February 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami lawyer Megan Pearl enters Miami-Dade County Supervisor contest
Image via Beighley, Myrick, Udell, Lynne & Zeichman, P.A.

Ryan NicolFebruary 19, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

James Henderson: A holistic approach to behavioral health care

HeadlinesInfluence

School chaplains proposal continues push through Legislature

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump uses Alexei Navalny death to trash U.S. and complain about his legal woes

Megan Pearl
Pearl joins three other candidates seeking to succeed Supervisor Christina White.

Megan Pearl, a lawyer based in Miami, is joining the race to become Miami-Dade County’s next Supervisor of Elections.

Pearl is an associate lawyer at Beighley, Myrick, Udell, Lynne, & Zeichman, PA. She’s running as a Republican and is the fourth candidate to enter a contest, now with two Democrats and two Republicans competing.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy and get started on the campaign trail,” Pearl said.

“The election process is one of the most important procedures in the successful operation of our government, and in order to maintain democracy, we must ensure that it remains organized and credible. As Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections, I promise to work diligently with my team to prioritize the integrity of each vote and safeguard the county’s confidence in this important process.”

Pearl submitted her filing documents on Feb. 8 but publicly announced her candidacy on Monday. She earned her law degree from the University of Miami Law School.

After graduating, Pearl worked as a Judicial Assistant/Law Clerk in the 11th Judicial Circuit for Miami-Dade County. She is also a member of the Miami Young Republicans, the Women’s Republican Club of Miami Federated and the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.

Ruth Swanson, a 2020 election denier, is also running in the contest as a Republican. Willis Howard and J.C. Planas are competing for the Democratic nomination.

So far, Planas is leading the race in fundraising. He has added more than $47,000 through his campaign account. Howard is second, raising just over $37,000.

Swanson has raised less than $4,400. Pearl is not yet required to report any fundraising numbers, as she only recently entered the race.

A political committee, Friends of JC Planas, also brought in a $500,000 donation from Eduardo Fernandez, a mortgage loan originator from Miami. However, Planas’ campaign says it is not affiliated with that PC.

This is the first election for Miami-Dade County Supervisor in decades. The position has recently been an appointed one. Current Supervisor Christina White, however, declined to run for election to the post.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJames Henderson: A holistic approach to behavioral health care

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories