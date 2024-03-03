AOC at Orlando music festival: ‘Ron DeSantis, you should be scared’

Democrats had one clear message as they rallied in Orlando at the U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost-fronted MadSoul music festival: Don’t give up on Florida.

Frost, the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress, announced he is running for re-election at his musical festival, which included cameos by U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and entertainer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“What we’re showing not just our city and our state, but the entire country, is: Don’t give up on Florida,” Frost told the crowd. “Don’t give up on the South. Don’t give up on us. We’re not defined by Donald Trump and fascist Ron DeSantis.”

About 3,000 people gathered at Loch Haven Park, a grassy field located just north of downtown Orlando. The vibe was laid back with a political twist, and included food trucks, alcohol for sale and voter sign-up booths.

Some wore Orange County Democrat and abortion rights shirts instead of concert T’s. Indie band Muna, the night’s main act, stopped performing at one point to have a lengthy conversation with pro-Palestine protesters who demanded to be brought up on stage.

Frost and AOC told the crowd that the festival was meant to bring people together and show liberals are fighting together in the state.

“They will not keep us down. You can cut down every flower, but you can’t stop Spring,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “You’re never going to let them take this state because we’re taking it back for all people. Ron DeSantis, you should be scared.”

It was the first big music fest Frost organized. He and his friends had started their own event that drew no more than 50 people in years past. Frost played drums with the band Venture Motel during the festival as the crowd held up phones and took pictures of the country’s youngest Congressman.

Festival ticket sales went toward MadSoul Victory Fund to support Maxwell Frost for Congress and a Love Supreme PAC. “Both will donate a portion of proceeds to local abortion funds, LGBTQ+, and community organizations,” according to the event website.

Miranda made a cameo at the festival to push young people to get involved and vote in November.

“Democracy is on the line and we really need you to vote,” said Miranda, who didn’t perform his popular Hamilton songs. “If you’re not old enough to vote, make sure you volunteer. Make sure you work in a campaign. Do something. There’s no shortage of ways to do good in this world.”

Frost brought on stage Democratic hopefuls, including Monique Worrell, Orlando’s former State Attorney who DeSantis ousted last year. She is running again in the November election.

Not everyone was thrilled with the festival.

Alan Grayson, who previously lost to Frost in 2022 and is now challenging U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, complained to the city that the event should be shut down because he said it was an inappropriate fundraiser on public property.

The festival had gone through the proper process to get a permit.

“When the city receives a permit request, each permit is reviewed and issued based on objective criteria set forth in city code,” according to Orlando spokeswoman Ashley Papagni. “Special Events Permits are issued by the Orlando Police Department after approval by city council. This permit went to council on February 19, 2024.”