & reliable homeowners insurance.

—@FloridaGators: Martin Fennelly’s words captured many memorable Gators moments and personalities. We are saddened by Martin’s loss on Friday and pay tribute to him by sharing some of his work.

Federal campaign finance filing deadline — 1; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 2; second government-funding deadline — 3; 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' final season premieres on HBO — 5; Nevada Primaries — 7; Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus — 9; Super Bowl LVIII — 12; Ninth Annual Suits for Session begins — 21; Season 6 of 'Drive To Survive' premieres on Netflix — 24; South Carolina Republican Primary — 25; Michigan Democratic Primary — 28; James Madison Institute's 'Red, White and Bluegrass' dinner — 29; 'Dune: Part Two' premieres — 31; Michigan/Idaho/Missouri GOP Primaries — 32; State of the Union address — 37; last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 38; 2024 Oscars — 40; Georgia Democratic Primary — 42; Arizona/Florida/Illinois/Kansas/Ohio Primaries — 49; James Madison Institute's '2024 Naples Dinner' with keynote speaker Laura Ingraham — 50; March Madness Final Four (women's) begins — 66; March Madness Final Four (men's) — 67; Florida TaxWatch's Spring Meeting — 71; The Masters begin — 72; Kentucky Derby — 95; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 100; French Open begins — 111; Republican National Convention begins — 167; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 176; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 178; Democratic National Convention begins — 202; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 207; Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in Miami — 262; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 265; 2024 Presidential Election — 280.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis backs 4 proposed amendments to U.S. Constitution” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — At a podium with a “Hold Washington Accountable” affixed to the front, DeSantis said it’s time to restrict Washington’s worst excesses. “Let’s stop complaining about Washington and do something to restrain Washington for a change,” he said.

With House Speaker Paul Renner at his side, DeSantis called for four separate amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which would:

— Impose term limits on members of Congress.

— Require Congress to pass a balanced budget each year.

— Provide the President with line-item veto power.

— Prohibit imposing any law on citizens that doesn’t apply to members of Congress.

The House already passed concurrent resolutions for Florida to petition Congress to convene constitutional conventions on the first two items.

The Renner-led House made those bills the first that passed on the House floor this Legislative Session. He said term limits on Florida lawmakers and a constitutional responsibility at the state level to pass a balanced budget each year have made Florida’s government responsive and financially healthy.

“No one will ever confuse us for the federal government,” Renner said.

Polling has shown broad support across party lines for term limits and for a balanced-budget amendment.

Still, the issue drew opposition from many House Democrats, many of whom say they support those policies but fear a runaway constitutional convention. The U.S. Constitution was born from the first Constitutional Convention, held to create a replacement for the Articles of Confederation.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate bill expanding Sheriffs’ budget authority moves forward” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New legislation moving through the Legislature would explicitly assert that right for Sheriffs in consolidated governments, giving chief law officers in a given county latitude to shift money from budgetary silos as needed. The Senate Community Affairs Committee unanimously advanced Sen. Clay Yarborough’s measure (SB 1704) that allows a Sheriff, including one of a consolidated city/county government, to move funds without the approval of the County Commission or Budget Commission after their budget is approved by the legislative body. This independence extends to procurement and personnel issues.

“Senate panel approves bill allowing surplus lines carriers to take over some Citizens policies” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Surplus lines insurance companies, carriers that face little regulation by the state compared to traditional insurers, could take over second homes in Citizens Property Insurance Corp. if a bill advancing in the Senate makes it into law. The bill (SB 1716) received a rewrite before passing unanimously through the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican sponsoring the bill, said the aim is to reduce the policies in Citizens, a state-run company that can place assessments on all homeowners if a catastrophic storm wipes out its ability to pay claims. But surplus lines companies aren’t regulated by the state the way other admitted carriers are and customers can’t sue them in Florida if a dispute over a claim arises.

“House panel advances hemp restrictions with alt-cannabinoids ban, THC cap” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — HB 1613, which cleared the Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee despite members of the public calling it “discriminatory,” a “witch hunt,” and worse, changes the statutory definition of “hemp.” The new language would ban delta-8 and delta-10-THC, THC acetate, hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP), and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), meaning these alternative cannabinoids, which are native to the plant itself, would be banned from the state’s hemp market. The current form of Rep. Tommy Gregory’s proposal also offers “regulatory guidance” for delta-9 THC, limiting the controversial substance said to induce euphoria by some and relief by others to 2MG per serving and 10MG per container.

