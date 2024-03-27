March 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis receives bill giving state regulatory control over food delivery apps

A.G. GancarskiMarch 27, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World’s government gets a new leader under same pay as predecessor

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis pans ‘phony narratives’ from media about measles

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney and its governing board settle lawsuits

Shanghai,China-August 29th 2023: Meituan, Ele.me, Instacart, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, ChowNow, DoorDash, Deliveroo. Assorted famous online food delivery app icons
The Division of Hotels and Restaurants within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation would be tasked with enforcing this law.

Tallahassee may have something to say about what happens when you order food from popular delivery apps soon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has received SB 676, which passed the Senate and House without a “no” vote this Session. It will become law unless he vetoes it.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Clay County, would relegate the regulation of “food delivery platforms” that corral orders from multiple restaurants to the state.

The legislation is supported by a number of influential groups, including the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Grubhub, the Associated Industries of Florida, Uber Technologies, the Florida Chamber, TechNet and the James Madison Institute. The Digital Restaurant Association opposes the bill, meanwhile.

The bill requires delivery platforms to obtain the written or electronic consent of restaurants before picking up orders.

Platforms are required to remove restaurants within 10 days of a request to do so as well.

Delivery platforms also couldn’t intentionally inflate or deflate restaurant pricing.

Delivery platforms would also be required to itemize costs for their customers starting in July 2025 if this bill becomes law. Customers also would have unlimited rights to appeal disputed orders and transactions under this legislation.

Search engines that people use to get information on restaurants are exempt from this legislation, meanwhile

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation would be tasked with enforcing this law if signed, which would expand its staff and its mission.

An analysis of the legislation anticipates it will need three additional staff and $309,705 for starters, but that money could be offset by the collection of fines for noncompliance. Those fines are capped at $1,000 in this legislation.

To implement this scheme, the bill appropriates $173,573 in recurring funds and $13,922 in nonrecurring funds from the Hotel and Restaurant Trust Fund and $113,749 in recurring funds and $8,461 in nonrecurring funds from the Administrative Trust Fund to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The bill creates three jobs totaling $182,692 in salary to implement this act as well.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisney and its governing board settle lawsuits

nextRon DeSantis pans 'phony narratives' from media about measles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories