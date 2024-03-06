Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.6.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “A big day of voting in March will point the way to November.” via Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump romped through Super Tuesday, amassing huge delegate hauls in California, Texas and beyond as they moved inexorably toward their parties’ nominations and a rematch for the White House in November. Trump’s Primary rival, Nikki Haley secured Vermont, depriving Trump of a clean sweep. Even with that lone defeat, Mr. Trump took a giant step toward the nomination Tuesday night, winning a dozen states by just after 11 p.m. Eastern time. The Associated Press has yet to call a Republican winner in Utah, and polls in Alaska have not yet closed. On the Democratic side, Biden swept in all 15 states that held Democratic contests, as well as the Iowa caucuses. His one stumble came in American Samoa, where a little-known Democratic businessperson, Jason Palmer, bested the President.

—”Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance to the General Election in California’s Senate race” via Sahil Kapur of NBC News

—”Nikki Haley campaign pushed to brink after Super Tuesday trouncing” via Steve Peoples of The Associated Press

We’re down to the last few days of the 2024 Legislative Session and while a few things are still in flux, there’s enough certainty to adjudge a fair number of this Session’s Winners & Losers.

Once again, Florida Politics is assembling the definitive list of who walked away from the 2024 Session victorious, who tanked and who landed somewhere between. But it won’t truly be definitive without a helping hand from readers like you. Yes, you.

We’ll cover the obvious ones, so unless you have an especially novel take, don’t worry about telling us why the Governor is either ‘meh’ or a loser … or winner, we suppose.

What we need are deets on who scored big (or ate it) on an under-the-radar issue, shout-outs for lobbyists who moved mountains for their clients or mentions of organizations that were snubbed in the state budget.

Don’t be afraid to get wonky!

Send your suggestions to [email protected] for consideration.

— TOP STORY —

“Tolls rebate program added to $117.5B budget deal” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The budget (HB 5001) is for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and totals $963 million more than the current year, or less than 1%.

House Speaker Paul Renner repeatedly warned of the need to show restraint in spending, as federal COVID-19 funds expired and state revenue growth slowed, but lawmakers included a $450 million toll rebate program in the final stages of budget talks.

The exact parameters of the program will be included in an amendment to the tax cut package (HB 7073) which hasn’t been made public but should be similar to the program pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by lawmakers in a December 2022 Special Session.

Under that plan, the toll rebate program ran for 12 months and drivers with a SunPass or other Florida-based transponder who have 35 or more toll transactions per month were eligible for a 50% rebate, which appeared as a credit to their account.

In other parts of the budget, PreK-12 schools will get $28.4 billion for the fiscal year that starts July 1, a $1.8 billion increase on the current year. That comes to $8,959 per student, a $240 increase on the current year. That includes a $200 million boost to teacher salaries.

“This budget continues our strong support of education in Florida,” said Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican and the Senate’s top education budget writer. “We are increasing K-12 per-student funding to an unprecedented level, including raising the base student allocation, which we know provides important, needed flexibility for our districts.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate strips wage preemption from heat exposure bill, sends back to House” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — In the last week of the Regular Session, the Senate and House are in a showdown over whether local governments can set wage preferences for contractors and subcontractors. The Senate has amended HB 433, stripping the piece of the bill that preempts local ordinances from giving preference for local contractors that provide better wages or benefits to their workers. The rest of the bill preempts cities and counties from passing ordinances requiring businesses to allow workers who toil outdoors to receive breaks in the shade and water at intervals throughout the day. The Senate approved the measure on a 28-11 vote along party lines, with Democrats objecting to the heat exposure regulation preemption. The move sent the bill back to the House, which passed it on a 79-33 vote Friday.

“House tees up communism history lessons for final vote, rejects bid to add Jan. 6, McCarthyism” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 1264, previously passed by a 25-7 vote in the Senate, is similar enough to Chuck Brannan’s companion HB 1349 (“History and Instruction of Political and Socio-economic Systems”) to where the House sponsor had no problem using Senate language. Both versions require students in traditional public and charter K-12 schools to receive instruction on the history of communism beginning in the 2026-27 academic year in what is billed as an age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate way. Brannan notes that nothing in the bill says that kindergartners would be taught about the depredations of communism, but it’s unclear at what age they would learn about the Soviet Union, Cuba, China, and other collectivist police states.

“With little debate, Florida demands 2 more constitutional conventions” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A constitutional convention hasn’t occurred since the Founding Fathers drafted the framework for America. But the Senate approved two more calls to amend that document in the span of four minutes. Senators on voice votes approved a push to amend the U.S. Constitution to give Presidents a line-item veto on budgets (HCR 7057) and to prohibit Congress from passing laws applying to citizens that don’t apply to federal lawmakers (HCR 7055). Discussion of the proposals consumed less than four minutes of time on the Senate floor. Since the resolutions don’t require the Governor’s signature, nor are they subject to vetoes, that means the requests now head to Washington, D.C., where they can kick off an unprecedented evaluation of the U.S. Constitution.

— BUDGET NOTES —

“Lawmakers put conditions on Ron DeSantis’ spending as they unveil $117B budget” via Lawrence Mower and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — When state lawmakers unveiled their $117.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year Tuesday, it included strings on some of DeSantis’ top priorities, as well as some cuts.

His conservative overhaul of New College of Florida will still get millions — but it won’t be a blank check. His migrant relocation program isn’t getting the millions DeSantis wanted, and instead will have to survive on the money it hasn’t spent yet.

And every state agency will have to start producing reports on their progress in carrying out the Legislature’s agenda.

Lawmakers are devoting another $500 million to an emergency fund that he’s used to pay for immigration crackdowns. An equal amount will go to pay down state debt.

His decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 generated national headlines and intense debate, but Republicans and Democrats saw it as a flagrant violation of the law they passed, which authorized transporting migrants only from Florida.

This year, DeSantis asked for another $5 million for the program in his proposed budget. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she “thought long and hard” about it.

In the end, she decided the program could survive on the $12 million lawmakers assigned last year. Of this, $9.4 million remains unspent.

Lawmakers also approved 3% pay raises for state workers and additional bonuses for the state police agents who protect DeSantis and his family.

This year, lawmakers are assigning a recurring $100 million for new housing units and major repairs and renovations. The budget also includes an extra $21 million for Florida National Guard members to continue working in prisons, which are short-staffed.

“Legislature passes bill to allow recurring funding for private Jewish school security” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation granting lawmakers the option to make security funding for private Jewish day schools a recurring part of the state budget is cleared for DeSantis’ signature. Senators voted 39-0 for the bill (HB 1109), which would direct the Florida Department of Education to establish a regular funding model for guards, cameras, fencing, impact windows, perimeter lighting and related security costs at Jewish schools. On its own, the bill establishes no monetary commitment. Joe Gruters, the measure’s sponsor in the Senate, noted that there has been a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 attack on Western Israel by Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

“Florida’s state workers set to receive third consecutive raise, or a $1,000 boost for most” via James Call of USA Today Network — The Florida Legislature is looking to boost the pay for a depleted state workforce and for the third consecutive year has inserted a pay raise in a $116 billion state budget. In sum, the plan spends about $134 million for a 3% pay increase for 96,863 state employees. House and Senate leaders finished working out details Monday. The chambers Tuesday published the document and sent copies to lawmakers at 11:48 a.m. That started a constitutionally mandated 72-hour cooling-off period before a Friday vote and the conclusion of the 2024 Legislative Session. When announcing the budget had dropped, Renner said lawmakers will have a “pretty good Friday,” meaning they’ll be able to end their work and head home.

“Sprinkle list: Private prisons lock down millions for salaries, contract extensions” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Senate and House supplemental funding lists both budgeted significant dollars to cover correctional officer pay. Pay equity between guards at private prisons and those working directly for the Department of Corrections has been a sticking point for the House and Senate through the budget conference process. While the Senate has pushed in talks for more funding to catch salaries up to state workers, the House ultimately jumped in and agreed to chip in as much for the job at hand. The bulk will go to three facilities. The facilities run by The GEO Group — Blackwater River Correctional, Moore Haven Correctional and South Bay Correctional — will receive $1.6 million from the Legislature for the sole purpose of raising correctional officer salaries “commensurate with salary increases for state correctional officers.”

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate adds anti-grooming language to online child exploitation bill” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Jonathan Martin substituted Rep. Jessica Baker’s bill (HB 1545) for his identical product, but offered an amendment targeting what the sponsor called “grooming language,” called “harmful communication to a minor” in the bill rather than the word “grooming” itself as it was in previous versions of the language. This stipulates that an “adult who engages in a pattern of communication to a minor that includes explicit and detailed verbal descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual activity, sexual conduct, or sexual excitement and that is harmful to minors commits a felony of the third degree.” The new language also says a “person’s ignorance of a minor’s age, a minor’s misrepresentation of his or her age, a bona fide belief of a minor’s age, or a minor’s consent may not be raised as a defense in a prosecution for a violation of this section,” removing potential for victim blaming from the bill language.

“Senate approves Sen. Jonathan Martin, Rep. Jessica Baker bill increasing penalties for child porn, with changes” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A bill passed through the Florida Senate Tuesday that addresses child exploitation offenses, increasing offense levels for crimes related to child pornography. Martin sponsored SB 1656, a bill that addresses child exploitation offenses. It passed with a 48-0 vote through the Senate. The bill increases offense levels for crimes related to several crimes related to possession and promotion, or production of child pornography. Baker sponsored the current version of the legislation, HB 1545. It increases current third-degree felony penalties for child pornography possession to second degree felonies. Martin’s original bill created the offense of “lewd or lascivious grooming” and provided criminal penalties for such an offense.

“Lawmakers OK bill giving more budget authority to Jacksonville Sheriff” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The measure from Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Wyman Duggan would allow a Sheriff, including one of a consolidated city/county government, to move funds “between categories and code levels” without the approval of the County Commission or Budget Commission after their budget is approved by the legislative body. This independence extends to procurement and personnel issues. When SB 1704 (substituted for the House product) was passed, the bill is effectively a carve-out for Jacksonville’s T.K. Waters, affirming the intention of previous legislation giving Sheriffs inside consolidated governments the same authority as others. The measure affirms Waters’ authority to move funds without the approval of the City Council after his budget (which is nearly $600 million this year) is approved by the legislative body. The legislation is backed by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

“Bill creating online pregnancy resource hub heads to DeSantis” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A bill that would establish an online pregnancy resource hub for new and expecting parents passed through the Senate floor Tuesday and will head to the Governor’s desk after some Democratic lawmakers pushed back on the bill. Rep. Berny Jacques sponsored HB 415, which passed the Senate with a 27-12 vote. Sen. Erin Grall sponsored the Senate version of the bill. Grall explained that the website will contain critical resources for pregnant women ranging from prenatal care and maternal health services, social services, early childhood development resources, and educational mentorship programs specifically designed for fathers.

“Fines, criminal penalties for street racing in Florida might get a little tougher” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald — On March 1, lawmakers in the Florida Senate cheered as they passed legislation that intensifies the penalties for drivers who participate in street or highway racing by increasing fines and turning misdemeanor offenses into felonies. During last week’s Senate Session, the sponsor of the bill, South Florida Democrat Jason Pizzo, said that as a father, street racing is one of his “biggest fears.” The Senate bill would change the state law to define the term “coordinated street takeover” to mean 10 or more vehicles operated in an organized manner to take over a street. The House version of the bill has some differing language from the Senate version. Instead of increasing the penalty for a third violation of involvement in street racing activity from a first-degree misdemeanor to second degree felony like the Senate version does, the House version changes it to a third-degree felony.

“‘Most popular bill of Session’: Legislature passes bill to rename A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawmakers approved legislation (HB 91) to re-christen all of State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Highway” from its tip in Ferdinand Beach to Mile Marker 0 in Key West. And it didn’t matter whether their fins leaned left or right; every vote in the Capitol was for the change. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, the measure’s sponsor in the upper chamber, said it’s a fitting tribute to the self-proclaimed Parrothead who is now “off searching for his lost shaker of salt.” The chamber voted 40-0 for the measure.

— EVEN MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Jim Mooney amendment aims to cut cultivated meat ban, impose labeling and import rules instead” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Republican lawmaker opposed to a lab-grown meat ban has filed a last-minute amendment to a controversial agriculture package. Rep. Mooney, an Islamorada Republican, wants the House to dump language in a bill (SB 1084) already passed in the Senate that would outlaw the sale of cultivated meat. But an amendment he filed would require labels on meat products informing consumers of their origins. He also supports a ban on the import of cultivated meat from China or any other “foreign country of concern.”

—House rejects amendments to water down cultivated meat ban” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Biotech investors urge lawmakers to reject lab-grown meat ban” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Florida Citrus Mutual cheers agricultural workforce housing bill — Florida Citrus Mutual is praising lawmakers for approving a bill (SB 1082) to streamline the process for agricultural landowners to construct affordable housing for workers. “Removing hurdles for the construction of workforce housing is critical for Florida citrus growers who need to fill essential jobs,” said FCM VP and CEO Matt Joyner. “Thank you, Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. Kaylee Tuck, for championing this legislation. As Florida citrus growers continue to recover from challenges posed by hurricanes and citrus greening, enacting this legislation as law will support our industry’s great American comeback.” FCM said the legislation comes at a “critical juncture” for the industry, which has been fighting the impacts of citrus greening and recent hurricanes.

Hemp industry exec blasts restrictions approved by House — The co-founder and CEO of several legal hemp businesses in Florida is blasting the state House following its approval of SB 1698, which would place new restrictions on hemp that will lead to many currently legal products being pulled from the market. “Today the Florida House ignored the widespread opposition from the Florida hemp industry, consumers, and residents, and instead voted to ban more of the safe, lawful products that many individuals seek to improve their quality of life,” JJ Coombs said. “Rep. (Tommy) Gregory’s amendment even went so far as to ban THCV, a cannabinoid present in Charlotte’s Web, a product sought by many families to help relieve epileptic seizures in children. … The Florida Legislature is well on its way to eliminating several beneficial hemp and CBD products, ending Florida’s hemp industry as we know it.”

‘Back from the dead:’ Net Choice VP blasts revamped social media bill — Carl Szabo is vice president of Net Choice, a company that has challenged similar laws in other states and has won. “Like a zombie coming back from the dead, this bad idea has been reborn in HB 3 which is now moving through Florida legislature and I’m hoping lawmakers know how bad this is,” Szabo told NBC 2 Fort Myers. DeSantis vetoed the previous HB 1 after admitting it would not make it through the courts. “I hope we don’t have to add Florida to a list of states that continuously try to enact unconstitutional actions,” Szabo said of the revamped bill. The final decision will be up to the House, which has yet to vote on the bill. It will ultimately be up to the Governor who will either sign it or veto it for a second time.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“‘Been there, done that’: Ron DeSantis won’t ‘unsuspend’ 2024 campaign” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt,” DeSantis said in response to a question from commentator Chris Nelson in Miami Beach. The Governor’s latest comments on his presidential bid follow the tradition of previous remarks looking back on a campaign that kept him out of the state for much of 2023. The presidential bid saw him spend roughly $168 million in campaign funds to win zero counties and gain just nine delegates. Last month, when asked if he would “do it all over again,” DeSantis said he would have given that “this country needs big change” and “you need someone that’s going to go in there and get all this done.” “I was somebody that had the ability to do that. And I think we had to offer that to the folks,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis boosts police presence to keep ‘Spring Break’ peaceful” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — Drones will patrol skies over Florida’s Spring Beach hot spots. Surveillance cameras, barricades and DUI checkpoints are also planned to prevent potential trouble breaking out among Spring Break crowds, DeSantis said. The state will deploy 140 officers to assist 17 local law agencies, including 60 in South Florida and a similar number deployed in sites like Daytona Beach and Panama City, DeSantis said. The deployment follows successive years of out-of-control crowds in Miami Beach, DeSantis and city Mayor Steven Meiner said. The city saw two fatal shootings last year and 488 arrests, “with multiple nightly brawls and partygoers frequently clashing with police,” according to a report by ABC News. “If you’re coming here in order to enjoy Florida and have a good time, fine. If you’re coming for these other reasons, if you’re committing crime, causing havoc, you are going to pay the price and we are going to hold you accountable,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis will send troopers to Miami Beach, other cities during Spring Break’” via Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — DeSantis announced Tuesday that 140 state troopers will be deployed across Florida to assist 17 different law enforcement agencies with anticipated Spring Break crowds. That includes about 60 troopers in South Florida, DeSantis said during a news conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center. About 45 of those will be concentrated in Miami Beach, according to Meiner. DeSantis said state officials reached out to communities across the state to ask what reinforcements they needed to deal with Spring Break chaos in March and fulfilled all of their requests. The troopers will be stationed in popular Spring Break destinations, including Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach. “We at the state level stand ready to help our local communities maintain order,” DeSantis said, adding that the state is willing to send additional resources if necessary.

