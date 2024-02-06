February 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

James Reyes campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff reports $200K raised in first 2 weeks

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.6.24

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate Judiciary moves ahead with social media ban for most children

HeadlinesInfluence

Safeguards for election workers advance with request for poll watcher protections

James Reyes headshot
That's a strong haul for the Democrat in a crowded race.

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ bid to be the county’s first elected Sheriff in more than half a century is getting off to a solid start, according to new figures from his campaign.

Reyes’ camp reports it raised more than $200,000 in its first two weeks — a strong haul that would put him on pace to catch up with and potentially overtake the race’s fundraising front-runners.

“I’m humbled at my early outpouring of support for my campaign to serve and protect Miami-Dade as our community’s next Sheriff,” Reyes said in a statement. “As Sheriff, I will bring the same kind of results-driven leadership I’ve demonstrated through my 25-year law enforcement career to keep our residents and families safe.”

One of 17 candidates now running for Sheriff, Reyes entered the race Jan. 22 as the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county to file after former Miami-Dade Police Chief Freddy Ramirez dropped out.

As Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue Departments. He took the post last year after running the Corrections Department, a job he came to after 22-plus years with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, four of which as Executive Director.

Reyes won an endorsement last week from his former boss, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who described him as a “battle-tested and accomplished leader” and “the best candidate for Miami-Dade Sheriff.”

Reyes is one of four Democrats running for Sheriff. Thirteen Republicans are running as well. The most recent to file is Jeffrey Giordano, a former Miami Dade College Police Chief and Miami police officer who now works as a private investigation, security professional and podcaster.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when voters there eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, the county has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.6.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories