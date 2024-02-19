Miami lawyer Megan Pearl enters Miami-Dade County Supervisor contest

Megan Pearl, a lawyer based in Miami, is joining the race to become Miami-Dade County’s next Supervisor of Elections.

Pearl is an associate lawyer at Beighley, Myrick, Udell, Lynne, & Zeichman, PA. She’s running as a Republican and is the fourth candidate to enter a contest, now with two Democrats and two Republicans competing.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy and get started on the campaign trail,” Pearl said.

“The election process is one of the most important procedures in the successful operation of our government, and in order to maintain democracy, we must ensure that it remains organized and credible. As Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections, I promise to work diligently with my team to prioritize the integrity of each vote and safeguard the county’s confidence in this important process.”

Pearl submitted her filing documents on Feb. 8 but publicly announced her candidacy on Monday. She earned her law degree from the University of Miami Law School.

After graduating, Pearl worked as a Judicial Assistant/Law Clerk in the 11th Judicial Circuit for Miami-Dade County. She is also a member of the Miami Young Republicans, the Women’s Republican Club of Miami Federated and the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.

Ruth Swanson, a 2020 election denier, is also running in the contest as a Republican. Willis Howard and J.C. Planas are competing for the Democratic nomination.

So far, Planas is leading the race in fundraising. He has added more than $47,000 through his campaign account. Howard is second, raising just over $37,000.

Swanson has raised less than $4,400. Pearl is not yet required to report any fundraising numbers, as she only recently entered the race.

A political committee, Friends of JC Planas, also brought in a $500,000 donation from Eduardo Fernandez, a mortgage loan originator from Miami. However, Planas’ campaign says it is not affiliated with that PC.

This is the first election for Miami-Dade County Supervisor in decades. The position has recently been an appointed one. Current Supervisor Christina White, however, declined to run for election to the post.