“Report: Less than 1% of hospital admissions, emergency room visits made by undocumented migrants” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The first official report after Florida’s sweeping immigration measures were put in place a year ago shows that less than 1% of all Florida hospital admissions and emergency room visits were from patients who self-reported as not legally residing in the United States. But that report also points out that many people would not answer the question. The report estimates that hospitals provided more than $573 million in health care services to patients who were not in the country legally. But AHCA was unable to determine how much of that care provided to migrants was uncompensated or find “any obvious correlation between the level of uncompensated care and the level of illegal aliens presenting at the hospital.”

“‘There’s no real long term plan:’ former Sen. Jeff Brandes sounds alarm on Florida’s prison system” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — Florida’s prison system faces a crisis of aging facilities, staffing shortages, and a growing inmate population that could overwhelm existing infrastructure within two decades, a report acquired through public record request by former Sen. Jeff Brandes indicates. The report identifies four critical challenges confronting the state: an anticipated rise in the inmate population, urgent requirements for modernization, ongoing issues with staff vacancies and turnover, and security and safety concerns. The plan calls for the construction of new prisons and medical facilities to accommodate the projected increase in the state’s incarcerated population, which is not only expected to grow but also age significantly, which demands more medical and ADA-compliant facilities. The report forecasts an inmate population that is projected to potentially surpass the total capacity over the next two fiscal years if no action is taken.

“Florida condo market takes a tumble in past year” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Condominium prices in Florida are starting to drop while more people are trying to sell their condos, according to a new report by Redfin real estate and mortgage services company. Natural disasters, corresponding increases in home insurance prices along with homeowner association (HOA) fees are being blamed for the “faltering” market for condos in the Sunshine State, Redfin concluded. “Prices of condos in major Florida metros are dropping year over year, and sales are declining. New condo listings are soaring as sellers try to offload their properties,” the Redfin report said. Across the state, the median sale price for condominiums was $317,000, a decrease of 6.8% in a year-over-year comparison. Meanwhile, new listings for condo sales in Florida jumped by 28.2% in the last year.

“Gene Deckerhoff among 9 inductees in Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame’s inaugural class” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Deckerhoff is staying busy reading, working on home projects and following his beloved Florida State Seminoles. He also has an important — and historic — commitment scheduled in June. Deckerhoff, the legendary voice of FSU football and men’s basketball on radio for nearly 50 years and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio play-by-play announcer, is part of the introductory class of the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The nine-member class, which also includes the late Rush Limbaugh, will be recognized during the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala and award ceremony at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on June 27.

“Is there red-tide anywhere in Florida right now? What to know during start of Spring Break season” via Samantha Neely of USA Today Network — Some Spring Breakers might be worried about an unexpected visitor putting a damper on their anticipated beach vacation — red tide. Karenia brevis is a naturally occurring, single-celled organism belonging to a group of algae called dinoflagellates. Large concentrations can discolor water from red to brown, causing blooms to be called “red tides.” According to USA Today’s database, red tide has not been detected in Florida as of March 5. Most people can still swim in red tide, but it can cause skin irritation and burning eyes. If your skin is easily irritated, avoid red tide water. If you do experience irritation while swimming, get out immediately and thoroughly wash off.

— 2024 —

“‘Battleground’ no more? Florida Republicans approach General Election with 850,000+ lead” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — In the previously perceived presidential battleground state of Florida, state-level Republicans are heading into the 2024 presidential election cycle positioned nearly 1 million voters better than 2020. State Republicans hold a registration lead over Democrats of 854,318 as of March 4. That leads contrasts from the last Division of Elections report earlier this year, which handed Republicans a lead of still under 800,000 as of late-2023. “Our grassroots are keeping the pedal to the metal by registering more voters every day,” said Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power. “Floridians continue to reject the radical left’s agenda and are helping us make Florida a more Republican state.”

“Poll: Republicans want Donald Trump to choose DeSantis as VP” via Samuel Benson of Desert News — According to a Deseret News/HarrisX poll of registered Republican voters nationally, 18% said DeSantis is their top pick to be Trump’s vice president. He was followed by Vivek Ramaswamy (15%), within the margin of error. The next highest picks were Nikki Haley (12%) and Tim Scott (9%). Among all voters, regardless of party affiliation, Haley (16%) is the top pick, followed by DeSantis (10%) and Ramaswamy (8%). The poll was conducted Feb. 26-27 among 1,007 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. The sample of self-described Republican voters was 367, with a margin of error of +/- 5.1 percentage points.

“Maddening new poll: Voters are unaware of Trump ‘dictator’ threats” via Greg Sargent of The New Republic — Biden’s brain trust appears confident that he will ultimately prevail over Trump due to the threat Trump poses to our constitutional system. By November, the election’s “focus will become overwhelmingly on democracy,” one top Biden adviser told The New Yorker, adding that “the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of Jan. 6.” If so, the Biden campaign had better get cracking. Some new polling from a top Democratic pollster finds mixed news for Team Biden on this front: Large swaths of voters appear to have little awareness of some of Trump’s clearest statements of hostility to democracy and intent to impose authoritarian rule in a second term, from his vow to be “dictator for one day” to his vague threat to enact “termination” of provisions in the Constitution. That’s maddening for obvious reasons. But it also presents the Biden campaign with an opportunity. If voters are unaware of all these statements, there’s plenty of time to make voters aware of them.

—“Mitch McConnell weighs endorsing Trump. It’s a stark turnaround after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack” via Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press

“Mark Cuban calls Trump ‘snake oil salesperson,’ praises Joe Biden” via Emma Loop of Axios — Billionaire entrepreneur Cuban lambasted Trump on Tuesday as a “snake oil salesperson” while explaining his decision to back Biden in the upcoming election. The endorsement from one of America’s most high-profile business owners comes as the 81-year-old President struggles in the polls amid swirling questions about his age and his handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. “I don’t want a snake oil salesperson as President,” Cuban said. “I’m voting for Biden/Harris over Trump all day every day.” “It’s the snake oil salesperson vs the incumbent, traditional politician,” Cuban said. “One will tell you his snake oil will cure everything that ails you. The other will show you the details of his policies through charts, graphs and statements,” Cuban said.

“$100K photos, Stephen Colbert and a fashion doyenne: Details of the Biden fundraiser with three Presidents” via Natasha Korecki of NBC News — A first-of-its-kind fundraiser featuring three Democratic Presidents this month is shaping up to be among the most lucrative in party history, according to a key organizer, forecast to raise more than $10 million and draw at least 3,000 people. In an interview, Biden Victory Fund national finance Chair Chris Korge laid out specifics of the March 28 soiree at Radio City Music Hall in New York featuring Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. While tickets will sell for as little as $250, the premier perks will go to the high rollers. The cost for a chance to pose in a photo with all three Democratic Presidents at once? $100,000 and up. Those who donate at the $250,000 and $500,000 levels will also have access to two separate receptions with the presidential trio.

“Michelle Obama’s office says the former First Lady ‘will not be running for President’ in 2024” via Mike Memoli of NBC News — Former President Barack Obama has said he’s “all-in” for Biden’s re-election effort. But a question nagging at many Democrats is what role his popular spouse might play. Democrats nervously looking ahead to November say they want to see Michelle Obama playing a bigger role in the campaign. Some even whisper about the possibility that she might replace a politically hobbled incumbent on the 2024 ticket this Summer, making her a fantasy candidate for members of both parties, albeit for different reasons. Supporters of Trump have fixated on the notion of Obama’s swooping in to replace Biden in an attempt to diminish the President’s political viability and stoke the GOP base. The former First Lady’s office tried to rein in imaginations on the right and the left, making it clear her 2024 plans don’t include running for office.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Barring insurrectionists from holding office? Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jamie Raskin write legislation after Trump is kept on ballot” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — U.S. Reps. Wasserman Schultz and Raskin are taking up the challenge from the U.S. Supreme Court. The court ruled that states couldn’t keep former President Trump off their ballots by invoking the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, added after the Civil War to prevent people who had engaged in insurrection against the U.S. from holding office again. The justices said it was up to Congress, not the states to enforce the provision. All nine justices said it was in Congress’ hands. A narrower majority of five conservatives went further, ruling it can only be done through legislation. The two Democratic members of Congress said they are setting out to do just that.

“Rick Scott ‘seriously considering’ running for Senate leader, discusses it with Trump” via Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post — U.S. Sen. Scott is “seriously considering” running again for the Senate GOP leader post in November after McConnell steps down, and he went to Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening to talk about it with Trump. Scott, who must first win re-election this November, said he believes the most important task facing McConnell’s replacement would be doing the things the voters want, including having a balanced federal budget. He talked about that, too, with the former President in Mar-a-Lago, Scott said. “I talked to him about the fact that I might run for leader, and if I did that, we would have the opportunity together to change the direction of this country for the better,” Scott said.

—“Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will not seek re-election” via Jessica Boehm of Axios

“Marco Rubio and Chuck Grassley urge Sun-Sentinel, other media companies to halt contract printing of China Daily” via Angie DiMichele and David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Two Republican Senators have urged nine media outlets, including the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, to halt the contract printing and distribution of the China Daily, claiming the media groups are “disseminating (Chinese Communist Party) propaganda to an American audience.” “Despite mounting evidence of the CCP’s attempts to harass and intimidate American citizens, spy on sites of national security importance to the U.S., and influence our elections, your outlet has chosen not to cut ties with China Daily,” Rubio of Florida and Grassley of Iowa said in the letter, which was addressed to David Karabag, a Sun-Sentinel vice president.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

“Two years on, Ken Griffin’s plan for a Miami headquarters finally begins to take shape” via Deborah Acosta of The Wall Street Journal — Citadel is also planning new office spaces in New York City and further growth in London. But the main headquarters will be in Miami, which Griffin frequently extols as “Wall Street South.” The new building reflects his continuing effort to leave his mark on the city’s skyline, a pursuit that has captivated Miami’s business community since his much-ballyhooed arrival. “Ken Griffin has been the highest profile transplant to Miami since LeBron James,” said Nitin Motwani, managing partner of Merrimac Ventures and developer of Miami Worldcenter. “The resulting Citadel effect is attracting more businesses and wealth to Miami, driving pockets of the real estate market and fueling philanthropic giving.” Shortly before announcing his move in 2022, Griffin quietly acquired a 2.5-acre waterfront lot on Brickell Bay, according to public documents, to serve as a base for his new office. He paid $363 million, a Miami record of $3,340 a square foot.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“A Miami Beach condo, an AI company and accusations of $100M social media lies” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Two Miami federal court actions highlight the erratic flight, crash and investor burn of a Miami Beach AI advertising company. A Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed last week accuses Alfi founder and CEO Paul Pereira of making public claims about current and future Alfi revenues that he knew weren’t true, including spreading the economic tall tales through a social media burner account. The SEC said in one use of account “Uptix12” on Stocktwits, Pereira claimed “Alfi has $100 million of revenue inventory” when he knew Alfi had, at most, $4.3 million. And, when Pereira claimed a coming relationship with Outback Steakhouse on a livestreamed YouTube stock traders interview, the SEC says he knew that wasn’t happening.

“Ex-BSO deputy found guilty of ripping off pandemic loan program, one of 17 charged in agency” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — The first of 17 Broward Sheriff’s Office employees to face trial on charges of bilking a business loan program during the pandemic was found guilty of committing fraud by a Fort Lauderdale federal court jury. Stephanie D. Smith, a former BSO deputy school resource officer, was convicted of submitting falsified loan applications for two companies through the federal Paycheck Protection Program and fraudulently collecting more than $31,000 that she spent on herself, the jury found. Smith, 53, now faces up to 20 years in prison on each of two wire fraud convictions at her sentencing before U.S. District Judge James Cohn. She remains free on bond following her federal trial, which began last week.

“‘Huckleberry Finn,’ ‘Princess Diaries’ among challenged books at Palm Beach County schools” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — While news of book bans in Florida has spread across the country, even informal challenges to books in Palm Beach County remain rare. Between the start of the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 10 and Feb. 15, four books were challenged in Palm Beach County through complaints to individual schools, according to district records. Only one was temporarily removed from the shelves. A book is permanently removed only if a formal challenge is submitted to the school’s principal, it’s reviewed by the Superintendent, it’s heard in a public meeting and its removal is approved by the School Board. No books have been formally challenged this school year.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Linda Stewart wants a local leading Disney World governing Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Sen. Stewart is urging DeSantis to appoint an Orange County elected official to lead Disney World’s Governing Board after the blockbuster news that the top Administrator switched jobs to oversee Orange County elections. DeSantis appointed current Disney World Administrator Glen Gilzean to replace retired Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles. Cowles retired early because he wanted to spend more time with his family. That puts Gilzean, a Republican, in charge of running the elections in one of Florida’s bluest counties. “We are going to have to work incredibly hard in Orange County to ensure the integrity of our elections,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents Orlando, on social media. DeSantis called Gilzean a “dedicated public servant.”

“Disney has plenty of room to build new rides, CEO Bob Iger says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — “We could actually build seven new full lands if we wanted to around the world, including the ability to increase the size of Disneyland in California — which everybody thinks is landlocked — by 50%,” Iger said. “You can look at every single location that we’ve got, and there’s land opportunity. But most importantly, we have so much IP to mine.” Iger pointed to the Avatar-themed lands at Orlando’s Disney World and coming to Disneyland as one example of how the company can expand and replicate the land “somewhere in Asia, somewhere in Europe.”

—“Iger pushes back on Marvel fatigue, but says Disney quietly canceled movies” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter

“Glen Gilzean stays mum as he starts Orange elections chief job” via Skyler Swisher and Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Gilzean started his job as Orange County Elections Supervisor with a full day of staff meetings, stepping into a role overseeing voting in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties. Gilzean, a close ally of Gov. DeSantis, declined to take questions from a reporter who went to the elections office seeking to meet him. “The Supervisor’s schedule is jam-packed,” said D’Anne Mica, a representative for the elections office. DeSantis appointed Gilzean to the post, filling a vacancy created when longtime Democratic elections chief Cowles retired in January. Gilzean, a Republican, serves as the Administrator of the tourism oversight district at the center of DeSantis’ feud with Disney.

“Osceola County’s property taxes made a record jump in 2023” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Osceola County saw a record jump in property taxes and overall revenue in 2023, fueled by tourism but also by its taxpaying residents. County Commissioners received an annual financial report where officials said the increase in tax collections is a testament to the county’s economic health and reflects the magnitude of tourism’s impact. “Overall, I think you’re in a good financial position,” said Dan O’Keefe, the shareholder in charge of MSL, the firm that conducted the financial audit. In 2023 ad valorem taxes, tourist development taxes, local sales taxes, gas taxes, tolls and state shared revenues all experienced an increase, the report said.

“Proposed school chaplain bill met with mixed reviews in Volusia, Flagler counties” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Community members are split over a proposed bill that would allow religious chaplains to counsel students in Florida schools. While some see the benefit in offering additional services, others are firmly opposed, saying religion has no place in public schools. Arnie Levine served as a chaplain in the pediatric intensive care unit at New York University’s medical center for about a year. Then, in the late ’90s, he moved to Florida and began work as a bereavement counselor in the hospice care unit at what was then Memorial Hospital in Ormond Beach. He has since mentored children in Volusia and Flagler counties through a variety of community programs.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Less than half of old Hillsborough transportation tax would go to roads” via Olivia George and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — The money, first collected in 2019, has languished since 2021, when the Florida Supreme Court struck down the tax, while Hillsborough’s population has swelled, its streets continue to clog with traffic and its public transit services remain bare-bones. About $256 million of the $589 million pot would be spent on road resurfacing projects across the county. About $171 million would pay for legal fees in the lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court ruling and to dole out refunds to people who apply by the end of the year. Another $162 million would be used to offset the cost of a temporary holiday on other sales taxes in the county.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“In phone call, ex-JEA CEO launched expletive-laden tirade over lawyer’s concerns about bonus plan” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Jason Gabriel, the former top lawyer for Jacksonville City Hall, told jurors on Tuesday that his refusal to back the legality of an incentive plan — which federal prosecutors allege was secretly designed to make JEA’s former leaders rich — prompted the utility’s ex-CEO, Aaron Zahn, to erupt into an expletive-laden tirade during a phone call in the Fall of 2019. That was not the first time, Gabriel testified, that his concerns about the incentive plan had angered Zahn. During an earlier in-person meeting before that call, when Gabriel laid out his questions about the plan in a private gathering with Zahn and others in the law offices of Foley and Lardner, he said, “I could tell he (Zahn) was really pissed at me.” The then-CEO was, Gabriel said, “seething.”

