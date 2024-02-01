Rick Scott taunts Nikki Haley for staying in presidential race

Sen. Rick Scott is running for re-election, and he’s missing no opportunities to be a staunch surrogate of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ingraham Angle,” Florida’s junior Senator spoke about the ineffectual campaign of Nikki Haley.

“He’s easily going to win the primary. I don’t know why she’s staying in the race,” Scott said.

Scott also suggested that Trump not even mention his competition, the former Governor of South Carolina, ahead of the primary in her home state.

“Trump shouldn’t even mention her name going forward. I wouldn’t even talk about her.”

Trump and Scott have shared an enduring political affinity for years, exchanging mutual endorsements well ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Senator’s endorsement of Trump, offered in December while Ron DeSantis was still an active candidate for the nomination, vexed the sitting Governor, who claimed it was an attempt to “short circuit” voters.