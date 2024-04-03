Smart & Safe Florida announces $15M campaign with industrywide support

Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind a recreational marijuana amendment, announced it has raised more than $15 million.

While the campaign up until now has largely been backed by Trulieve, its financial support now comes from a number of cannabis businesses and investors across the country. Those include: Verano Holdings, Curaleaf Holdings, AYR Wellness, Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries and INSA.

“We are not only pleased that the court has agreed to move this initiative forward, but we are also thrilled to announce a strong alliance of committed donors to the effort,” said Smart & Safe Florida Chair David Bellamy.

The campaign will rally support for Amendment 3. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday approved ballot language that will appear on the statewide ballot in the Fall.

Chicago-based Verano Holdings is one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance.

Curaleaf Holdings, a cannabis company based in New York, has a presence in 17 states and is publicly traded on the Canada stock exchange.

AYR Wellness, a cannabis dispensary, has more than 60 retail businesses already operating in Florida.

Cresco Labs is a vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company doing retail business already in nine states.

Green Thumb Industries, based in Chicago, has a number of cannabis-based products on the market including vapes, smokeables and edibles.

INSA produces a number of cannabis products as well and is operating in Florida and four other states.

The donations to the Smart & Safe Florida campaign show a broad industry push now that the recreational marijuana amendment has a secure place on the statewide ballot.

In order for the amendment to become part of the Florida Constitution, more than 60% of voters casting ballots must vote “yes” on Amendment 3 in November.

“As we move into the next phase of campaigning, we are grateful to have the support of our donors,” reads a statement from the Smart & Safe Florida campaign. “We have come a long way, but our work has only just begun.”