—“Floridians struggling with illness decry the possibility of the state banning delta-8 hemp products” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix

“House panel OKs bill blocking local coastal zoning, clearing resiliency grants for water purity” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — House lawmakers have given preliminary approval to a bill that would keep coastal zoning authority out of local hands while enabling city and county governments to pursue state grants for drinking water purity. The measure (HB 1079), which the House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee OK’d unanimously, is meant to “protect coastal communities from both imprudent construction and saltwater intrusion,” said its sponsor, Rep. Fiona McFarland. The bill’s aims are narrow but wide-reaching. It would remove the Department of Environmental Protection’s ability to delegate to local governments say over coastal construction zoning or the location of the state’s coastal construction control line, a coast-hugging boundary meant to restrict seaside development.

“House Committee advances bill creating 2-mile protection buffer around Everglades” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation to create a two-mile buffer zone around the Everglades Protection Area (EPA) is again advancing in the House after lawmakers gave the bill unanimous approval in its first Committee stop. If passed, the measure (HB 723) would heighten restrictions on potentially harmful development and zoning changes near the endangered wetlands on which the state has spent billions to repair and safeguard. “Each year, this Legislature allocates funds to protect the Everglades and for Everglades restoration. This will help continue those efforts,” said Rep. Busatta Cabrera, who sponsored the measure this year and in 2023. House Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee members voted unanimously to advance the bill Monday.

New vid touts ‘Clean, Green, Quiet’ CNG machines — As lawmakers debate legislation (SB 1624) by Sen. Jay Collins that would encourage the construction of infrastructure for natural gas-powered vehicles, the Florida National Gas Association is rolling out a video touting the benefits of the alternative fuel source. “This legislation strengthens natural gas infrastructure resiliency and reliability, which are critical to the state’s economy, the ability to recover from natural disasters and the health, safety, welfare and quality of life of Floridians,” said Dale Calhoun, executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association. “We commend Sen. Collins for prioritizing energy diversification and encourage bipartisan support for the continued development of reliable and affordable energy sources for Florida families and businesses.”

To watch the video, please click the image below:

“Lawmakers may force cities and counties to ban public camping” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — As battles rage around the country over the growing number of unhoused individuals sleeping on sidewalks and in parks, Florida lawmakers are pondering a hard-nosed approach: Prohibiting cities and counties from allowing public camping, and permitting people and businesses to sue governments that don’t remove encampments. If House Bill 1365 becomes law, this state would become the latest to pursue such policies which have gained traction in places like Texas and Missouri, pushed in part by a conservative think tank seeking to redefine what it sees as a failed progressive approach to housing and homelessness. Opponents of camping bans say they criminalize homelessness and ignore the root problem — soaring rents and a shortage of affordable housing.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Florida’s next Governor could get a big pay raise” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s next Governor — as well as several other state elected officials — could get a significant bump in pay under a budget measure rolled out by House Republicans. The legislation would also repeal the state law that currently spells out when legislators can get a raise and instead would require that salaries be included in the annual budget bill passed by lawmakers. Legislative salaries have been frozen since 2010 and there are no plans to raise them this year. DeSantis currently earns $141,400, which is slightly below the national average.

—“These 3 controversial Florida bills aren’t likely to move forward” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times

“Miami lawmaker’s push to ban almost all abortions among Florida bills unlikely to pass” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald — Culture war issues have dominated the Legislature in Tallahassee for the past couple of years. But this year, while several Republican-backed bills have garnered national media attention, state leadership has moved quickly to say that those bills aren’t going anywhere. Last week, a GOP Senator’s bill to use Florida taxpayer money to pay off Trump’s legal expenses was torpedoed by a short social media post from DeSantis. DeSantis made clear that the “Florida Republican who wields the veto pen” had no interest in the legislation. DeSantis, who until recently had focused much of his attention on his White House bid, has so far been quieter on his agenda for state issues.

“Another ‘Lost Cause?’ House Committee to hear bill protecting Confederate monuments” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A bill that could impose severe penalties on politicians and localities that remove Confederate monuments and other tributes to bygone wars and history will have its first Committee hearing next week in the House. The State Affairs Committee will consider CS/HB 395, “Protection of Historic Monuments and Memorials,” on Tuesday. The Rep. Dean Black bill proposes state “protection of historical monuments and memorials” and authorizes “all actions to protect and preserve all historical monuments and memorials from removal, damage or destruction.”

They’re still focused on this — “Anti-groomer bill clears Florida House panel, lawmaker wants pedophiles ‘hunted,’ prosecuted” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Legislation creating offenses for lewd and lascivious grooming in Florida passed its second committee assignment on Monday. Reps. Taylor Yarkosky and Douglas Bankson are the sponsors for HB 1135. Sen. Jonathan Martin is the sponsor of the Senate version, SB 1238. The bill unanimously passed the Florida House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee. The anti-grooming bill would make it a third-degree felony for any person above the age of 18 to use sexually inappropriate communication and conduct with someone under the age of 16 in order to entice, excite, or compel them to participate in illegal sexual activity according to the bill text.

“Ban on out-of-pocket charges for breast exams clears first Senate hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The measure (SB 932) wouldn’t require insurers to provide new coverage. It would simply amend patient cost-sharing rules in Florida Statutes to ban insurance companies from demanding what, in some cases, are cost-prohibitive copays for diagnostic and supplemental breast exams. “We all know early detection of breast cancer saves lives, and by having this bill we will be saving lives,” said Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, the measure’s sponsor. Berman, a breast cancer survivor, noted that 20 other states — including Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas — have adopted similar legislation. “I hope Florida will join (them) in becoming No. 21,” she told the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, which voted 9-0 Monday to advance the bill.

“Educate the blue: House panel OKs continuing education requirement for dementia, Alzheimer’s” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — As the number of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease grows, so does the need to educate law enforcement officers and other front-facing employees on how to best identify people with dementia and the best ways to protect them. To that end, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee unanimously approved legislation (HB 801) sponsored by Rep. James Buchanan. The bill requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to develop and implement a new online continued education training component relating to Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia.

“Brazilian butt lift bill clears House health care spending panel” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Lawmakers appear to be knee-deep in ass once again this year. A House health care spending panel unanimously approved a bill (HB 1561) that closes loopholes in a statute regulating Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) that was passed last year. “I know we’ve heard this issue in the past. It’s an ongoing problem here in Florida. People are coming all across the country to get this procedure done,” the HB 1561 sponsor, Rep. Cabrera Busatta, told members of the House Healthcare Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Fantasy sports bill barring those under 21 years old from playing advances in Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Travis Hutson’s measure (SB 1568) would allow anyone old enough to drink legally to participate in commercial fantasy sports legally, but with caveats. In addition to barring those under the age of 21 from the contests of “skill,” the Fantasy Sports Contest Amusement Act would require all entry fees to be paid out as prizes at the end of seasons and would also cap prize money at $1,500 per season or $10,000 annually. The Hutson bill would require commercial fantasy sports operators to be licensed by the Florida Gaming Control Commission, with fees ($1 million for initial licensing and $250,000 for renewal) attached via separate legislation (SB 1566).

“Bills creating license plates to celebrate Florida boating, recycling speed ahead” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation recognizing Florida as the “Boating Capital of the World” and celebrating its recycling efforts with a pair of specialty license plates is speeding through the state Capitol. A pair of bills (SB 858, HB 911) by Sen. Shevrin Jones and Rep. Kelly Skidmore would create two new tags. One would commemorate Florida as the U.S. state with the most recreational boats. The other would appeal to eco-conscious motorists with the motto, “Recycle Florida.” Jones’ bill advanced last week through the first of three Committee stops with unanimous support.

Lauren Book calls on Congress, other states to act following Taylor Swift deepfakes — Senate Democratic Leader Book responded to the recent release of nonconsensual, explicit AI-generated “deepfake” images of pop star Swift. “Unfortunately, in this digital age, deepfake images and the proliferation of AI-generated material aren’t uncommon. I know firsthand because it happened to me. Let’s be clear: anyone involved in the proliferation of nonconsensual pornographic images like the ones of Taylor Swift needs to be held accountable under the law,” Book said, highlighting a 2022 Florida law upping penalties for proliferating such images. “Every single state in the country and the federal government must follow Florida’s lead by updating its laws to combat this digital predation and ensure these perpetrators are held accountable.”

— THE SKED —

— 9 a.m. Senate Agriculture Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 9 a.m. Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 9 a.m. Senate Criminal Justice Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 9 a.m. Senate Health Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 10 a.m. House Commerce Committee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 10 a.m. House Health & Human Services Committee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 10 a.m. House Infrastructure Strategies Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Education & Employment Committee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House State Affairs Committee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Children Families and Elder Affairs Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Education Pre-K — 12 Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Transportation Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 3 p.m. House Energy Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 3:30 p.m. Senate Rules Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 5:45 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis has doubts about Donald Trump as 2024 GOP standard-bearer” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Asked about “our chances” in 2024, DeSantis started off with a quip before cataloging many of the concerns that animated his speeches in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina in recent months. “Well, obviously I wouldn’t have run if I didn’t think my chances were the best on all of this. So, I may not be the right guy, but look, these things happen and, ultimately, it’s up (to) candidates to be able to go out there and make the case going forward,” DeSantis said in Naples. While DeSantis believes Biden is a “failed President,” he also thought the Democrat was a “failed candidate” four years ago. And Biden’s bumbling doesn’t in itself make the case for Trump, he added.

“Trump rages at U.A.W. president after Joe Biden endorsement” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times — A few days after the United Auto Workers endorsed Biden for re-election, Trump raged at the union’s leader, Shawn Fain, on Sunday night. Trump wrote on his social media platform that Fain “is selling the Automobile Industry right into the big, powerful, hands of China.” He claimed that Biden’s support for electric vehicles would destroy the American auto industry and send jobs overseas. “Shawn Fain doesn’t understand this or have a clue,” he wrote. “Get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country.”

“Lincoln Project ad highlights sex assault, defamation damages against Trump” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Three days after a jury ordered Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamation, the Lincoln Project is releasing an ad aimed at tying Trump’s treatment of women to all Republicans who support him. “Donald Trump must hand over $83 million as punishment for tormenting his victim and igniting the savagery of his online followers in order to destroy her life,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, in a released statement. “Anyone who still supports Donald Trump is joining the war on women he and the rest of the GOP are waging.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Nikki Haley’s dilemma in South Carolina: winning over voters who like her, but love Trump” via Bill Barrow of The Associated Press — For South Carolina’s conservatives, deciding whether Haley’s record warrants a promotion to the Oval Office seems less about her experience and abilities and more about the man standing in her way: Trump. “Ms. Haley did some fine things as Governor — but Donald Trump is the man!” declared Doug Roberts, a retired electrician who came to a recent Haley rally wearing a Trump T-shirt. “Donald Trump is just not a regular man.”

“The in-plain-sight race to be the GOP’s Trump backup.” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — There’s another race going on at the same time as the conventional campaign, one that Haley will still be part of no matter what happens in South Carolina. And that is the race to be the Republican backup candidate should Trump implode. Trump’s legal troubles, including 91 felony counts, are never far away. Just check out his recent schedule of campaigning and attending trials. That will continue and possibly accelerate in the months to come. Look at it this way: There are 91 cruise missiles launched in the air and targeted at Trump right now. Some are wildly off-course, some are duds, and against all of them, Trump has significant defenses. But still — 91 cruise missiles. Does anyone think not a single one will hit the target?

— MORE 2024 —

“Inside Biden’s anti-Trump battle plan (and where Swift fits in)” via Reid J. Epstein, Lisa Lerer, Katie Glueck and Katie Rogers of The New York Times — Biden is making an extraordinary gamble, betting that Trump remains such an animating force in American life that the nation’s current leader can turn the 2024 election into a referendum not on himself but on his predecessor. The President’s aides plan to couple a direct assault on Trump with a heavy focus on abortion rights, casting the issue as symbolic of larger conservative efforts to restrict personal freedoms. They believe that the more the public sees and hears Trump, the fewer people will be inclined to vote for him, and the more the Biden campaign will be able to use his words on issues like abortion and health care against him. The biggest and most influential endorsement target is Swift, the pop sensation and NFL enthusiast, who can move millions of supporters with an Instagram post or a mid-concert aside.

“Biden wooing battleground states and red states with research funds” via Eva Dou of The Washington Post — Biden administration officials on Monday announced $150 million in research funding for 18 states, most of which are contested or red, as part of a raft of policies to boost the nation’s manufacturing industries ahead of the election. President Biden’s top economic adviser, Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters that the program was an “integral” part of the President’s plan to support innovation “in regions that were left out of the recent decades’ technology boom.” Biden’s investment push for U.S. manufacturing — dubbed “Investing in America” — may bolster his stance against Trump, who touts his trade war against China as a key accomplishment of his presidency.





— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“Andrew Warren continues legal fight, but uncertainty over timing, election remains” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Warren has won recent court battles. But he is still losing the war to regain his seat as Hillsborough County State Attorney. DeSantis suspended him in August 2022, mainly over Warren’s decision to sign a pledge not to prosecute abortion-related cases in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. While a federal district court judge and a unanimous three-judge panel at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals have ruled the suspension violated Warren’s First Amendment rights, he hasn’t been reinstated. DeSantis replaced Warren with Susan Lopez. Last week DeSantis requested a full hearing before the 11th Circuit to appeal the ruling, which sent the case back to the lower court.

“Democrats call out DeSantis for fighting state attorney’s reinstatement” via Sue Carlton and Chris Urso of the Tampa Bay Times — Nikki Fried told reporters she expects a “strong” Democratic candidate in the race against Republican Lopez, who was appointed by the Governor to replace Warren. “My hope is that this comes through quickly and that it is Andrew,” she said.

“Migrant relocation flyers came from DeSantis administration contractor, records show” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The firm that left flyers promoting free migrant relocation trips at a Latino church in east Orlando — sparking controversy and questions among local advocates — is a state contractor for DeSantis’ highly-publicized relocation initiative, records show. Leaflets in English, Spanish and Creole were placed on the doorstep of the church about a week ago from an organization calling itself My Bright Horizons. State records show My Bright Horizons is actually a fictitious name for Access Restoration Services, a Texas-based company that is one of three firms receiving a lucrative contract under the program authorizing the state to transport migrants to other states. Across Central Florida, entities ranging from churches, law enforcement and a nonprofit have received queries from the company seeking help in finding migrants to transport.

“Florida leads nation in immigration court backlog as cases surge across U.S.” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Thousands of immigration applications await their day across the country amid a legal backlog of historic proportions. According to federal data collected by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, the U.S. court backlog has surged past 3 million cases in the last year, including cases of asylum-seekers and immigrants, some who have been in the country for years, seeking permanent residency. Florida’s backlog of cases is more than 481,000, a massive jump compared to 2012, when there were only 17,000 pending cases.

“Schools turn to metal detectors as kids bring guns” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Some Florida schools are again heightening security amid rising threats of violence and weapons on campus. Several are looking to protect their perimeters. Vero Beach High School in Indian River County has partnered with the Sheriff’s Office to place metal detectors at all its entrances, TC Palm reports. The school had been conducting checks at sporting events but decided to expand the effort after a student brought a gun to school last week. The Palm Beach County school district continues to add metal detectors at its high schools, too, with another four set to come online within the next few weeks, WPTV reports. Police officials said they have found no weapons at the four schools already using the equipment.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“State Department urges Bahamas travelers to use ‘extreme caution’ when visiting Nassau” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — United States residents traveling to the Bahamas should exercise “extreme caution” in Nassau in the wake of 18 murders since Jan. 1, the State Department said in a new travel advisory. “Murders have occurred in all hours including in broad daylight on the streets,” according to a security alert that was posted on Jan. 24 by the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive, the alert said. In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the “Over the Hill” area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population,” the advisory said.

“Matt Gaetz rips fellow Florida GOP lawmaker, says some are ‘husks of humans’ after interview” via Mariana Labbate of Messenger — Gaetz on Monday said some Republican colleagues are “husks of humans” while linking to an interview with fellow Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. During her interview, Salazar was asked about funds she was bragging about having come to her district, with the host noting that they were allocated in bills that the lawmakers had voted against. She said she would need to ask her staff about it. “So many lawmakers in both parties are husks of humans who merely hand their vote card to the leadership,” Gaetz wrote on X. “Then, stuff like this happens.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

Rick Scott re-election campaign lands 80 lawmaker endorsements — U.S. Sen. Scott’s 2024 re-election campaign announced it has received endorsements from 80 Florida legislators. The new crop of backers includes Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and President-designate Ben Albritton, as well as House Speaker Renner and Speaker-designate Daniel Perez. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of this group of public servants today and look forward to our continued partnership to best serve the communities they represent,” Scott said in a news release. Scott’s campaign noted that he worked alongside many of the lawmakers who endorsed him during his two terms as Governor. The lawmaker endorsements follow the Scott campaign’s recent announcement that 60 of the state’s county Sheriffs were backing his campaign.

Happening today — Sen. Scott will hold a news conference in Tallahassee: 9:20 a.m. Eastern time, address provided upon RSVP. Credentialed media must RSVP to [email protected].

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Marco Rubio, 4 state lawmakers endorse Kevin Marino Cabrera for Florida GOP Vice Chair” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Add U.S. Sen. Rubio to a growing list of notable Florida Republicans backing Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marino Cabrera’s bid to be the state party’s second-highest-ranking member. In a statement, Rubio endorsed Marino Cabrera for Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Vice Chair. “Kevin is a patriot who knows what is at stake in the 2024 elections,” he said. “He has the experience necessary to help lead the party and keep Florida red in November.” Other new endorsers of Cabrera’s Vice Chair campaign include state Sens. Alexis Calatayud and Jay Collins, as well as state Reps. Mike Caruso and Spencer Roach.

Daniella Levine Cava touts first-term accomplishments in new ad — Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava’s re-election campaign launched its first TV and digital ad buy this week. The buy is backing a spot that highlights the first-term Mayor’s accomplishments thus far. “As Mayor of Miami-Dade County, I am proud to lead with compassion and deliver with action,” Levine Cava said in a news release announcing the ad. “When I was elected three years ago, I promised to serve with vision, integrity, and results — and today, we’ve made good on those promises by solving critical issues affecting our residents’ quality of life, from housing affordability to economic opportunity, public safety, and long overdue investments in infrastructure. Together, with your support, we’ll continue delivering future-ready results for residents and their families because it’s what our community deserves.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“FSU suspends student group after it interrupted meeting with pro-Palestinian chants” via Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University has suspended a student group after its members interrupted a meeting of the university’s governing board with pro-Palestinian chants. FSU’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society has lost its recognized student organization status until May 15, 2025. It has an opportunity to appeal the decision by the end of the week. Among other things, the move means the group can’t take part in official university events. “As an educational institution, Florida State University welcomes free inquiry, diverse thought, rigorous debate and peaceful assembly,” FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis said. “However, students and student organizations may not disrupt university business, student learning or the normal operations of the university.”

“Special Counsel to investigate whether Richard Del Toro violated Hatch Act” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The U.S. Office of Special Counsel will investigate whether a St. Lucie County Sheriff candidate violated the Hatch Act. The federal agency received a complaint alleging Del Toro can’t serve as Port St. Lucie’s Interim Police Chief and run for Sheriff. The filing accused Del Toro of knowingly violating a federal law that prohibits public officials from using their “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the results of an election or a nomination for office.” The complaint cites reporting by Florida Politics on potential violations of federal law by Del Toro’s campaign, both in serving as a Police Chief while running and for campaign fundraising emails identifying other Police Chiefs as supporters.

“Police chiefs union backs ‘extraordinary public servant’ Keith Touchberry for Indian River Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Touchberry’s campaign for Indian River County Sheriff now has the backing of a statewide law enforcement union he led last year. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) announced its support of Touchberry’s bid this year to unseat Sheriff Eric Flowers. “Chief Touchberry is an extraordinary public servant (and) proven champion for law enforcement and public safety,” FPCA President Charles “Chuck” Broadway said. “We look forward to continue working with Chief Touchberry on behalf of the people of Indian River County and the state of Florida.” FPCA First Vice President Charlie Vazquez added, “Chief Touchberry has the knowledge, experience, and relationships necessary to address complex public safety issues, and that’s why the FPCA endorses him as the next Sheriff of Indian River County.”

“More VIP events, expanded hospitality area for Delray Beach Open tennis tournament” via Jasmine Fernández of The Palm Beach Post — For the past 31 years, the Delray Beach Open has brought South Florida hundreds of thousands of visitors. This year, the tournament will bring that growing list of spectators some facility upgrades. The tournament, which is Feb. 9-18 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, will have an expanded hospitality area, more VIP events, a women’s tennis challenge, more food and drink options and upgrades to facilities. “The Delray Beach Open continues to grow every year,” Adam Baron, the tournament’s executive director said. “We are always focused on improving the fan experience with more events, more space, and more food and beverage options.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Longtime enthusiastic ‘arts instigator’ Terry Olson to leave Orange County post” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Olson, the only Arts & Cultural Affairs Administrator Orange County has ever known, is retiring in May after 23 years on the job. Olson, 71, is not keen on the word “retire.” “I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’ll still be around advocating for the arts.” But he won’t be doing it, as he has since 2001, as an Orange County employee. That year, the county’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Office was established, with oversight of how country funds are distributed to arts nonprofits. In 2001, arts organizations were added to the recipients of funds from the tourist development tax, a levy on hotel and other accommodation stays.

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “UCF athletics continues to build its budget with move into Big 12” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — University of Central Florida (UCF) athletic department’s year-end NCAA budget report shows some of the financial challenges the Knights faced transitioning from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12. The department reported $84.6 million in total operating revenue during the 2023 fiscal year (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023), down slightly from the $89.2 million in 2021-22. UCF reported an operating expense of $88.2 million, an increase from $69 million reported last year, some of which was due to the school’s move to the Power Five Conference. The report, however, doesn’t paint the complete financial picture because the NCAA doesn’t consider funding capital projects, operating funds, and capital gifts.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa General Hospital to open community garden, food pharmacy to advance health, wellness for residents” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is working with the city of Tampa to increase access to nutritious foods and general wellness in Tampa Bay by opening a new community garden and food pharmacy. The TampaWell Food Pharmacy and Community Garden, located at the TGH Family Care Center Healthpark, is TampaWell’s latest initiative, a joint effort by TGH and the city to create a sustainable wellness culture and improve the community’s overall health. Both John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor were on hand Monday to cut the ribbon and officially open the garden and food pharmacy.

To watch a video of the groundbreaking, please click the image below:

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Elizabeth Emmanuel resigns from Downtown Improvement Authority on a high note” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Five years ago, Emmanuel came into her position at the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority with 10 goals to reach within 10 years — she did it in five. Her goals centered around a need to help residents return or fall in love with downtown and build awareness of the existing businesses ‒ and attract new ones. Emmanuel wanted to build the DIA’s “community goodwill and organizational relevancy” at a time when her predecessor, Paige Carter Smith, was facing public corruption charges and was later sentenced and released from federal prison for her role in a bribery scheme involving former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and business owner J.T. Burnette.

