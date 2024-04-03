April 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Smart & Safe Florida announces $15M campaign with industrywide support
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesApril 3, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.3.24

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Sanquetta Cowan-Williams, Everett McPherson elected to Pahokee City Council

HeadlinesOrlando

Carol Gillespie upsets Daniel Krueger in Lake Wales, Daniel Williams clings to 1-vote lead

Marijuana AP
Trulieve up until now largely bankrolled the measure, but numerous companies now back the campaign.

Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind a recreational marijuana amendment, announced it has raised more than $15 million.

While the campaign up until now has largely been backed by Trulieve, its financial support now comes from a number of cannabis businesses and investors across the country. Those include: Verano Holdings, Curaleaf Holdings, AYR Wellness, Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries and INSA.

“We are not only pleased that the court has agreed to move this initiative forward, but we are also thrilled to announce a strong alliance of committed donors to the effort,” said Smart & Safe Florida Chair David Bellamy.

The campaign will rally support for Amendment 3. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday approved ballot language that will appear on the statewide ballot in the Fall.

Chicago-based Verano Holdings is one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance.

Curaleaf Holdings, a cannabis company based in New York, has a presence in 17 states and is publicly traded on the Canada stock exchange.

AYR Wellness, a cannabis dispensary, has more than 60 retail businesses already operating in Florida.

Cresco Labs is a vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company doing retail business already in nine states.

Green Thumb Industries, based in Chicago, has a number of cannabis-based products on the market including vapes, smokeables and edibles.

INSA produces a number of cannabis products as well and is operating in Florida and four other states.

The donations to the Smart & Safe Florida campaign show a broad industry push now that the recreational marijuana amendment has a secure place on the statewide ballot.

In order for the amendment to become part of the Florida Constitution, more than 60% of voters casting ballots must vote “yes” on Amendment 3 in November.

“As we move into the next phase of campaigning, we are grateful to have the support of our donors,” reads a statement from the Smart & Safe Florida campaign. “We have come a long way, but our work has only just begun.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.3.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories