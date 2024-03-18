Lawyer sues after dispute over drink at Walt Disney World club

A lawyer walked into a Disney club and ordered a blowjob.

It’s not the start of a joke, but rather a new lawsuit.

Greg Abaray is a Lakeland lawyer who is representing himself and suing Disney following an altercation at a Disney World resort in 2022.

In the Orange Circuit Court lawsuit filed last month, Abaray said he was ordered to pay for a drink he didn’t ask for and the situation escalated quickly when a manager/bouncer got in his wife’s face to yell at her at Jellyrolls dueling piano bar in Disney’s BoardWalk.

Abaray is suing Disney for assault, battery, negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The other public record that exists paints a different picture.

An unidentified man in his 40s “was physical with (an) employee and is currently yelling at staff, known to touch cast members inappropriately,” according to the Sheriff’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) report, which added that the bartender didn’t want to press criminal charges.

“It’s an absolute lie,” Abaray told Florida Politics in an interview after reading the CAD report for the incident at the BoardWalk Resort. “I never touched anybody. … I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit describes the start of Abaray’s night when he and his wife ordered three drinks, including that raunchy named “blowjob” shot as a joke for their daughter’s friend’s birthday.

The bartender misheard and included an opened bottle of Michelob Ultra, which Abaray said they did not order. A manager got involved and insisted they pay for the beer anyway. Abaray’s wife only paid for the three drinks they ordered, the lawsuit said. Then they were ordered to leave.

“Abaray looked back at some commotion by the stairs leading down to the stage and noticed that (the manager) had backed up Abaray’s wife up against a pillar and was angrily yelling in her face,” the lawsuit said.

The manager laughed when Abaray asked for their $36 cover to be refunded, the lawsuit said.

When Abaray attempted to go back to get his cellphone, the manager blocked him from going back, the lawsuit said.

Abaray left the property with three people escorting them down the BoardWalk and multiple deputies responding, Abaray said, calling it “outright embarrassing.”

Abaray said he believes the incident was captured on video surveillance and he is seeking it during the discovery process in the lawsuit.

He also unsuccessfully tried to appeal his trespass, saying he was a big fan of Walt Disney World before.

“You’re going lose a customer like this forever,” Abaray said.