Email insights: Dean Black blasts Joe Biden for observing ‘transgender day of visibility’ on Sunday

The chair of the Duval County Republicans is rallying his party faithful against President Joe Biden regarding what this Sunday is for, as a trend of seemingly coordinated umbrage finds its way to Northeast Florida and makes its way to a political mailing list hours before one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar.

In an email Saturday, Rep. Dean Black condemned the White House observing March 31 as a “Transgender Day of Visibility,” saying that’s what the President is doing instead of “celebrating Easter,” even though March 31 has been the day for that commemoration since 2009 while Easter’s date is more variable. Rarely is Easter on March 31. But this year is an exception that invokes Black’s ire.

“This is a slap to the face to all Christians! Not only has Biden decided to usurp Easter in the name of appeasing his extreme base, but the White House has also banned any ‘religious-themed’ Easter eggs for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll,” Black remarked.

The President’s declaration was intended to “honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation. Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive. They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves,” the declaration continues.

But that’s apparently a bridge too far.

The email also spotlighted a consultant to the Mayor’s Office defending the move on social media.

Stephen Dare, in a response to a right-wing reporter casting his own aspersions on the Biden declaration as part of a “war on Christianity,” questioned what “transgenderism (has to) do with Christianity.”

Dare went on to change his nom de X to “Griff Gambit” during this exchange, where he called the reporter he was engaging with, Brendon Leslie of “Florida’s Voice,” a friend and noting that he himself was a “Southern Baptist.”

For Black, this whole episode apparently shows that “Donna Deegan has promised to support Joe Biden for re-election and fully supports many of his far-left destructive policies. She is just another radical Democrat like Biden hellbent on transforming Jacksonville into Florida’s San Francisco!”

“Not only do Democrats want to destroy the traditions that are the bedrock of our Country – but they also want to radically transform America to replace God, family, and faith with a leftist Government,” Black added.

Black’s need to frame this controversy as being about the Mayor is interesting in light of Republicans losing the office after holding it for eight years last year. This loss happened despite a Republican turnout advantage, and it’s clear the party chair doesn’t want history to repeat in 2027.

Black has used LGBTQ+ issues as a cudgel against Deegan, including expressing outrage over her attending the city’s Pride Parade last year. He said it was “beneath the dignity of the office of Mayor to attend events that seek to push sex on our children” and “morally repugnant for *any* person, let alone the Mayor, to be endorsing or supporting such behavior.”