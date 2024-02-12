Last Call for 2.12.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Legislature may be taking it easy on Super Bowl Monday, but Florida Medicaid officials aren’t.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) announced its intent to award six-year contracts to Florida Community Care and Simply Healthcare as the state tests whether managed care can help integrate traditional health care with home- and community-based services.

The contracts are for Medicaid Regions D and I. Region D comprises Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties. Medicaid Region I covers Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

How many entities responded to the Medicaid Invitation to Negotiate (ITN), initially dropped in November 2023, is unclear. Under the terms of the new Medicaid managed care ITN, the state will assign individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to Medicaid managed care plans, although those individuals can opt-out afterward. AHCA is anticipated to announce the statewide Medicaid managed care winners on Feb. 23.

Meanwhile, state economists estimated the potential impact of one of this Session’s most risqué bills.

The takeaway from a Criminal Justice Estimating Impact Conference meeting: If the state of Florida wants to ban people under the age of 21 from exotic dancing, taxpayers might pay more for prison costs.

While the Senate took the day off, the House held several Committee meetings in the afternoon. Among the bills heard was a piece of legislation (HB 1071) that would ban the sale of cultivated meat.

Initially an outright ban, Hillsborough Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez tenderized the bill with an amendment allowing some exceptions for scientific research.

The House legislation heads now to the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee. A companion bill in the Senate (SB 1084), sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, a Tampa Republican, awaits consideration in the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee.

Bill Day’s Latest

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“You’re not going to have cattle grazing on Mars anytime soon.”

— Rep. Thad Altman, on the carveout for cultivated meat research at NASA’s Space Life Sciences Laboratory.

Put It on the Tab

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

___

