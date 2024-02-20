February 19, 2024
Matt Gaetz said no need for a runoff, he’s not running for Governor

Jacob Ogles

gaetz
'I have no plans to run for Governor.'

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said he’s not running for Governor. He posted an announcement on social media the day Florida state lawmakers unrolled a runoff proposal seen by some as a move to hurt his chances.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican called runoffs an unnecessary expense. But he also said if his aspirations motivated a change in state law, that wasn’t necessary.

“1. Runoff elections cost taxpayers millions, increase targets for fraudsters and empower establishment candidates over firebrands. They are a bad idea,” Gaetz posted on X.

“2. You guys in Tallahassee didn’t have to do this. I have no plans to run for Governor.”

But Gaetz has widely been seen as a likely candidate for Governor. He’s one of many Republicans rumored to be considering the job once Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t run again thanks to term limits. Other candidates discussed include First Lady Casey DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson for starters.

Many have wondered if a crowded field, with a winner-takes-all primary, would allow Gaetz to secure the Republican nomination with a plurality. Indeed, the prospect played a role in Florida Politics naming Gaetz as Florida’s Politician of the Year for 2023.

Asked if the post on X should be seen as a Shermanesque statement, one absolutely refusing an interest in the nomination, Gaetz didn’t go that far.

“I said something different,” he replied.

“I think I’m exactly where I’m supposed do be.”

But if he sticks with the announcement, Gaetz’s exit from the field would rework the calculus for a number of campaigns.

It also could disrupt plans for Democrats, who have lost the last seven Governor’s elections in Florida. Most recently, Ron DeSantis won re-election with the largest margin ever by a Republican Governor in Florida. But some hoped a Gaetz nomination, of a candidate as disliked by the far left as he is loved by the far right and with personal scandals to match, would provide the best shot at winning the Governor’s mansion back in 2026.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