“Tensions rise as Tallahassee Mayor, Leon County Commissioner tussle over firefighter pay” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Reading between the lines, Mayor John Dailey on Tuesday had a not-so-subtle message for Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor about city firefighter pay talks: Butt out. Hours after Proctor volunteered to moderate union contract negotiations for Tallahassee firefighters, Dailey wrote to Proctor saying it “may be time to reevaluate” the city’s providing fire protection in the county. Mayor Dailey participated in a Blueprint meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Dailey, formerly a three-term County Commissioner who served alongside Proctor, further suggested that Leon County should consider establishing its own fire department as they have discussed in past years.

“Duval School Board seats won’t get Special Elections, judge rules in gerrymandering lawsuit” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Duval County School Board members won’t have a Special Election this year to fill two seats that plaintiffs in a redistricting lawsuit argued were racially gerrymandered, a judge has decided. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard said the election requested by residents and organizations including the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP wouldn’t be justified by a settlement reached last year to resolve the lawsuit filed in 2022. “Regardless of the merit of plaintiffs’ desire for a Special Election, the request for such relief in this action at this stage of the proceedings is improper,” Howard wrote in a ruling. The 2022 lawsuit challenged the results of a redistricting effort Jacksonville’s City Council was required to do to account for population changes measured in the federal government’s 2020 Census.

“United Faculty of Florida pens letter denouncing elimination of DEI positions at UF” via Lillian Lawson of the Gainesville Sun — The United Faculty of Florida (UFF) released a statement Tuesday in response to the University of Florida’s announcement last week that it was eliminating all positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), effective immediately. The decision was in response to a new Florida Board of Governors rule on prohibited expenditures. The regulation labels expenses related to DEI, which is defined as “any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification,” as prohibited expenditures.

“UF lands $19M to buy ‘Lee property’ conservation area” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — UF plans to acquire a vast swath of largely undeveloped land near Haile Plantation in Alachua County, which will progress with a $19.425 million last-minute cut of state budget funds. The UF-apportioned funds will help cover land purchase within the Hickory Sink Strategic Ecosystem, known locally as the “Lee property.” It’s half of what Sen. Keith Perry and Rep. Bobby Payne sought in matching appropriations requests this year. The total funding would have covered buying 2,658 acres (4 miles) from the landowner, FCL Timber Land & Cattle LLLP. Alachua has long examined the prospect of acquiring the property, which today spans 4,068 acres on the county’s west between Gainesville, Newberry and Archer.

“Volusia Sheriff’s Office leaves News-Journal off invitation list to news conference” via Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood for at least the second time declined to invite The Daytona Beach News-Journal to an important news conference. Chitwood announced Wednesday, Feb. 28, on social media that he would hold a media briefing Thursday about the location of the remains of a 16-year-old girl. On Thursday, Chitwood’s media staff did not send an announcement to The News-Journal about the time and place of the briefing, nor did it respond to emails and a text to spokesperson Andrew Gant inquiring about the briefing. Chitwood conducted the media briefing with at least WESH-TV and Fox 35 in attendance. It’s unclear how Chitwood communicated to them the time and place of the briefing.

“Bloody fingerprint leads ECSO to suspect in 1998 cold case murder” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Tuesday that investigators have identified a suspect in a 26-year-old murder mystery. In a news conference at the Sheriff’s Office, Simmons announced that 44-year-old Donald Holmes II fatally shot Steven Davis three times on Aug. 26, 1998, near a Winn Dixie on Navy Boulevard. Davis, an off-duty cabdriver for Yellow Cab-Taxi, had stopped at Winn Dixie just before 4 a.m. after finishing a 12-hour shift when Holmes allegedly shot him once in the jaw and twice in the back. Davis then got out of his yellow station wagon, gasped for help, collapsed and died.

“NWF Beaches Airport in Bay County off to hot start in 2024, already up 11% for passengers” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News-Herald — After logging a record year in 2023, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport already is off to a hot start in 2024. The facility, also known as ECP, serviced 86,288 passengers during the month. This is 11%, or 8,631, more passengers than it serviced during the same time last year. It should be noted that 2023 set the record as the busiest year in ECP’s history. More than 1.66 million passengers passed through the airport. This was almost 62,000 more than in 2021, which previously held the record.

“Pensacola looks to land trust to keep affordable homes affordable at Malcolm Yonge Gym site” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola is looking to partner with a community land trust to ensure whatever affordable homes are built on the former Malcolm Yonge Gym property will stay affordable for at least 99 years. The Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency staff gave a presentation Monday to the City Council, which met as the CRA Board, on the proposed options for affordable housing on the Malcolm Yonge Gym property. The recommended option would be to build 12 homes on the property placed in a community land trust that would be split between market rate and variable levels of affordable housing to create a mixed-income development.

“Florida Legislature OKs TCC name change to ‘Tallahassee State College’” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Community College is now just one step away from officially being recognized as Tallahassee State College. Florida legislators unanimously passed a proposal (SB 522) to change the name of the college in state law. The final approval came just days ahead of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session’s scheduled end on Friday. TCC remains one of only two colleges in the Florida College System’s 28 schools to still have “community college” in its title. TCC’s renaming plan comes as a result of new bachelor’s degree programs that were recently added to the college.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Bradenton spilled 1.2 million gallons of sewage into Manatee River. What happens next?” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Last week, over 1 million gallons of partially treated sewage from Bradenton were discharged into the Manatee River due to a blockage at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. It’s the first major wastewater spill reported since the city settled a lawsuit in 2022 with Suncoast Waterkeeper for releasing too much pollution into the river. The agreement required Bradenton to make major upgrades to its wastewater treatment facilities to prevent future spills. Bradenton officials say those changes are underway and should be finished by 2032. They include $20 million in upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and another $20 million to overhaul the city’s wastewater collection system, City Administrator Rob Perry said.