“Bird lovers watch in horror as hunter guns down Tundra swan that rarely appears in Florida” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Bird watchers eagerly gathered Saturday morning at Crowder Landing to confirm a rare sighting: two Tundra swans that migrated to Florida. But the bird lovers were horrified when they saw a hunter gun one of them down right before their eyes. Hunters at Lake Jackson witnessed the “needless killing” and immediately reported the incident to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The man shot at both large, all-white birds, which are federally protected and can’t be hunted in the state. One managed to fly away, but he tracked the other down in his kayak. Hawkins said it looked like he wrung the bird’s neck, shoved it underwater, then slung it onto his boat.

Personnel note: Meagan Perkins named NEFBA president — The Northeast Florida Builders Association installed their 2024 Executive Officers and Board Members last week, naming Perkins of Hart Resources as its 80th president. Perkins, who will serve for the next year, was presented with the gavel by her father and 1996 NEFBA Past President Curtis Hart. “The legacy of NEFBA is built on 80 years of industry leadership. This association has provided support and a collective voice for the home building industry in Northeast Florida,” Perkins said. “I am humbly honored to serve as president for the coming year and look forward to working with our Board and members to extend NEFBA’s contribution to the community.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Florida GOP Chair backs April Culbreath in Manatee County REC power struggle” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The new Chair of the Republican Party of Florida is siding with Manatee County Republican Executive Committee (REC) Chair Culbreath in an ongoing dispute with members. Two members said they resigned from the Manatee REC’s Executive Board in December over financial management, citing questionable expenses by the Executive Board, a lack of fundraising, and concern that the Committee’s coffers have dwindled by about $42,200 over the past year. Manatee County REC members met last week for a special meeting called by Vice Chair Nathan Knight. Members voted to fill two vacant seats on the Executive Board and enacted new financial management policies aimed at limiting the Board’s spending ability.

“Volunteers help rebuild as south Sarasota County homeowners still recovering from Ian” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Like many of their neighbors in Venice Ranch Mobile Home Estates, Jackie Wheeler, her son Curtis Brown, brother C.J. Hatter and mother Midge Ellis rode out Hurricane Ian in the development’s community center. After six days had passed, Jackie and her family returned home, though they had no power and needed a generator to run the refrigerator. They would return to the center for regular hot meals. But returning to a normal life would take much longer. The mobile home — which she purchased in November 2019 for $5,000 —— would be repaired in part through donated labor crews provided by the nonprofit World Renew Disaster Recovery Group and other volunteer efforts.

“Demolition and recovery: Sanibel, Captiva leaders discuss bounce back since Hurricane Ian” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza looked out at the crowd and repeated a question he’s heard hundreds of times since Sept. 28, 2022: “How are you doing? How are you really doing?” That’s what the 232 people staring back at him at Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa had come to learn. Organized by Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber Of Commerce in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Islands, the first State of the Islands summit served as the big reveal of an economic outlook report since Hurricane Ian shredded Southwest Florida’s barrier islands.

“FWC: 4 panther deaths in two weeks, latest near proposed Kingston development” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The numbers are mounting: four Florida panthers were killed in a two-week period this month. The latest of the big cats to be killed by a car strike was found near the proposed site for the Kingston development, which is expected to cause up to 23 panther road kills per year. The 10-year-old male was hit and killed by a car along the eastern stretches of Corkscrew Road, near the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed. This area is typically thick with panthers as this is how they get north and out of the core breeding range in Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park.

— TOP OPINION —

“Biden, Iran and three dead Americans” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — The sorry truth is that these casualties are the result of the President’s policy choices. Biden has tolerated more than 150 Iranian proxy attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East since October.

Only occasionally has he or the administration registered more than rhetorical displeasure by retaliating militarily, and only then with limited airstrikes.

The President refused to change course even after U.S. troops suffered traumatic brain injuries. A Christmas Day proxy attack in Iraq left a U.S. Army pilot in a coma.

Everyone knows that the real orchestrator of these attacks is Iran. But the President has put his anxieties about upsetting Iran and risking escalation above his duty to defend U.S. soldiers abroad. It would have been more honest (if a sign of weakness) to withdraw American troops from the region, rather than consign them to catching Iranian drones for months.

The irony of Biden’s strategy — avoid escalation with Iran above all else — is that he’ll now have to strike back harder than if he had responded with devastating force the first time U.S. forces were hit, and every time since.

That probably includes hitting Iranian military or commercial assets. There are certainly risks of escalation from doing so. But Iran and its proxies are already escalating, and they have no incentive to stop unless they know their own forces are at risk.

Here’s one idea: Put the Iranian spy ship that has been prowling the Red Sea on the ocean floor.

— OPINIONS —

“The wing nuts have spoken about Travis Kelce and Swift” via Charles Pierce of Esquire — I have to say that watching the MAGA crowd, and especially its He-Man Women Haters auxiliary, lose its shit over the romance of Swift and Kansas City tight end Kelce has made me into a Chiefs fan, at least for the interminable two-week run-up to the game, which is an annual festival of heavily covered non-news and nonsense. There will be no end to stories about the happy couple which, if we’re all really lucky, will have heads exploding in all corners of the wing nut media universe. And Sunday’s result already has launched another wing nut fever dream — the NFL has rigged the playoff so that the Swift-Kelce Chiefs win it all, which will convince everyone to get vaccinated and vote for Biden.

“Why haven’t Republicans unified to stop Trump? Because they can’t.” via Megan McArdle of The Washington Post — Republicans are stuck with Trump because their party has been unable to overcome its collective action problem. For nine years now, they’ve known that they’d all be better off with Trump gone but also that anyone who tried to make that happen would risk the anger of his voters. So individual politicians keep retreating to the same playbook: stay quiet on the sidelines in hopes that fate will intervene or that someone else will muster the courage to take him out. This is both morally derelict and ineffective. Vicious collective action problems are rarely overcome by moral exhortation. We solve them by creating institutions that provide the right incentives. Unfortunately, America’s capacity for institution-building has been undermined by internal failures and external challenges. Which is, of course, how we ended up with Trump in the first place.

“Goodbye, Casey DeSantis” via Heather Schwedel of Slate — This meatball is glad to be out of the oven. The voters who weren’t planning to show up for him sure won’t miss him. Is anybody upset about the DeSantis campaign’s collapse? Well, yes, there’s at least one person I’d imagine to be pretty broken up over the whole affair: DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis. While Ron never quite took to the campaign trail, Casey was ready to be first lady of the United States. Casey wanted it in a way her husband didn’t seem to. One way this was most evident was in how she seemed to have taken it upon herself to dress for the part of First Lady. Though Casey may be confined to the skies above Florida for a little while, the conventional wisdom is that Ron DeSantis will be back to run again in 2028, and she’ll no doubt be right by his side. Though the ambition she displayed was neither admirable nor rare in a field that tends to attract monsters and narcissists, the nakedness of it was pretty notable.

“Florida police who use force should not go unnamed” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Florida voters passed the Marsy’s Law amendment in 2018 for one reason: to give crime victims a bigger voice in the justice system. They didn’t intend for authorities to withhold crime information. They didn’t intend to conceal the names of police officers who used deadly force. But that’s what Republican legislation in the House would do, and right-thinking lawmakers should reject it. The Marsy’s Law amendment to the state constitution gives crime victims explicit rights, aimed at ensuring that victims aren’t forgotten as a defendant’s case cycles through the criminal justice system. Among them is the right to “prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family.”

“Bears aren’t the only ones who should be worried when the Legislature’s in Session” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix — They’re here, they’re not cool enough to be queer, and they’re hellbent on turning Florida into Hungary with humidity. I speak of our legislators, of course, collectively as sorry a bunch of venal twits as you can find anywhere in the country. I include Mississippi. They don’t care about the insurance crisis; they don’t care about runaway rents; they don’t care about hungry children or sick women or the climate crisis or pollution or the teacher shortage or anything that you and I and anyone else with two brain cells to rub together would identify as pressing problems here in the increasingly dysfunctional state of Florida.

“Super Bowl tickets are more expensive than they’ve ever been” via Rebecca Mezistrano of the Miami Herald — If you’re hoping to attend Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it’s going to cost you. It is already the most expensive Super Bowl ticket to date. The get-in price on the website, which is the cheapest ticket up for sale, is currently $8,000. The cheapest ticket at this time last year would have run you just under $6,000. But, again, that’s just the price to get in the building. The average ticket price currently sits at around $9,800 — about 70% more expensive than what a ticket cost in 2023.

“Florida gas prices rise 16 cents alongside crude oil costs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After sinking below $3 for the first time since New Year’s Day, Florida gas prices rebounded last week, rising to $3.18 per gallon midway through the week before settling at $3.15 per gallon Monday — 16 cents higher than seven days before. The cause, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, is a combination of increased crude oil prices and gasoline futures. “Despite declining through the weekend, gas prices are facing renewed upward pressure, after crude oil and gasoline futures shot up late last week,” he said. “This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next. How much higher remains to be seen.”

“Gummy before you fly? Miami airport looking for an edibles retailer in a CBD store” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami International Airport has a new idea to take the stress out of flying in 2024: hemp-based edibles. The county-owned airport recently posted the specifications for a “Cannabidiol Retail Shop” selling hemp-based products widely known as CBD. CBD stores sell gummies, creams and serums made from cannabis plants but without the chemicals needed to make someone high. State and federal law restricts CBD products to extremely tiny amounts of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. Legal in Florida, CBD retailers tout the calming properties of their products, selling points that MIA thinks will appeal to at least some of its passengers.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Sen. Perry Thurston and Mario Rubio of Indelible Solutions.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.