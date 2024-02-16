Nikki Fried gloats over GOP ‘disarray’

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is celebrating what she sees as failures from her Republican counterparts. But the leader of the Florida GOP says voters are rejecting the “radical agenda” of the opposition party.

Fried is enthusing about what she sees as a strong position for her party in the state: “In a world where Ron DeSantis is nationally irrelevant, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo can’t get on the same page, and the Republican Party is a dumpster fire, we have to ask ourselves — who’s driving the clown car?”

Fried, of course, is referring to the seeming eclipse of the Governor’s presidential hopes and some outstanding issues between the Senate and House, both of which have Republican supermajorities through next month’s Sine Die.

The Chair then recapped various controversies from the week

“Last week, the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Florida put forward a legislative agenda that read like a Donald Trump fever dream — complete with a bonkers proposal to let people buy groceries with gold — that had no mention of property insurance, affordability, or any other major problems facing Floridians,” she said.

That’s a reference to 10 bills that were part of the Florida GOP’s top legislative priorities, such as ending “forced pc pronouns,” lowering the age for gun purchases and mandating homeless camps in counties in lieu of public “camping.”

“Now, Kathleen Passidomo has all but promised that none of their out-of-touch culture war priorities are going to be passed into law,” Fried said, referring to the Senate President’s comments on legislation banning Pride flags from public spaces and giving the Governor the right to remove local officials who take down Confederate monuments.

“Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis is desperately trying to garner attention by backpedaling from the book banning mess he personally created,” Fried added. She cited a Florida Politics story in which the Governor sought to put the brakes on serial challenges to controversial books that have created unintended consequences for school districts.

Whether Republicans return to “array” between now and the end of the Legislative Session in March is to be determined.

Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power offered rebuttal, pointing to a scoreboard of GOP wins.

“The real clown is Nikki Fried. Florida Democrats’ plunging registration numbers speak to her leadership. The Florida Legislature is fresh off the most conservative session in Florida history. Republicans continue to deliver for Floridians while Democrats continue to push a radical agenda that is being rejected by more and more Floridians every day,” Power said Friday.