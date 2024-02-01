Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.24

Good Thursday morning.

Florida voters may have the final say in whether the state will expand Medicaid if Florida Decides Healthcare is able to collect enough signatures between today and early 2026.

The organization sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment is officially kicking off its signature drive with a 10 a.m. virtual news conference.

The news conference will be led by Campaign Manager Jake Flaherty and feature Florida Voices for Health Executive Director Scott Darius, Florida Policy Institute Chief Strategy and Development Officer Holly Bullard and Dr. David Woolsey, an emergency care physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Speakers will also include Floridians who falls in the Medicaid coverage gap.

Florida Decides Healthcare was organized as a political committee years ago but started work in earnest last year. The committee has touted multiple polls gauging Floridians’ interest in Medicaid expansion, with an April 2023 measure showing 76% support and one from last month showing 79% would vote ‘yes.’

Florida is one of only a handful of states that have declined to expand Medicaid under the federal law known as Obamacare. If Florida Decides Healthcare’s effort is successful, Floridians who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level could enroll in Medicaid. According to the committee, there are about 1.4 million Floridians who would become eligible for health insurance but don’t currently have it.

It’ll be a little bit before Florida Decides Healthcare knows exactly how many signatures they’ll need to make the ballot — the threshold is pegged to 8% of voter turnout in the most recent presidential election — but it will likely be slightly higher than the current requirement of about 891,000 petitions.

Floridians don’t like China, and they don’t like vape shops either, according to new polling from Cygnal.

The survey comes as lawmakers are poised to consider bills (SB 1006/HB 1007) that would require vape manufacturers to register with the state and prove they’re complying with federal and Florida laws regulating nicotine delivery devices.

Florida is the top state for vape sales according to data from the Florida Retail Federation. By extension, the Sunshine State is also a hot spot for illegal vape sales. Legal vape manufacturers estimated illicit sales would top $363 million in 2023 — 20% above the national average — and account for as much as 58% of overall vape product sales.

Most illegal vapes come from China, with the epicenter of the illicit trade being in Shenzhen, which is known as the country’s “vaping district.”

More than half of voters (55%) said they were unaware of the problem and a similar number (58%) said they didn’t know that disposable vapes aren’t subject to the FDA ban on flavored products, which targets cartridge-based e-cigarettes.

Still, nearly seven in 10 voters told Cygnal that they had an unfavorable view of China, meaning anything related to China is a negative to voters, while 52% said they don’t like vape shops. A majority (57%) also said they wanted the state to pass legislation similar to SB 1006/HB 1007.

“Gaming dynamics in Florida: An insight into the contraction and redistribution of gaming licenses” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Under Section 550.0555 of the Florida Statutes, specific criteria allow for the relocation of greyhound permits. These include geographical constraints and the necessity to maintain the economic viability of permit holders and nearby pari-mutuel permit holders. The proposed bills further liberalize this process, allowing relocation across county boundaries under certain conditions, such as existing approvals for pari-mutuel wagering and slot machine operations in the destination county. With the end of greyhound racing, these facilities have a lot of available land that could be developed into housing. The gaming aspect could be relocated to a better, smaller and more tourist-driven location. It’s important to note that owners would have to give up an eligible permit in order to relocate.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Paul_Renner: The testimony in the Senate has been shocking. The social media companies know their product is addictive & harmful to children. FL won’t let these companies harm our children and I hope Congress acts swiftly to enforce common sense age verification to keep our children safe.

—@LoranneAusley: Curious if anyone else has experienced extremely long waits for routine business/nonprofit services provided by state government? I don’t want to put the blame on employees as I suspect they are understaffed just as they are underpaid.

—@MBar62: New details in the rape investigation of @ChrisMZiegler. Detectives found a document titled “THE LIST” containing the names of several other women under the sub-heading labeled “Fuck.”

—@ScottJShapiro: Political Consultant: “We have a huge women problem” GOP: “What if we declared war on Taylor Swift?”

—@Walsh_Eli: Now that the cat’s out of the bag, let me tell you something. This company worked its news and audience reporters to the bone over the last eight months. I wrote 630+ stories in that time, most of them were just copying and pasting work that other reporters put time and effort into, just for us to swoop in and, essentially, steal it. It was, and is, deeply embarrassing and humiliating to know that you’re ripping off your colleagues in this industry for the sake of driving traffic at any and all costs. I don’t know what’s next right now, but I’ll tell you one thing: I have no usable clips in eight months’ time because of this editorial strategy. Zero. Not one.

Thank you, President Passidomo, for welcoming us to the Senate, and thanks to Senator Brodeur for sponsoring a Proclamation to recognize January 31, 2024, as "Keiser University Day" in Florida. We greatly appreciate all the support!#KeiserUDay pic.twitter.com/fHhfUzdkGY — Keiser University (@KeiserU) January 31, 2024

Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for your support of the new FSU Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases! I’m excited to work with @PresMcCullough to lead the Nation in finding cures for Rare Diseases! #GoNoles #RareDisease #genetictesting #genetherapy pic.twitter.com/NyVG6HTqit — Representative Adam Anderson (@AdamAndersonFL) January 31, 2024

Thank you to @SimplyFl for sponsoring the 2024 Celebrate Literacy Week! This annual event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of reading and inspire Florida's students and families to make reading part of their daily routines. #FLCelebratesLiteracy pic.twitter.com/cTyN4TEkQD — Florida Education Foundation (@FLEduFoundation) January 29, 2024

—@FLSERT: It’s that time of year again in Florida — we are frequently experiencing all 4 seasons on the same day! Keep yourself & your family comfortable by dressing in layers of loose-fitting warm clothing. This allows you to shed the appropriate layers once the day begins to warm up.

—@LasVegasLocally: Nevada casinos won $1.43 billion from gamblers in December. That’s the highest gaming win in history.

— TOP STORY —

“Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Ron DeSantis” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — A federal judge dismissed The Walt Disney Co.’s lawsuit against DeSantis, saying the company’s argument that it was unlawfully punished over free speech lacked standing and merit.

In a 17-page order, Judge Allen Winsor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee agreed that the change “works to Disney’s significant detriment,” but said the company could not point to the motivation behind the legislation to say it was unfairly targeted.

“It is true that the laws did not affect all districts, and it is true (at least accepting Disney’s allegations) that Disney faces the brunt of the harm,” Winsor wrote. “But Disney offers no support for its argument that the court is to undertake line drawing to determine just how many others a law must cover to avoid ‘singling out’ those they affect most.”

In a statement, DeSantis representative Jeremy Redfern said Disney’s “Corporate Kingdom” was over.

Disney’s original complaint, filed in April, argued that DeSantis “orchestrated at every step” a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” following the company’s criticism of the new law, which was opposed by members and allies of the state’s LGBTQ+ community. It argued that losing voting rights in the Reedy Creek Improvement District would not only harm its business but impact “smaller businesses and individuals … when the State comes after them for expressing their own views.”

And he dismissed Disney’s argument that even if the law didn’t specifically target the company, it came close enough.

“There is no ‘close enough’ exception,” Winsor wrote. “A law either explicitly singles out a specific group or it does not, and the laws here do not.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ban on alternative cannabinoids, hemp THC cap ready for Senate floor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New restrictions appear likely for Florida’s hemp sector, including a ban on currently commercially available and federally legal products, along with a cap on delta-9 THC, which could negatively affect the 487 growers and roughly 10,000 retail outlets in the state. The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee advanced by a 17-2 vote Sen. Colleen Burton’s bill (SB 1698), which proposes a number of material changes to what the sponsor calls an “unregulated market.” Her bill enjoys the support of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Discussion in the Fiscal Policy Committee was short on actual fiscal policy ahead of the overwhelming vote in favor of the bill, however, with Senators from both parties seemingly struggling to understand the subject on which they were voting.

“Florida lawmakers propose guardianship reforms but bills languish” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Time is running out on legislation aimed at further reforming the state’s much-maligned guardianship system, which is supposed to protect Florida’s most vulnerable citizens from people who aim to exploit them. The nearly identical bills by Sen. Ileana Garcia and Rep. Rita Harris would provide more transparency and oversight of guardians and their wards to protect against fraud, abuse and death. Yet, despite strong grassroots support and hundreds of letters to the House Civil Justice Subcommittee Chair Bill Robinson, Harris’ bill still has not been scheduled for a Committee hearing with only one more week of such meetings left this Session. Neither has Garcia’s.

“Lawmakers renew push for parental consent, limits on corporal punishment in schools” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After spending some years in detention, legislation imposing new limits on corporal punishment in Florida’s public and charter schools is advancing. The House Education Quality Subcommittee voted unanimously for a bill (HB 439) to allow corporal punishment — typically spanking with a wooden paddle — only after a student’s parents consent to it. The measure would prohibit the punishment for students with disabilities, individual education plans, those who attend certain alternative schools and students experiencing homelessness. It would also allow only school principals to conduct the punishment, require at least one adult witness and mandate yearly reporting on the prevalence of corporal discipline at each school to the county and state.

“Democratic lawmakers propose ‘Right to Contraception Act’ to protect access in Florida” via James Call of USA Today Network — Two Democratic lawmakers want the Legislature to approve a “Right to Contraception Act,” guaranteeing Floridians can buy and use birth control such as pills, transdermal patches and condoms, among other things. Rep. Gallop Franklin said the measure (HB 933/SB 1446) is needed because current Florida law is vague, with no definition of what contraception is or a clear understanding that there is a right to use it. The legislation is sponsored by Sen. Rosalind Osgood in the Senate and prohibits any law, rule, regulation or provision that prevents the use of a federally approved contraceptive. They appeared together at a news conference in the Capitol.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Casino showdown in Tallahassee averted after Miami billionaires come out in opposition” via Ana Ceballos and Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — A push to advance legislation that could bring a casino to the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach appeared to be on life support Wednesday evening, shortly after a powerful group of South Florida business leaders threatened to descend on Tallahassee to fight the measure. The proposal was scheduled to be heard by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee on Monday, but news of the group’s plans resulted in a scramble that saw the bill withdrawn from the Committee’s agenda less than three hours after it was posted. Earlier Wednesday, Miami Beach city officials had voted to accept the use of a plane owned by billionaire auto magnate Norman Braman, along with funds from Braman and developer Armando Codina, to fly more than 100 officials and residents to Tallahassee for the anticipated hearing on Monday.

“Florida Association of Community Health Centers urges lawmakers to boost Medicaid rates” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — FACHC says its membership will have trouble making ends meet if lawmakers don’t increase the Medicaid prospective payment rate for Florida’s federally qualified health centers. In the lead-up to the 2024 Legislative Session, FACHC shared data with lawmakers showing that the prospective payment rate for Florida FQHCs falls short of covering actual patient care costs, with a $106.00 reimbursement gap for every Medicaid patient visit. If the rate is not increased, FACHC said the shortfall could reduce health care access for some of the state’s poorest and most vulnerable populations. “It’s imperative that Florida prioritize a Medicaid reimbursement adjustment to ensure Florida’s health centers can continue their mission of providing high-quality care to all, regardless of income or circumstance,” said Healthcare Network CEO and FACHC Legislative Affairs Committee Chair Jamie Ulmer.

“No brakes on ‘movable tiny homes’ bill in House Committees” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Cyndi Stevenson’s legislation (HB 557) would establish parameters and a statutory definition for so-called “movable tiny homes,” specifying which “park trailers” would qualify. The St. Johns Republican described the subject as “a relatively new year-round housing product that is increasingly popular and isn’t recognized by the Florida motor vehicle code” that is on wheels and may travel on roads. “This bill would provide a definition of a movable tiny home and standards for construction and inspection,” she said. “The bill allows for permanent dwelling in a movable tiny home. If it meets residential building standards, per the Florida building code, having a standard will make it easier for local government to consider the movable tiny homes as part of their community and add them to their development plans.”

“House panel puts muzzle on dangerous dogs after ‘gruesome’ attack on mail carrier” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Bobby Payne’s measure (HB 873) advanced unanimously by the Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, would impose new parameters on how the state handles so-called dangerous dogs. The bill requires the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to create a statewide Dangerous Dog Registry, which would rely on information provided by local animal control agencies. Owners of potentially dangerous dogs would have to preemptively confine the dog in a fenced yard or a kennel to protect the public. The legislation would also mandate that dogs being investigated be seized by the local animal control authority for the course of the probe. Dogs protecting a home, or an owner are exempt from this designation.

“Food fight: Cellular agriculture fears Florida’s proposed ban on cultivated meat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If Florida bans cultivated meat, it will be the first in the nation to do so. With food scarcity challenging modern agriculture, those behind the development of alternative protein sources fear this will set a dangerous precedent. That hasn’t stopped legislation from plowing forward in the House and Senate. Language completely banning the manufacturing, sale or distribution of cultivated meat now appears in larger agriculture bills in the House (HB 1071) and Senate (SB 1084). Leaders in the cultivated meat biotech sector, an industry still in its infancy, say the push to regulate lab-grown chicken, seafood and beef out of existence flies in the face of the conservative economic policies normally embraced by Florida lawmakers. More importantly, it could literally leave the nation starved for alternatives to slow-maturing livestock.

American Civil Liberties Union blasts community ID ban — The ACLU of Florida came out in opposition to a bill (HB 1451) moving through the House that would ban local governments from accepting certain community ID cards or documents as a form of identification. ACLU of Florida senior policy strategist Silvana Caldera said community IDs can be “life-changing,” especially for residents who face barriers to obtaining a driver’s license or other government-issued IDs. “This targeted attack by the legislature does not make our communities any safer and will impact vulnerable people across the state. Floridians are able to live their lives more safely because of Community IDs. Preempting local governments from running successful programs that benefit their communities, as HB 1451 does, is an overreach by the state government and is harmful to our state,” Caldera said.

“Debbie Mayfield faces complaint after reporting $1M in previously undisclosed stocks in stepson’s company” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An ethics complaint has been filed against Sen. Mayfield questioning the origin of more than $1 million worth of stock. Disclosures show she owns substantial holdings in an electric car company founded by her stepson, but it’s unclear how she obtained the assets. A formal complaint, sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics, raises questions about the Indialantic Republican’s shares of Rivian Automotive. Mayfield’s 2021 financial disclosure indicated she owned 13,164 shares of the stock in a Morgan Stanley brokerage account. Collectively, the assets were valued at almost $1.37 million at the time of the filing. Mayfield brushed off the complaint. “I find it interesting that shortly after I endorse President Trump a baseless complaint is filed against me,” she said in a statement to Florida Politics.

— THE TRAIL —

“Joe Biden pulls in $6.2M for his re-election bid at Miami fundraiser” via Max Greenwood and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Biden raised more than $6 million for his re-election campaign and its allies during a high-dollar fundraiser in Pinecrest. The total — a staggering amount of money for a single fundraiser — was announced in the midst of the reception by lawyer Chris Korge, a longtime Democratic donor who hosted the fundraiser at his Pinecrest home. “This event is breaking all records from a fundraising point of view,” said Korge, the National Finance Chair of the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising apparatus Committee by the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and state Democratic parties.

