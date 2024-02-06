February 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin asks Florida Supreme Court to review defamation lawsuit ruling
Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel advances THC caps as hedge against pot legalization

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 2.6.24: Deal or no deal — Hamas — senioritis — insurrection

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Randy Fine boasts $1.5M in cash on hand for Senate bid

Carole Baskin
A trial Judge ruled in favor of Baskin and dismissed the case, but an appellate court reversed parts of that decision.

Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” has asked the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s ruling that said she isn’t protected from a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant.

Baskin last week asked the high court to reconsider its earlier denial of her appeal in the defamation case brought by Anne McQueen, a former assistant to her missing husband. A provision of the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution conflicts with the appellate court’s ruling, Baskin said in her filing with the Florida Supreme Court.

The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting video diary entries on YouTube and on a website in 2020, claiming McQueen embezzled money from her and her then-husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances more than two decades ago.

Baskin argued that McQueen’s case was without merit because she was protected by free speech provisions, her entries weren’t defamatory, and McQueen failed to provide proper notice of her intent to sue as required in lawsuits against publications, broadcasters and other media.

A trial Judge ruled in favor of Baskin and dismissed the case, saying that Baskin was a “media defendant” and that her statements were protected by free speech provisions under state law.

An appellate court reversed parts of that decision, saying it wasn’t protected speech and that Baskin’s postings and video entries fell short of what is considered a media defendant in the way newspapers and broadcasters are protected.

The “Tiger King” documentary was about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma zookeeper. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

Baskin also was a contestant on the show, “Dancing With The Stars” in 2020.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate panel advances THC caps as hedge against pot legalization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories