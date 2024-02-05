AshBritt lands FEPA Award for Excellence in Emergency Management

AshBritt, a national rapid-response emergency management and disaster debris removal contractor, has been honored with the Award for Excellence in Emergency Management from the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association (FEPA) in recognition for its contributions to the field.

AshBritt has long been involved with FEPA, contributing to its mission to foster an educational network among emergency management professionals, in a state that is no stranger to emergency management needs.

The FEPA network spans federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, volunteer and private sectors.

“We at AshBritt are honored by this distinction from FEPA. FEPA is an important association. FEPA trains, educates, and supports those in the front lines of planning for, responding to, and recovering from emergency disaster events,” AshBritt Vice President of Business Affairs Sara Perkins said.

“Membership in FEPA ensures coordination and collaboration across the public and private sectors, working relationships that are critical to supporting communities across Florida. We are proud of this award, given by our colleagues in the industry, and that it recognizes the leadership and values of our company.”

AshBritt serves as a contractor for cities, counties and various state agencies, and leads in workforce development and economic recovery in communities impacted by disaster.

The company emphasizes its commitment to veterans and includes second chance programs in its business model to uplift the formerly incarcerated. The company utilizes an array of training and mentoring programs for small, local and minority-owned businesses.

The company also employs innovative partnerships with nonprofit organizations and community-based organizations to optimize access to key resources — such as logistics, financial support, temporary infrastructure and meals — to reach communities hit hardest by disaster as quickly as possible.

AshBritt was established in 1992 and, since then, has conducted more than 460 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects. It has successfully served more than 600 clients across the U.S., including direct involvement in recovery efforts related to 85 federally declared disasters in more than 30 states.

AshBritt has responded to major weather events — such as Hurricanes Ian, Harvey, Irma and Michael — and to wildfires in northern California, historic flooding in Kentucky, and vaccine administration in 12 states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has invested more than $10 million across the U.S. to support communities where its team lives and works.