“Donald Trump campaign chief urges Republican megadonors to ignore Trump’s words, focus on Primary lead, sources say” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — Susie Wiles made the pitch Tuesday at a private gathering of the American Opportunity Alliance, a group of Republican megadonors led by Elliot Investment Management founder Paul Singer. Wiles encouraged the powerful donors to essentially ignore Trump’s more offensive remarks and focus instead on the fact that the former President is in pole position in the Republican Primary for President, according to people familiar with her remarks. Wiles conceded to the donors that Trump is going to say things people don’t like. But she countered that the former President is poised to lock down his party’s nomination and that he is the GOP’s best hope to defeat incumbent Biden, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

“Nikki Haley camp seeks to convince top donors that Trump would cost GOP the House” via Hannah Knowles and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post — Haley’s campaign manager warned influential donors Tuesday that the GOP would lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives if Trump is the party’s presidential nominee, leaning into concerns about down-ballot races as some anti-Trump Republicans view the fight over Congress as a better investment than the presidential race. Speaking to the same group behind closed doors, one of Trump’s top advisers delivered a data-heavy presentation about why Republican financiers should get on board as he barrels toward the nomination — charting out how he could win enough delegates to clinch the nomination early this Spring.

— MORE 2024 —

“DeSantis PAC gave thousands to members of Congress who endorsed him” via Emily L. Mahoney, Ivy Nyayieka and Langston Taylor of the Tampa Bay Times — U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, the only member of Congress from Florida who endorsed DeSantis instead of Trump, received $6,600 in contributions from the DeSantis PAC to her federal committee. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, also got $6,600 from the DeSantis PAC. Roy was a top DeSantis surrogate on the campaign trail and stumped with him in Iowa in the lead-up to the Caucuses. U.S. Rep. Bob Good of Virginia also endorsed DeSantis, and his committee received $5,000 in November. The DeSantis PAC involved in the contributions is called Great American Comeback. It is a leadership committee, a type of group typically used to support a politician’s allies.

“Trump risks losing more than half of swing-state voters if found guilty” via Jordan Fabian and Gregory Korte of Bloomberg — More than half of swing-state voters wouldn’t vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime, a warning sign for the Republican front-runner who continues to lead Biden in key states. The poll found that 53% of voters in the seven closely watched battleground states would be unwilling to vote for Trump in the general election if he were found guilty of a crime, a figure that grows to 55% if he’s sentenced to prison. Trump’s 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments and related court appearances have so far fueled his standing in the Republican Primary field and campaign fundraising efforts, but the data released Wednesday indicates there’s a limit to how much his legal battles will help him politically.

“‘Traitor’: After bitter Primary, DeSantis may struggle to win over Trump supporters if he runs again” via Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — “I think he stabbed Trump in the back,” said Pamela Shinkwin, 73, who lives in Massachusetts and traveled to New Hampshire for one of the former President’s final rallies before his double-digit victory in the Primary. DeSantis’ campaign against Trump had soured her on the Governor, she said. The hostility reflects the deep connection many of Trump’s supporters have with the former President, a bond that Trump has harnessed to tear down rivals in the Primary and influence Republicans in Congress. Whether or not Trump is elected again, he will likely wield enormous influence in future Republican contests, complicating the calculus of anyone seeking the party’s nomination in 2028 or beyond.

“Crooked Media tries to tackle Democrats’ voter enthusiasm problem” via Zach Montellaro of POLITICO — Liberal America’s favorite podcast network knows its listeners aren’t exactly thrilled for the presidential election. But it has a plan to mobilize them for 2024 anyway: Focus down-ballot. The political arm of Crooked Media — the media company founded by former top aides to Barack Obama that produces shows like Pod Save America, Pod Save the World and Strict Scrutiny — is rolling out the 2024 iteration of its voter engagement program on Wednesday, which will emphasize high-impact congressional races and ballot initiatives across the country.



— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“Judge sides with DeSantis, tosses pro-Palestinian student groups’ lawsuits” via Claire Grunewald of Fresh Take Florida — U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied a request for a preliminary injunction by chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida and the University of South Florida that would have protected the groups. The judge separately threw out lawsuits the groups had filed against DeSantis asserting that his administration’s efforts to deactivate the chapters were unconstitutional. Walker wrote in his decision that deactivation or criminal investigation of the chapters was not imminent. He recognized the fear the student groups said they felt, but because the groups are still standing, he said, the groups’ threat of injury was only speculative.

“Florida Prepaid plan cuts prices, citing years of low tuition increases” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Prepaid tuition program announced this week it will offer its lowest prices in 10 years due to multiple years of lower-than-anticipated tuition and fee increases for the state’s public colleges and universities. The announcement is the plan’s third price cut during the past decade. It follows a class-action lawsuit filed in early January that cites a disparity in the value of plans purchased during or before the 2006-2007 enrollment period. It also criticized the plan for having billions of dollars in surpluses.

“UF survey: Floridians show highest consumer confidence in two years” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Consumer confidence is in full rebound for January and has climbed to its highest level in two years, according to a University of Florida (UF) survey. The UF Bureau of Economic and Business Research published the results of its study, which shows the consumer sentiment among Floridians increased to 72.8 in January. That’s a notable jump by 3.3 points over the adjusted December consumer sentiment figure of 69.5. More significantly, January’s consumer confidence level is the highest it’s been since 2022. “The surge in consumer sentiment in January stems from the positive shifts in Floridians’ expectations about the future, especially regarding the national economy. This growing optimism aligns well with the current economic outlook,” said Hector Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

“Duke says Florida customers will see lower electric rates next year” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Duke Energy expects its electricity charge for residential customers to ease somewhat, although exactly how much and what to expect for the following two years remain to be determined, the utility informed state regulators on Wednesday. There are many moving parts to Duke’s preparation for setting rates for the next three years, including declines in fuel and other costs and expected investments ahead to harden electricity distribution systems and bring on more solar energy. “This proposal offers what our customers want — a more reliable energy system using cleaner energy,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. Duke currently has 23 solar plants in Central and North Florida and plans to build 14 more from 2025 to 2027.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“The lies about her voting record have finally caught up with Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — Salazar owes the voters of District 27 a major apology for blatantly lying to them about her voting record. On many occasions, Salazar has misrepresented her no-votes on millions of dollars of key government funding, taking credit for bringing to the largely Hispanic district millions in Biden-issued federal funds. The truth: Those projects were funded by bipartisan votes — despite the efforts by Salazar and other Trump Republicans to torpedo Biden’s attempts to wrestle with the economy and rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic. Her deception has come back to haunt Salazar in media that should be familiar to the ex-television star. Salazar became the national poster child for misleading Republicans. It was Salazar’s bragging about her legislative ability to obtain goodies that finally did her in.

“Ex-Congressman David Rivera wins another fight against feds in bid to hire top lawyer” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A federal judge has almost cleared the way for former Miami Congressman Rivera to sell a few real estate properties in Florida so he can hire his top-flight attorney to defend him against charges of illegally working as an unregistered agent for Venezuela, money laundering and tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles on Monday upheld a magistrate’s decision saying federal prosecutors exceeded their authority when they placed legal holds on three of Rivera’s properties and two others belonging to a political associate charged with him in late 2022. Although the five properties were unrelated to the alleged criminal activity, prosecutors put liens on them in Miami-Dade County Court with a plan to seize them, if necessary, as “substitute assets” upon their convictions at trial.

“Bahamas pushes back against U.S. travel advisory, says it remains ‘safe and welcoming’” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Bahamas government says the island nation remains safe for United States tourists despite two alarming travel warnings posted last week. “The Government of The Bahamas is alert, attentive, and proactive to ensure that the Bahamas remains a safe and welcoming destination,” insists a statement dated Tuesday from the Office of the Prime Minister. The first warning, called a “security alert,” was issued on Jan. 24 by the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas. It urged travelers to “exercise extreme caution” when in Nassau in the wake of 18 murders in the city since Jan. 1. The alert said that murders have occurred “at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets,” primarily because of “retaliatory gang violence.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell raised $2M-plus in final quarter of 2023” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Senate candidate Mucarsel-Powell raised more than $2 million in the fourth quarter to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Federal Election Commission filings show that over the fourth quarter, Scott added $4.7 million to his coffers, but nearly $3 million of that came from a candidate loan. By comparison, Mucarsel-Powell has contributed no self-funding to her campaign. The Democrat’s team touted Mucarsel-Powell’s contributions exceeding the money donated from outside sources to Scott’s re-election campaign during the quarter.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami Mayor proposes voting map changes, strong-Mayor government, independent auditor” via Tess Riski and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Amid a flurry of financial scandals and an ongoing federal lawsuit that threatens to overturn the city’s voting map, Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday announced a proposal for an independent auditor to ensure elected officials are free of conflicts, re-upped the possibility of increasing the Mayor’s powers and suggested the city could eliminate voting districts altogether. “No government is perfect,” the Mayor said during his annual State of the City address Tuesday morning. “But our record is strong and historic. And whenever we can improve and innovate, we must, and we will.” Suarez announced a series of proposals that he plans to “advance or support” through the city’s up-and-coming Charter Review Committee, recommendations that could eventually land on the ballot.

“Florida Democrats call for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to resign after latest scandal” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The Florida Democratic Party has called on Mayor Suarez to resign, one day after the Miami Herald published an investigation into how the Mayor advocated for a no-bid contract for a company that was actively negotiating a partnership with one of the Mayor’s private employers. In a statement citing the Herald’s reporting, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said Suarez, a Republican, has “repeatedly used his public office for private gain, and has somehow escaped consequences to this point.” “His actions are a gross violation of the public trust, and the Florida Democratic Party is calling for his immediate resignation,” Fried said.

“Miami Beach Commission votes preemptively for Spring Break curfews, beach restrictions” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The Miami Beach City Commission voted to call for midnight curfews and the 6 p.m. closure of the beach in South Beach during two weekends in March in anticipation of a flood of Spring Break visitors. City officials outlined a slew of measures aimed at shutting down the party atmosphere that in recent years has seen large crowds pack Ocean Drive and led to shootings that have made international headlines. The vote represents a preemptive plan to implement curfews and close beaches ahead of the arrival of Spring Break crowds. In past years, the city has only implemented curfews and declared a state of emergency in response to violent incidents.

“Lubby Navarro, ex-School Board member accused of fraud and theft, makes court appearance” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Embattled former Miami-Dade School Board member Navarro made a brief court appearance, seated quietly in the gallery as her attorney told a Judge his client satisfied the requirements of her bond and should remain out of jail through her trial date. But when lead state prosecutor Annette Rasco said she needed more time to interview some of the people who issued Navarro the bond, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carlos Lopez agreed to hold off on a decision until Feb. 9. Though Navarro has already sent the court a written plea of not guilty, Feb. 9 is also the day of her formal arraignment. “Ms. Navarro is ready for Feb. 9,” attorney Ben Kuehne said outside the courtroom.

“2 Riviera Beach City Council members exchange words during and after contentious meeting” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) is investigating an alleged altercation between Riviera Beach City Council members Tradrick McCoy and Douglas Lawson. Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman confirmed that his department responded to an incident between the Council members that took place after a special meeting to discuss development projects. Coleman said he decided to ask PBSO to review the matter to eliminate any appearance of favoritism or bias. The dispute is the latest in a long line of outbursts and controversies that have characterized Riviera Beach politics even as the city attempts to move forward on a range of infrastructure and development projects.

“School Board votes to fire Delray Beach teacher; special needs programs face staff shortages” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — The School Board has voted to fire a special-education teacher of nearly 20 years after she left a student with special needs behind and alone in the cafeteria at Pine Grove Elementary School while the rest of her students went to the classroom to start school for the day. Although she worked at the school district for 17 years without incident, it was the third time in two years she’d left a student by themselves at the Delray Beach school, according to district investigative records. She has until Feb. 8 to appeal. Alisa Wampler got a reprimand from the school district for one incident in February 2022 and was suspended for five days in April 2023 for another.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Key donor group declares ‘no confidence’ in Orlando Museum of Art leadership” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — An influential donor group for the Orlando Museum of Art has issued a vote of no confidence in the current leadership of the embattled museum as it struggles through the scandal surrounding its 2022 showing of disputed paintings by the artist Basquiat. The group, the Friends of American Art, is a collection of roughly 65 individuals who fund purchases for the Museum of American Art, created before 1940. It convened last week for a meeting in which members expressed concerns about how the money they have raised will be spent by the financially reeling museum, according to an email to members from President Eric Hornbacher that was reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel.

“Deltona appoints Troy Shimkus as 1 new Commissioner, another, Tom Burbank, departs” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — One Deltona City Commissioner is in. Another, again, is out. The day after the City Commission appointed Shimkus to fill a vacancy, another Commissioner abruptly resigned. Burbank, who faced censure and criticism last year for posting a homophobic rant on Facebook about a resident who later sued the city and received a settlement, quit. The city has seen a revolving door of City Managers and Interim Managers for years. Now two Commissioners have departed midterm in the last month. Shimkus, the new District 2 Commissioner, was a mayoral candidate in 2018. He scored the best of seven candidates who applied to fill the seat of Anita Bradford, who resigned for health reasons.

“California teen arrested for role in ‘swatting’ plot targeting mosque in Sanford” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — A teenager from California faces four felony counts after a monthslong investigation linked him to a swatting attack that targeted a Sanford mosque last year, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced. On May 12, Seminole County law enforcement officials were deceived into sending nearly three dozen deputies to the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque on Myrtle Street under the threat of a mass shooting, according to a news release from the department. Deputies said the caller stated he had a handgun and explosive devices. In the 911 call audio, the caller said he is going to “commit a mass shooting in the name of Satan.” Gunfire is later heard in the background.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Treasure Island plans to elevate all of its land by 2100” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Treasure Island has teed up an ambitious response to the coming onslaught of high seas, hurricanes and other major storms. The city plans to use outside fill dirt to raise the entire island by 2100 as part of its “Terrain Modification Program.” That includes all homes, businesses and roads. Right now, codes don’t allow for outside fill to be used on development projects. New guidelines would completely reverse that restriction, instead requiring the use of fill material to establish minimum elevations for structures.

“Pinellas County severs ties with contractor due to stalled bridge projects” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Pinellas County Commissioners terminated two contracts this week with Miami-based American Empire Builders for failing to complete several bridges. Commissioners also temporarily suspended the company from doing business in Pinellas for breach of contract and will consider debarment. In an apology to residents, Chair Kathleen Peters said the contractor’s work has been unacceptable. “Completion of the Crosswinds Drive bridge is on hold because the contractor has not met the terms of the contract,” the county said in a Jan. 19 notice. “The county has made numerous attempts to work with the contractor and its insurance company to get the project back on track, but those efforts have been unsuccessful.”

“Tampa Bay Times closes downtown Tampa office” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — Thirty-two years after opening, the Tampa Bay Times’ downtown Tampa office has closed its doors. The bureau, which opened in 1992 on Ashley Drive near I-275, shut down with no fanfare in the first week of January, effectively closing the door on a generation’s worth of memories including multiple Pulitzer celebrations. In a statement to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Time Chair and CEO Conan Gallaty said his team — which includes nearly 100 journalists — has embraced hybrid work and that it simply doesn’t need all that office space.





— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Charlie Adelson, serving life in Dan Markel murder, moved to Wakulla state prison” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Adelson, who was convicted last year in the murder of Dan Markel and sentenced to life behind bars, has been moved to a state prison in Wakulla County. After sentencing in December, Adelson was moved from the Leon County Detention Center to the Northwest Florida Reception Center in Chipley, which processes new state inmates. Last week, he was moved to the Wakulla Correctional Institution Annex outside Crawfordville, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website. At that location, he will be in proximity to his appeals lawyer, Michael Ufferman of Tallahassee.

“Proposed city legislation would give Jacksonville Sheriff more power” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — At least seven members of the Jacksonville City Council and Sheriff T.K. Waters are attempting to expand the powers of the city’s top law enforcement official regarding the resolution of lawsuits that involve his officers. The legislation, if approved by the 19-member City Council, would give Waters the ability to veto whether a lawsuit that involves their office is settled before a trial. Waters requested the legislation after he publicly denounced a $200,000 settlement in the police killing of Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old Florida A&M University student who was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt in 2019.

“FAMU student’s death was tragic, not ammo for Sheriff’s political play” via Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union — There were a lot of valuable lessons Jacksonville police and elected officials could have gleaned from the death of Johnston, a Florida A&M University student whom a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer killed during a pretextual traffic stop in 2019, but years later, they’ve settled instead on a peculiar one: an expansion of Waters‘ already vast powers. Last Fall, Waters fumed that the city allegedly failed to provide him “proper notification” of a $200,000 settlement with Johnson’s parents, who had sued the city over the death of their son. Johnson’s parents had originally sought $5 million, according to city records, and ultimately accepted far less — truly, a pittance.

“School Board votes to fire Delray Beach teacher; special needs programs face staff shortages” via Katherine Kokal of The Palm Beach Post — The School Board has voted to fire a special education teacher of nearly 20 years after she left a student with special needs behind and alone in the cafeteria at Pine Grove Elementary School while the rest of her students went to the classroom to start school for the day. Although she worked at the school district for 17 years without incident, it was the third time in two years she’d left a student by themselves at the Delray Beach school. Alisa Wampler got a reprimand from the school district for one incident in February 2022 and was suspended for five days in April 2023 for another. She called the latest incident a “horrible mistake” in interviews with district investigators but said that the morning breakfast scene with students is “chaotic.” She detailed the difficulties of corralling 21 students, several with special needs, through the cafeteria with the help of just one paraprofessional.

“Escambia pursues millions in RESTORE funds to give public more access to Perdido Key Beach” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News-Journal — As development and the number of private property owners has grown over the years, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and others say it has become harder for local families and other visitors to the Key to access public beaches. Bergosh believes creating more parking and public beach access points on Perdido Key will help, along with improving the beach access areas that are already there. Escambia County Commissioners recently approved requesting $3.6 million in RESTORE Act funds, money set aside for Gulf Coast communities impacted by the BP oil spill, to provide more parking and public access points to the beaches on Perdido Key. Not everyone is pleased with the plan. If the RESTORE Act money comes through, some property owners would like to see it put to other uses.

“Fleming Island man charged with damaging door, disorderly conduct in J6 U.S. Capitol riot” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A Clay County man has been indicted on a federal felony charge of damaging government property during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Marcus Smith was arrested Friday in Fleming Island on a seven-count list of charges returned last week by a federal grand jury in Washington. The U.S. Justice Department said in a release Monday that Smith faced a judge in Florida for his initial court appearance, although records in Jacksonville’s federal court don’t reflect that. Smith’s indictment charged him with causing more than $1,000 damage to an interior door, a damage threshold that makes the charge a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Ethics Commission dismisses claims against Kevin Van Ostenbridge in voter data purchase scandal” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Florida Commission on Ethics has found no probable cause to believe that Manatee County Commissioner Van Ostenbridge violated ethical standards for public officers when he purchased email addresses and voter data information with public funds last year. The Commission met in executive session and voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint against Van Ostenbridge, who served as the county’s Chair at the time it was filed. “There was no substance to this accusation,” Van Ostenbridge said. “This is just another example of political adversaries weaponizing the justice system to try to cast shade over me.”

“Case involving Collier County Commissioner moves to Monroe County” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — Authorities say prosecutors in a different judicial circuit have taken over the investigation of a domestic disturbance involving a Collier County elected official. Monica Lora, records clerk at Marco Island police, said they continue to investigate allegations of a November domestic disturbance involving Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro, who represents District 1. Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, said DeSantis’ Office has reassigned the case to the 16th Judicial Circuit in Monroe County. In November, LoCastro briefly answered a phone call, saying he wasn’t concerned. “This is what happens when people are disgruntled,” LoCastro said during that call. At the time, he said he expected a “full exoneration.”

“Sarasota County officials preparing strategies to address effects of sea-level rise” via Jim DeLa in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Residents in Sarasota County will have a chance this year to weigh in on proposals to address sea-level rise and the growing problem of persistent coastal flooding, county officials say. The county, with the help of consultants, has been looking at data on the subject, said Sara Kane, sustainability and resilience manager for Sarasota County, working with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The work will produce a flooding-vulnerability assessment for the county, a sort of road map for policymakers to follow in the years ahead when making decisions on public works projects and more. “We’re looking at all of our assets to see how they’re being affected by sea-level rise and flooding,” Kane said.

