Fantasy sports bills headed to Senate floor

On Wednesday, the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee advanced Sen. Travis Hutson’s Fantasy Sports Contest Amusement Act to the Senate floor.

The bill authorizing fantasy contests moved forward with amendments, and some proposed changes were withdrawn before being heard.

The St. Johns County Republican’s SB 1568 legalizes commercial fantasy sports for those aged 21 and up and purports to “ensure public confidence in the integrity of fantasy sports contests and contest operators.”

The bill would allow anyone legally old enough to drink to participate in commercial fantasy sports, but with caveats.

In addition to barring those under the age of 21 from the contests of “skill,” the Fantasy Sports Contest Amusement Act would require all entry fees to be paid out as prizes at the end of seasons and would also cap prize monies at $1,500 per season or $10,000 annually.

That prize money would be kept in an escrow account to formalize the structure, and leagues would be required to conduct yearly forensic audits.

The Hutson bill would require commercial fantasy sports operators to be licensed by the Florida Gaming Control Commission, with fees attached via separate legislation (SB 1566).

Originally contemplated at $1 million for initial licensing and $250,000 for renewal, an amendment of the fee bill in committee reduced the original license cost to $500,000.

The House version of this legislation (HB 679) did not get a committee hearing, suggesting that it has a narrow path unless the Senate passes Hutson’s bill and the House takes it up in Messages and passes it despite no opportunity to workshop it.