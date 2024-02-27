February 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill expanding oversight, accountability of condo boards clears final Senate committee
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, speaks during the Senate Ethics and Elections committee Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 27, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill allowing ‘patriotic organizations’ into schools sails through Senate committee

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill banning all but 23 Big Tobacco-owned vape products heads to Senate floor

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers look to focus Purple Alerts for missing adults with mental disabilities

FLAPOL113021CH094
‘This bill is the next necessary step.’

Legislation to shore up Florida’s condo laws and give state regulators more power to punish unscrupulous board members is bound for the Senate floor after clearing its final committee with uniform support.

Passing the measure (SB 1178) would mark a major overhaul of state statutes governing condo oversight and management by providing for criminal penalties for records violations, kickbacks and condo board election fraud.

It would create new education requirements for condo managers and improve transparency by requiring that building records be available online to owners. The bill would also clarify obligations for hurricane protection and revise Florida’s anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuits against public participation) laws to bar board members from using condo association funds for defamation actions.

Notably, it would also delete a line from Florida Statutes that today hinders the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) from enforcing condo and condo association laws.

The legislation is dubbed “Condo 3.0” by its House sponsor, Miami Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez, because it builds on a couple of laws the Legislature approved since 2021 to prevent another tragedy like the one that befell 98 residents of the Champlain Towers South condo that June.

“We have spent a lot of time over the last several years following the tragic Surfside collapse enacting changes to protect the millions of Floridians living in condos throughout our state and ensuring that older condo buildings are safe (and) in good financial health to protect both life and property,” said Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, the bill’s sponsor. “This bill is the necessary next step.”

An amended version of the measure, which the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee unanimously approved Tuesday, includes a $7.4 million earmark — $6.1 million in recurring funds, $1.3 million nonrecurring — to pay for additional DBPR operations and 65 full-time employees to enforce the law.

The changes Bradley made to her bill make it again line up largely with the House version of the legislation (HB 1021), which similarly awaits a floor vote after undergoing numerous amendments and receiving uniform support in the committee process.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill allowing 'patriotic organizations' into schools sails through Senate committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more