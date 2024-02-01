January 31, 2024
Chip Roy says Ron DeSantis ‘killing it’ on social media after leaving 2024 race

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 31, 20244min0

ChipRoy
The Texas Republican was a fixture at the Governor's presidential campaign events, and he likes what he sees right now.

The post-presidential campaign reinvention of Ron DeSantis is drawing rave reviews from one of his biggest campaign supporters.

During a Fox News Radio interview, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas praised the newly free-wheeling social media presence, painting a picture of an invigorated Florida Governor with what host Will Cain called “way more personality than as a candidate.”

“He’s been knocking me out of the park since he’s suspended,” Roy said. “Now, for almost two weeks, 10 days, he’s just been killing, killing it on social media, you know,” citing his post about “Mason talking about football games” and how DeSantis urged that Somaliphilic Rep. Ilhan Omar “should be booted” from Congress.

Roy often interjected his comments during DeSantis campaign events during the doomed final stretch in Iowa, the only state that got to weigh in on the campaign. He suggested that the Governor was no match for the former President.

“He was running into the buzzsaw, running into the wind of Donald Trump who is, you know, a spectacle into himself,” Roy said, describing the “20 to 1 earned media disadvantage” as being “difficult.”

“Like, just mathematically, you’re just, you’re having to run against that and you have to make a call,” said Roy, who prefaced his remarks by saying he was “mindful of private conversations” with the Governor.

DeSantis had a high burn rate on his now shuttered campaign, NBC News notes, with a bloated staff and nearly $3 million in travel costs.

As 2023 closed, he had less than $10 million cash on hand, ahead of the final blitz in Iowa and the floundering before he suspended his campaign ahead of what would have been an humiliating loss in New Hampshire.

2023 campaign finance numbers for the Never Back Down super PAC that handled the logistics for dozens of DeSantis events, meanwhile, are as of yet unavailable, and that will include more staff hires and travel costs and other expenditures that didn’t lead to electoral success.

Perhaps a reinvented DeSantis, away from the buzz-saw of the former President, may have better luck down the road.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

