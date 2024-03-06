Legislature passes ban on cultivated meat

The Legislature just passed the nation’s first complete ban on the sale of lab-grown meat.

The House passed an agriculture bill (SB 1084) that includes a prohibition on the commercial distribution of cultivated meat, though it will allow scientific research in the burgeoning field.

“If you believe that we are doing this because we know that Florida’s agriculture can hold us down and provides plenty of safe quality beef and agricultural products, you are absolutely correct,” said Rep. Danny Alvarez, a Tampa Republican carrying the bill who insists on calling the lab product “cultivated protein” and not “meat.”

Critics note that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration has approved the meat for use. It can be purchased in two restaurants in San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

But Alvarez raised online theories pushed by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo suggesting that federally approved COVID-19 vaccines hurt the public.

“How short our memories are,” he said. “Just recently we went through, ‘Trust the government. It’s safe.’ And as we watch people die from myocardial infarctions and we watch cardiac events and we watch the litany of side effects hit us from what the government said is safe, you turn to me and say, ‘Trust, don’t verify.’”

But many Democrats voted down on the bill on grounds it will stifle innovation based on protectionism and fear.

“There is nothing at all showing that this meat, that is biologically the same as the meat from the cow that we know, today is any less safe,” said Christine Hunschofsky, a Parkland Democrat. “In fact, there is some evidence that it might even be more safe because of the way it is processed.”

Biotech investors heavily lobbied lawmakers to shoot down the ban on cultured meat, noting a ban on sale will limit the capital available for research.

But the ban was supported by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and by traditional agriculture advocates like the Florida Cattlemen’s Association.

Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican, said meat from livestock has nutritional value that cannot be replicated in a lab. While it’s fine for astronauts traveling space and someday living on Mars, Black said cultivated meat shouldn’t be consumed anywhere in the country.

“Cultured meat is made by man. Real meat is made by God himself,” Black said. “Me and my earthling friends will eat real meat here on Earth.”

But Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, said the Legislature was effectively protecting a powerful industry from a non-existent threat.

“I have no doubt that our ag industry, as effective and strong and fantastic as they are, can easily compete with a disruptor like this,” she said.