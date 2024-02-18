Miami International Airport reports record passenger, cargo traffic for second straight year

Miami International Airport (MIA) handled more passengers and cargo than ever before in 2023, according to new figures the hubs shared showing that growth came from foreign goods and flyers.

MIA handled 52.3 million passengers last year, up 3.2% from the previous annual record. The uptick came through international travel, which rose 8.5% with 23.2 million passengers. Domestic fares declined slightly by 0.5%, with 29.1 travelers.

American Airlines carried the lion’s share of passengers — 31.4 million travelers — and grew its total seat capacity by 10% during the winter schedule, when the company turned in a record-breaking 380 peak-day flights.

MIA also welcomed service from several new carriers, including Volaris El Salvador, Norse Atlantic Airways and Porter Airlines. By New Year’s Day, the hub had 96 passenger and cargo airlines, the most of any U.S. airport.

Cargo grew 1% to a new high of 2.78 million tons processed and shipped, driven by 2.2 million tons of international cargo and 548,976 tons of domestic shipment.

Last year also marked the third consecutive year MIA handled more than 2.7 million tons of cargo.

“The enduring success of MIA as a global gateway and Miami’s status as a premier tourism destination shines through in our remarkable achievement of a second consecutive record-breaking year,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

“My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude extend to our valued airport partners and the tireless MIA workforce. Together, they have propelled our county’s largest economic engine to new heights in 2023, making this achievement a testament to collective dedication and excellence.”

Levine Cava’s administration expects the growth at MIA to continue this year as American Airlines launches new routes to Governor’s Harbor, the Bahamas and Jamaica, and other low-cost foreign carriers like Condor Airlines, LEVEL and Viva Aerobus debut. In April, MIA will also welcome its 40th cargo-exclusive carrier, China Cargo Airlines.

While an out-of-commission Skytrain that forced passengers to walk up to a mile to their gate drew headlines and no shortage of complaints from air travelers — full service will return in March, the county said — MIA nevertheless had record investments in capital improvements in 2023.

Prime among them: an up to $7B capital improvement program to modernize the hub over the next five years and a $1.7 billion “Modernization in Action (MIA) Plan for maintenance and upgrades to conveyances, infrastructure, facilities and the Skytrain.

There will be a groundbreaking this month on a new $136 million garage, which will add 2,200 spaces for travelers and employees. Other upgrades include an overhaul of all air ticket counters between Concourses F and H, new biometric boarding technology at all 60 gates in Concourse D, renovations of 30 bathrooms and 10 passenger boarding bridges, and refurbishing of 38 elevators, escalators and moving walkways.

“As MIA continues to set new benchmarks,” MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié said in a statement, “the airport remains dedicated to providing unparalleled services, connectivity, and economic contributions to the region.”