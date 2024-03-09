Joe Biden leans into age, effectiveness in new battleground state ad

President Joe Biden is making no excuses for his age in the first campaign ad of a $30 million buy across battleground states after Super Tuesday, casting himself as more effective than his predecessor, Donald Trump.
The 60-second spot opens with Biden, 81, addressing one of voters’ top concerns about his bid for a second term, acknowledging to viewers, “Look, I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret.”
“But here’s the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people,” Biden adds, ticking through a list of accomplishments, including leading the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting drug prices and strengthening the economy.
The, six-week advertising blitz on TV and digital platforms is designed to highlight the main themes from Thursday’s State of the Union address, and is geared to Black, Asian and Hispanic communities. But the opening ad is meant to tackle a concern shared by a wide swath of voters.
Biden’s ad closes with what is presented as an outtake, as he beams into the camera and quips, “Look, I’m very young, energetic and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?”
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
March 9, 2024 at 6:32 pm
Good evening America,
My phone and social media has been “blowing up and off the chain” with my fan-base begging for a “Sage Commentary From Earl” on 8iden’s “State Of The Epic Fail Address”.
Well today’s your Lucky Day because after much Deep Thought & Sage Contimplation I, Earl Pitts American, finally am ready “TO WEIGH IN” with my Sage Commentary.
EARL PONTIFICATES:
“HA HA … HA HA … HA HA … HA HA … HA HA … (Earl takes a breath of sweet Florida Air) … HA HA … HA HA … HA HA … HA HA … HA HA.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
VD
March 9, 2024 at 11:06 pm
The real cultists are those that continue to support this incompetent President. They are all excited now because he yells “Get Off My Lawn”, and now they spin that he is cognitively capable.
PeterH
March 10, 2024 at 12:19 am
You’re a good Fox sock puppet! Carry on! LOL
VD
March 10, 2024 at 1:41 am
I’m actually laughing at your dumb azz, CNN zombie!