“Marco Island City Council approves affordable housing plan for upper-level offices” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Commercial building owners on Marco Island now have an option for their unused office spaces that could provide housing for employees on the island in need of an affordable place to live. Marco Island City Council approved a conditional use addition to its Land Development Code that creates a process for multilevel commercial-building owners to convert offices on upper levels into apartments for affordable housing as defined by the Legislature. Planning Manager Mary Holden estimates there are 2,450 available dwelling units, the majority of which are in the existing commercial development area of the island, with about 450 in residential zoning, said Council member Rich Blonna.

“Homeless outreach update in North Port prompts questions about end of 211 line in Sarasota” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — North Port’s Homeless Outreach Team has documented contacts with 304 homeless individuals since it started compiling a tally in September 2020, including 10 in January, the most recent figure provided as part of an update provided to the City Commission. The presentation by Police Capt. Scott King and Homeless Outreach Team members, police officer John Contorno and caseworker Jasmine Waltz detailed a variety of issues, ranging from the lack of emergency shelter beds in south Sarasota County to recent success stories of partner agencies helping people left homeless following Hurricane Ian.

— TOP OPINION —

“Legislature’s answer to homelessness is callous and cruel” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — It seems to be the contempt that has aroused action, but not conscience, on the part of the Florida Legislature, which has responded in an all-too-familiar way, by ducking the plight of the unhoused and dumping the problem on others — in this case cities and counties.

A bill headed to the Governor (HB 1365) is shamelessly irresponsible. It puts cities and counties entirely on the spot for homelessness by requiring them to prohibit camping or sleeping on public property, including sidewalks and other rights of way. It allows them to set up temporary campsites for the homeless, limited to a year at a time, provided the governments invest in water and sanitation and arrange for mental health services.

But the bill doesn’t provide a dime to help locals bear any expenses imposed or authorized by the bill. A sponsor, Republican state Sen. Martin of North Fort Myers admitted in the debate that he didn’t have a clue how much it might cost.

If cities and counties don’t provide safe spaces to replace those they’re forced to displace, they can be sued by any resident, business owner or even the attorney general to make them chase away the homeless. They would have to pay legal fees and court costs. It’s so callously wrong in its execution that DeSantis should veto it.

— OPINIONS —

“The Supreme Court did Trump no favors. He’ll be facing a Fall trial.” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — While leaving him on the ballot in the 14th Amendment case, the Supreme Court has taken every opportunity to delay Trump’s Jan. 6 trial. In late December, the court declined to consider the absolute immunity claim, preferring to wait for the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. After the appellate decision, the high court was not obliged to take the case. It could have affirmed summarily. Nevertheless, after nearly two weeks, the court decided it did need to take the case. Then it set the hearing for April 22. Trump’s team undoubtedly celebrated the latest delay. But should it? As a preliminary matter, the Justice Department has clarified that its guideline to refrain from initiating indictments or investigations about 60 days before an election is inapplicable to pending cases that a court schedules during that time frame. Cases that are ready to go can start regardless of the campaign calendar.

“Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for protecting women’s rights” via Jessica Dudley for the Orlando Sentinel — Social-media platforms have become a place for individuals from all walks of life to come together to create, share ideas and passions, build businesses, learn new things and much more. Recently, access to social media came under attack from Florida lawmakers who wanted to ban all teens under 16 from accessing social media. Thankfully, the legislation, House Bill 1, was just vetoed by DeSantis for its failure to support parental rights and allow parents to decide what is appropriate for their children. This is a huge win for Florida parents and is a testament to DeSantis’ unwavering commitment to parental rights. While we commend the Legislature for their well-intentioned desire to address very real and important concerns surrounding the impacts of social media on teens, we strongly believe that an outright ban that takes control out of the hands of parents and replaces it with the government is simply not the answer.

“Florida’s increasingly anti-immigrant policies hurt all of us” via Silvana Caldera for the Miami Herald — In last year’s Legislative Session, DeSantis and his allies in the Legislature enacted infamous SB 1718, one of the nation’s harshest anti-immigrant laws. The law harms Florida’s immigrant families by targeting every facet of their lives. People who had come to see Florida as a place with a history of welcoming immigrants were caught off guard, shocked by the law’s extremely punitive measures. The current Session continued the trend. These laws also foster a culture of bias in which employers hesitate to hire someone due to a presumption about their immigration status, and police officers stop and detain someone based on their appearance. This is especially problematic when politicians legitimize anti-immigrant sentiment, untroubled by practices that target people based on race or ethnicity.

— ALOE —

“Citadel CEO Griffin makes largest philanthropic gift in Florida. Where’s it going?” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Billionaire, philanthropist and Citadel CEO Griffin has donated $50 million to go toward research and developing new cancer treatments at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami (UM). UM President Julio Frenk and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Griffin’s $50 million naming gift for Sylvester’s new 12-story building at a news conference at Sylvester. UM officials say his “landmark” gift will help Sylvester — the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Florida — double its research capabilities and help develop new cancer therapies, improve patient care and expand access to clinical trials.

“Rally caps of glitter: How an all-girls tee-ball team in South Walton won over a community” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — As the calendar changes from February to March, thousands of Little League teams across the country again gear up for another season. For the kids, it’s a chance to make new friends or see old ones. For parents and coaches, it can bring new memories that will last a lifetime. For most teams, the winter break remains quiet. But for the all-girls South Walton Glitter Unicorns tee ball team, the offseason was anything but quiet after a coach for a boys team said he’d pull out of the league rather than play the girls. The text message spread like wildfire across social media, leading to overwhelming support for the girls’ team and the league.

