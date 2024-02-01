February 1, 2024
House wants state, local agencies to cut CAIR off
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/7/23-Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, applauds after House Bill 7C, providing security grants for at-risk schools passed the House, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. The bill now moves to the Senate. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 1, 2024

FLAPOL110723CH013
Randy Fine's message legislation met with overwhelming approval Thursday.

The full House has adopted a Rep. Randy Fine nonbinding House resolution (HR 1209) strongly encouraging “all executive agencies of the State of Florida, all law enforcement agencies, and all local governments in this state to suspend contact and outreach activities” with the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The Brevard County Republican called the group a “PR front for Hamas” in introductory remarks, noting that alleged tendency predated the terror group’s October 2023 attacks on Israeli citizens.

The resolution had one committee stop before the House floor, where it had little trouble advancing.

Fine’s filing cites decades of actions involving CAIR principals that could be considered supportive of anti-American aims.

That includes recent imbroglios ranging from CAIR Florida featuring disgraced former Professor and Jihadist Sami Al-Arian in a Speaker Series, as well as quotes from national leaders likening Israel to Nazi Germany and justifying Hamas attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as a move to “break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp” of Gaza.

The vote was a foregone conclusion, but a group of Democrats took issue with the nonbinding measure.

Asked about “vetting” the allegations in the resolution, Fine referred Rep. Christopher Benjamin to the “internet.” That didn’t mollify the Hollywood Democrat, who asked for “fact checking.”

In structured debate, Benjamin continued to question Fine’s filing, noting that on Sept. 11, 2001, he noticed hatred toward his fellow Muslims, with Arabs taking the worst of it.

“I stood outside the mosque every night,” he said, worried about violence that didn’t happen where he worshiped, but did happen at others in his area. And CAIR was a rare ally in those turbulent times, he said.

“There has been no evidence that CAIR has been linked to terrorism,” Benjamin added.

Fine accused Benjamin of “gaslighting,” contending that for three decades CAIR had been linked with Hamas.

Benjamin was one of 15 “no” votes, against 98 in favor of the resolution.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

Categories