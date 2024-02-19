James Henderson: A holistic approach to behavioral health care

Accessing health care services is not a “one size fits all” approach, and it often requires individuals to jump through hoops to find the care that is needed. For people living with a mental health issue, like those we serve at SMA Healthcare (SMA), or who have other barriers to accessing care, it can be an even bigger obstacle to overcome.

Integrating services and making them more accessible removes barriers, and that is where the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) model comes into play. It is a win-win solution for the community and individuals who are seeking treatment. This model treats both the body and the mind.

The CCBHC model represents a comprehensive system overhaul, prioritizing integrated, person-centered care that meets individuals where they are most comfortable. Enhancing access to care and fostering stronger community ties, ensures that individuals receive all essential services for a healthy life.

Since adopting the CCBHC model in 2020, SMA has seen incredible success in both outcomes and access to care as well as a significant reduction in the utilization of high-cost and restrictive treatments. More importantly, we have seen a decrease in hospitalization days, incarceration days, emergency room visits and homelessness.

SMA has also seen improvement in social determinants of health and social connectedness, and individuals under our care experienced a remarkable 50% increase in functional capacity in their daily lives. These improvements have translated into tangible outcomes such as a rise in both full-time and part-time employment opportunities as well as housing stability.

The CCBHC model allows SMA to provide a bevy of services to ensure individuals receive the full continuum of care. Some of those services include crisis mental health services, person-centered treatment planning, screening, assessment and diagnosis, outpatient mental health, substance use, and primary care screening and monitoring, targeted case management, psychiatric rehabilitation service and peer support. SMA is also able to deliver treatment for active military and veterans.

Recently, SMA had a client who was receiving treatment through medication assisted treatment (MAT), outpatient services and primary care. Prior to being enrolled in primary care, the patient was unaware that her cholesterol levels were dangerous. Through medication and regular visits at the clinic, she was able to get her cholesterol under control and her health is better than ever. She continues to maintain sobriety thanks to services through the MAT program and has credited SMA with saving her life.

This is just one of the many examples of how the CCBHC’s model of integrated care has provided an elevated level of treatment. This model takes the siloed parts and pieces of our behavioral health system to create a holistic system that addresses all the needs of the person served, regardless of their entry point into care. Implementing this model across the state would ensure consistency in the way providers offer services and would also ensure that individuals receive the care they need.

James Henderson is a clinician with SMA Healthcare. SMA Healthcare is a leader in behavioral health care and has over 60 years of experience providing exceptional and comprehensive services to individuals living with addiction, mental illness or both. We offer a wide array of services in Citrus, Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. At SMA Healthcare, our mission is to transform lives through exceptional substance abuse, mental health and primary care services.