“Sarasota County Commissioners discuss spending arts grant money on tourism promotion” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County Commissioners are looking to drastically change the way arts and cultural organizations are supported by a small portion of the tourist taxes collected on short-term hotel stays and rentals. Last year, the county provided a record $3.2 million in funding to 35 arts and cultural organizations through the half cent of the bed tax that has long been allocated for that purpose. Other money from the tax goes for beach renourishment, sporting events, and marketing and promotion of the region for tourism. But how and where that arts and culture money is spent will change in the coming year and could be more completely overhauled in the future.

— TOP OPINION —

“Taylor Swift, Trump and the right’s abnormality problem” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — The reason that liberalism is surviving its disconnect from what remains of American normalcy is conservatism’s inability to just be normal itself, even for a minute.

Trump himself is a great abnormalizer. But so are the various fixations and follies that take shape in his wake — like the very-online right’s bizarre reaction to the romance between Swift and Travis Kelce, a love story that’s united the two remaining pillars of our common culture: the National Football League and, well, Swift herself.

Conservative hostility to Swift has been simmering ever since she dipped into partisan politics in 2018 and 2020, though it should be stressed that this antipathy is hardly universal: An Echelon Insights poll from last Summer found that what it called “Trump-first Republicans” were more likely to be hostile to Swift, whereas more “party-first Republicans” gave her the same broadly favorable ratings as the country as a whole.

But within that hostile faction, her relationship with Kelce has transformed a merely unfavorable impression into outright paranoia, with various online influencers portraying the romance as some kind of carefully crafted political propaganda, whose true purpose is to make a Swift or Swift-Kelce endorsement of Biden’s re-election bid as meaningful as possible to Swifties and football fans alike.

But the celebrities aren’t on their side precisely because the right keeps making itself so weird that even temperamentally conservative people (which both Swift and Kelce seem to be) find themselves alienated from its demands.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis doesn’t seem to have a bright future ahead of him back in Florida” via Ilene Prusher of CNN — Many voters here in his home state seem less than surprised by their Governor’s flop on the campaign trail. More than a few say that picking a fight with Disney was a mistake, or as one headline in Business Insider put it, “Ron DeSantis’ campaign was over when he decided to have a popularity contest against Mickey Mouse.” Now DeSantis returns to a state where, after easily winning re-election with 59% of the vote in 2022, the electorate is evenly split over their support for DeSantis. In November, 48% of the state viewed him unfavorably, and 47% viewed him favorably. That doesn’t bode particularly well for his political future.

“Keeping Florida’s State University System at the top” via Brian Lamb for the Tallahassee Democrat — I am proud to serve as Board Chair of the State University System of Florida alongside 16 other outstanding leaders committed to higher education. We are pleased to have retained our ranking as the No. 1 state in the nation for higher education. With the support of our elected officials, our system received record funding last year. This enabled us to make tremendous strides, including the opportunity to invest in performance-based funding, retention and recruitment of faculty, and operational enhancements, which has benefited all 12 institutions. Looking ahead strategically, our four focus areas will be: student success, faculty excellence, innovation and research, as well as good governance and efficient operations. There are over 400,000 students in the SUS, each with dreams to transform their future and many, the first in their families to attend a university. This is why our No. 1 focus area is student success.

“Richard Tempel: Restricting adult access to hemp products are unnecessary and could have unintended health consequences” via Florida Politics — As a Board-certified emergency medicine specialist with over 20 years of experience, I have concerns regarding Senate Bill 1698, Hemp and Food Products. While I support the bill’s intent to protect children from inadvertently consuming hemp products, I believe the proposed restrictions on adult access to hemp-derived cannabinoids are unnecessary and could have unintended health consequences. The current legislative framework, established by the Florida Legislature last year, effectively addresses the risk of children mistaking hemp products for candy or snacks. Further restrictions proposed in SB 1698 could impede access to therapeutic products by adults, many of whom rely on them for significant health benefits.

“Robert Lamarche: Preserving adoption” in Florida via Florida Politics — The 2024 Florida Legislative Session began with a proposed bill to cap professional fees and birth mother support in private adoptions, which threatens to unravel the fabric of this vital service. The consequences of such legislation would reverberate far beyond the ledger, affecting the most vulnerable among us: expectant mothers facing difficult decisions and children awaiting a place to call home. However, thanks to the steadfast leadership of Rep. Dana Trabulsy, the Florida House has removed the dangerous language from her proposed bill. Despite these positive strides in the House, the Senate’s version of the bill continues to include provisions that would impose rigid caps on fees and expenses. Such restrictions would jeopardize the viability of private adoption in Florida, creating insurmountable barriers for many involved in the adoption process.

“Zombie sequel ’28 Years Later’ lands at Sony” via Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter — 28 Years Later, the hot package from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, has landed at Sony. The Culver City-based studio has come out on top after a protracted bidding war to win the rights to the sequel package to the 2002 horror classic 28 Days Later. Director Boyle and writer Garland have reunited to write and direct the sequel, which also comes with Part 2, to be written by Garland. Boyle would only direct the first project, with the sequel’s director to be determined at a later stage. Cillian Murphy, whose career was launched thanks to the original movie, is also returning as an executive producer. The Oppenheimer star could also possibly act in the project, although details are being quarantined.

