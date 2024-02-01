Rick Scott taunts Nikki Haley for staying in presidential race

Sen. Rick Scott is running for re-election, and he’s missing no opportunities to be a staunch surrogate of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.
During an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ingraham Angle,” Florida’s junior Senator spoke about the ineffectual campaign of Nikki Haley.
“He’s easily going to win the primary. I don’t know why she’s staying in the race,” Scott said.
Scott also suggested that Trump not even mention his competition, the former Governor of South Carolina, ahead of the primary in her home state.
“Trump shouldn’t even mention her name going forward. I wouldn’t even talk about her.”
Trump and Scott have shared an enduring political affinity for years, exchanging mutual endorsements well ahead of the 2024 elections.
The Senator’s endorsement of Trump, offered in December while Ron DeSantis was still an active candidate for the nomination, vexed the sitting Governor, who claimed it was an attempt to “short circuit” voters.
3 comments
My Take
January 31, 2024 at 10:39 pm
Does ANYONE outside of Florida care what Scott thinks or says?
Do many inside of Florida?
Impeach Biden
January 31, 2024 at 10:50 pm
Well he was a two term Governor in Florida and won a US Senate seat so the answer to your question would be yes.
Dont Say FLA
January 31, 2024 at 10:55 pm
Not other than the fine folks gambling the dead pools