James Reyes campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff reports $200K raised in first 2 weeks

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ bid to be the county’s first elected Sheriff in more than half a century is getting off to a solid start, according to new figures from his campaign.

Reyes’ camp reports it raised more than $200,000 in its first two weeks — a strong haul that would put him on pace to catch up with and potentially overtake the race’s fundraising front-runners.

“I’m humbled at my early outpouring of support for my campaign to serve and protect Miami-Dade as our community’s next Sheriff,” Reyes said in a statement. “As Sheriff, I will bring the same kind of results-driven leadership I’ve demonstrated through my 25-year law enforcement career to keep our residents and families safe.”

One of 17 candidates now running for Sheriff, Reyes entered the race Jan. 22 as the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county to file after former Miami-Dade Police Chief Freddy Ramirez dropped out.

As Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue Departments. He took the post last year after running the Corrections Department, a job he came to after 22-plus years with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, four of which as Executive Director.

Reyes won an endorsement last week from his former boss, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who described him as a “battle-tested and accomplished leader” and “the best candidate for Miami-Dade Sheriff.”

Reyes is one of four Democrats running for Sheriff. Thirteen Republicans are running as well. The most recent to file is Jeffrey Giordano, a former Miami Dade College Police Chief and Miami police officer who now works as a private investigation, security professional and podcaster.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when voters there eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, the county has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.