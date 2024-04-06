Takeaways from Tallahassee — It’s Springtime Tallahassee

It’s been nearly 60 years since Tallahassee-area legislators, along with business and civic leaders, were grappling with a looming economic threat: The relocation of the state capital.

In 1967 — in the immediate aftermath of reapportionment of the Legislature and special elections that ended years of domination by those in North Florida — there was a serious push to move the capital out of Tallahassee and move it to a more central location downstate.

From this ongoing political debate emerged the idea of creating an annual festival. According to Springtime Tallahassee, a speaker at the May luncheon of the Tallahassee Real Estate Association said, “We should have a festival in the spring when Tallahassee is so beautiful.”

Planning kicked off soon afterward, and by the fall of 1967, nearly two dozen groups were working on the first-ever Springtime Tallahassee Festival, which took place in the spring of 1968.

Flash forward and this weekend marks the 56th anniversary of the now-two-day event that includes the Grand Parade, a music festival, the springtime road races and the Jubilee in the Park. The music festival was held Friday evening in Kleman Plaza. The parade — which goes down Monroe Street in front of the Capitol — kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and will feature more than 100 units, floats, marching bands and dancing groups. This year’s Grand Marshal is Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

There will be a plethora of arts and crafts vendors and, of course, a lot of food — plenty of it fried, of course.

Springtime Tallahassee Festival organizers say the festival has a big economic impact on Tallahassee and Leon County. It usually attracts 20,000 out-of-town visitors, and visitor spending over the weekend is estimated to be $6 million.

Oh, and as for the state capital, the Legislature placed on the 1968 ballot an overhaul of Florida’s constitution. It included a clause that clearly states that “the seat of government shall be the city of Tallahassee.” 55% of voters in that 1968 election wound up voting yes. And the capital and the festival are still here.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton, Gray Rohrer and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Abortion: The Supreme Court upheld a 15-week abortion ban this week in a 6-1 opinion that overturned 31 years of case law. The ruling triggers within the next month a new more restrictive six-week abortion ban. Writing for the majority Judge Jamie Grosshans said the constitutional right to privacy clause in the state constitution does not directly mention abortion. The Supreme Court previously said it could not “conceive of few more personal or private decisions concerning one’s body” than one involving abortion. The opinion was released along with a razor-thin 4-3 decision to allow on the ballot an amendment that bans the state from limiting, until the fetus is viable, a woman’s access to abortion.

No fooling pot on ballot: In an April 1 ruling the Florida Supreme Court its approval Monday to the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative, which could expand the current retail model beyond medical necessity, allowing visitors to the state and residents without qualifying conditions access to the product. Advocates hailed the ballot inclusion. To take effect 60% of voters must vote “yes” in November. The court ruled 5-2 that the amendment stuck to a single subject and was not misleading, the only two things the court can consider when reviewing proposed citizen-driven amendments. The amendment would allow adults 21 years or older to “possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.” The amendment would allow for personal use of cannabis and derivatives, permitting consumers up to 3 ounces of marijuana and 5 grams of concentrate (such as oils, wax, shatter and others). It also would allow “Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers and other state-licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories.”

Anticipating Medicaid: Another week came and went without the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHJCA) announcing which Medicaid managed care plans would be chosen to provide Medicaid-covered benefits for most people enrolled in the safety net program. The six-year contracts are said to be one of the largest in the nation. The existing contracts expire at the end of the year and the state needs to have the new ones finalized and in place before then. AHCA is expected to post the names of the winning vendors Monday.

Mean season: A new hurricane season forecast from Colorado State University is sounding the alarm for this year. The annual April outlook from the school’s well-known research team predicted an “extremely active” hurricane season that will lead to 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, which is higher than the average from 1991 to 2020. The prediction stems from a higher-than-normal water temperature in the Atlantic. The report also says there is a 34% chance of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast (which includes Florida) and a 42% chance of a major hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis maintained that the state is prepared to handle a major storm and said better construction practices have been put in place since Hurricane Andrew as well as improvements made by utilities such as Florida Power & Light.

Heartbreaking: There’s been an outpouring of support for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo following the unexpected death of her husband, John Passidomo, who died following “massive trauma” while hiking with his wife in Utah. He was a prominent Southwest Florida real estate lawyer and former Naples Vice Mayor. He was 72. “The outpouring of love, support and kind words about John is so comforting. Thank you,” Kathleen Passidomo posted on X. “The girls and I are taking time to grieve as a family. Sharing our last photo from a lifetime of love, laughter and adventure. He was more handsome than the day we met nearly 50 years ago.” News of John Passidomo’s death prompted an outpouring of response online, from state and federal officials, as well as from numerous lobbying groups active in Florida Politics.

— Hot pants —

Talk about crimes against fashion.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested five Miami Dade County residents: Maike Acosta De Armas, 47, Lazaro Santiago Acosta De Armas, 45, Yusser Echemendia Rodriguez, 42, Elias Ramos Hernandez, 48, and Honasi Diaz Santos, 47. They were charged with multiple felonies, including an organized scheme to defraud $50,000 or more and retail theft within 30 days at different physical locations.

The scheme involved abusing the online purse system and stealing items that the suspects claimed to have already purchased online and “returning” stolen merchandise to stores in different locations using receipts from online.

Moody said, “This criminal group committed more than 53 thefts in 13 Florida counties, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise in a fraudulent systematic scheme. In Florida, we go after organized retail thieves, and now this nefarious group, thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, will be held accountable for their crimes.”

Working with local law enforcement partners, FDLE identified 53 theft incidents occurring in 13 Florida counties, including Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Indian River, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The investigation began in July 2022 It will be prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

— Fire mitigation efforts work —

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson commended the Florida Forest Service (FFS) and its firefighters with the Blackwater Forestry Center for their quick work on last week’s wildfire at Garcon Point and noted that mitigation efforts beforehand helped contain the fire, saving lives and preventing the destruction of property.

“We avoided a catastrophic disaster because of the hard work and forward-thinking from our Florida Forest Service professionals and the critical resources made available from the Emergency Wildfire Management Fund,” Simpson said.

The wildfire, which was along a seven-mile line on Garcon Point, was caused by embers from a nearby structure fire blowing into thick, overgrown vegetation on a day with low humidity and 10-15 mph north winds.

The local fire departments could not save the initial structure, but FFS crews were able to limit the fire’s spread to just three additional acres. They also saved two homes directly adjacent to the wildfire and dozens more nearby.

The Florida Legislature in 2022 appropriates $93 million to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for fire mitigation through the Florida Forest Service. The funding according to the department has protection for nearly 27,000 homes across Florida and produced 1,165 miles of mitigation line that covers close to 10,000 acres

The most recent major fires on the Garcon Point peninsula — Oyster Bay and Five Mile Swamp — topped 200 acres and 2,600 acres, respectively, with the Five Mile Swamp Fire destroying more than a dozen homes.

“It had everything it needed to become a major fire,” said Santa Rosa County Forest Area Supervisor Shannon Bowman. “The wind, the humidity, in that area, it had the potential to really grow until it hit that line and the head of the fire went out.”

Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan said, “I’m proud of the Florida Forest Service team. The resources and investment by the Florida Legislature, Commissioner Simpson, and Gov. DeSantis have helped us protect lives and property in Florida.”

— The money man —

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis said this week that more than $33 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during March.

Drum roll … Tampa/St. Pete, Miami, and Orland were the three regions in the state with the highest returns on previously unclaimed property, with $7.9 million, $7.8 million, and $5.9 million, respectively.

Since Patronis took office in 2017, nearly $2.4 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

“As your CFO, I want every cent of unclaimed property to be returned to its rightful owner as quickly as possible. An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed. That’s why I encourage every Floridian to search now for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. Don’t wait; start your treasure hunt today,” Patronis said.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

— The week in appointments —

Indian River County School Board — DeSantis appointed Kevin McDonald to the Indian River County School Board. McDonald, of Vero Beach, is retired and previously worked as a business development manager for Ricoh Americas Corporation. He is the former Chair, President, and Treasurer of The Geneva School of Manhattan Board of Directors. McDonald earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.

— Where there’s Casey, there’s Hope —

It’s no secret that First Lady Casey DeSantis has a television background. She tested her AV and editing skills in a new video called Success in Hope, which highlights the lives of three people whose lives have been improved through the Hope Florida initiative she launched.

DeSantis developed Hope Florida which pairs those in need with “navigators” who can connect them with employment opportunities, education resources, and customized plans for success made possible through volunteer contributors from businesses, community leaders, and nonprofits.

Since its inception, nearly 20,000 Floridians have been helped off public assistance programs and onto a path to prosperity, according to the First Lady.

“Through Hope Florida, we are showing what is possible when business and nonprofit leaders collaborate to help individuals unlock their God-given potential,” DeSantis said.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris said Hope Florida is an example of a government promoting economic self-sufficiency instead of continued reliance on assistance.

“Hope Navigators are transcending the way we engage with Floridians in need, linking them to a robust network of providers, including employment resources. We are grateful for the First Lady’s steadfast leadership and desire to keep families thriving.”

The video tracks the lives of “Justin,” “Celia” and “Mary Lou.”

A father of two, Justin was homeless before being served by Hope Florida. He credits the Hope Navigator for helping him eventually receive a full scholarship for Valencia College and after completing an apprenticeship program, a job.

“My Hope Navigator … she was awesome, awesome, awesome. She literally would not stop calling me — checking on me, making sure I was OK, making sure the kids were OK,” Justin says in the video. “It was just a huge blessing to have her.”

Celia, a mother of three, was considering quitting school when she was introduced to a Hope Navigator who connected Ceila with day care resources, enabling her to finish school and land a full-time job.

“If you’re feeling down, if you’re feeling like you don’t have any hope, you need that help. There’s light for people. There was light for me,” Celia remarks in the video.

Mary Lou was eight months pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage. Despite being depressed she returned a week later to support her family. After losing her job she reached out to a Hope Navigator who listened and helped lay out a specialized plan for her.

For more information on Hope Florida, visit www.HopeFlorida.com. Floridians in need of support can call (850-300-HOPE).

— Game changers —

There’s a new Sheriff (sort of) in town come July 1.

That’s the effective date of HB 5203 which DeSantis signed into law this week. The bill creates the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) within the Florida Gaming Control Commission. The DGE is a criminal justice agency, and its investigators are authorized to seize any contraband under the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

Contraband can include any equipment related to gambling, gambling devices, apparatus, material of gaming, proceeds, substituted proceeds, real or personal property, internet domain name, gambling paraphernalia, lottery tickets, money, currency, or other means of exchange which was obtained illegally for gambling.

Sums received from the sale or other disposition of property seized by DGE will be deposited into the Pari-Mutuel Wagering Trust Fund or general revenue fund. HB 5203 passed both the House and Senate on Feb. 8, 2024.

The changes were initially championed by the Florida House of Representatives and included in one of its early proposals for the 2024-25 budget.

— Dementia training requirements —

Florida has a new law designed to help provide peace of mind for the family members and caregivers providing safekeeping and care to people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

DeSantis this week signed into law HB 801, Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Training for Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers. The law aims to provide some peace of mind for the 840,000 unpaid family caregivers by having law enforcement take training that shows them the closer signs of the disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six in 10 living with Alzheimer’s will wander at some point without family knowing. This increases their risk of having the police called or running into law enforcement which can escalate without proper or updated training. Other common instances that can occur to those with Alzheimer’s or dementia include erratic driving, auto accidents, indecent exposure, and shoplifting.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters join caregivers across our state in applauding the Florida legislature for taking a step to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Alex Anderson, vice president of public policy at the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters.

“We encourage all law enforcement agencies to work with the Department of Elder Affairs to roll out dementia training for their staff.” The law will go into effect on Oct. 1. Instruction for law enforcement will include interacting with persons with Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia, techniques for recognizing behavioral symptoms and characteristics, employing alternatives to physical restraints, and identifying signs of abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

— Better market but still —

Insurance rates keep rising but regulators are boasting of market successes.

The insurance market is stabilizing, Florida’s top regulator said this week, with more companies entering the state, signaling the changes lawmakers approved to reduce lawsuits and related costs are working.

“Florida’s insurance market continues to strengthen, showing signs recent legislation is having positive impacts to the property insurance market,” said Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky in a released statement. “OIR remains steadfast in our efforts to stabilize Florida’s insurance market by implementing legislative reforms and recruiting more insurers to the state. We look forward to continuing this work and promoting a competitive market for policyholders.”

There are positive signs in the market. Eight companies — Ovation Home Insurance Exchange, Manatee Insurance Exchange, Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange, Orange Insurance Exchange, Orion180 Select Insurance Company, Orion 180 Insurance Company, Mainsail Insurance Company and Tailrow Insurance Company — have been approved to enter the market in recent months.

Companies already doing business did better as well, nearly breaking even in 2023 after losing a combined $1 billion over the previous three years. That’s a marked improvement from the 10 companies that went bust from July 2021 to February 2023.

But the pocketbook pain for homeowners, who have seen skyrocketing rate increases in recent years, appears set to continue.

Yaworsky’s OIR is deliberating over rate hikes of 53.5% for condo policies from Castle Key, an Allstate subsidiary, 54% for homeowner policies from Amica Mutual Insurance, 25% for mobile home policies from American Traditions Insurance and 18.7% for condo policies from Cypress Property & Casualty.

Those are rate requests that require a public hearing because they are more than 15% as a statewide average. Rate requests of lower than that threshold don’t require a public hearing.

In a news release this week, OIR also noted Citizens Property Insurance Corp.’s improving financial outlook. The state-run carrier’s surplus rose by 17.5%, and it posted a net income of $746 million in 2023, reversing the $2.2 billion loss the prior year.

That outlook, though, contradicts a recent statement by DeSantis that Citizens is “not solvent.”

— OIR Data Call —

Meanwhile, the OIR issued a data call this week for additional claims related to Hurricane Ian. Carriers are required to fill out the 2023 Catastrophe Reporting Form in its insurance regulation filing system by April 17. The department is conducting the data call to collect additional Hurricane Ian claims information.

All insurers currently authorized to write the following lines of insurance are required to file:

— Fire

— Allied lines

— Farmowners multi-peril

— Homeowners multi-peril

— Commercial multi-peril

— Private flood

— Ocean marine

— Inland marine

— PPA physical damage

— Commercial auto physical damage

— Aircraft

— Glass

— Bolier and machinery

— Industrial fire

— Industrial extended coverage

— Mobile home multi-peril

— Mobile home physical damage

— Multi peril crop

— Surplus lines, federally authorized

— Surplus lines, property and casualty

— This sounds badass —

Talk about an innovative solution to sitting in traffic.

Advanced air mobility (AAM), is an air transportation mode that makes use of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to carry passengers and cargo.

And there’s a new advisory committee at the Florida Department of Transportation that aims to integrate AAM into Florida’s intermodal transportation system to help move people and cargo.

The AAM Advisory Committee met at Tampa International Airport this week to conduct what it calls “tabletop exercises,” or discussions on the types of AAM operations, how AAM differs from traditional aviation, necessary landing infrastructure, and how local officials and community leaders can best plan for AAM.

“With Florida as a national leader in transportation, FDOT is proud to bring together the various partners who seek to have Advanced Air Mobility become an integral part of our transportation network,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

“Florida is an ideal target market for this technology and for related business opportunities. The efforts we are making now lay the groundwork for this upcoming option and will ensure success in the future.”

— Walkin’ Lauren —

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book kicked off a 1,500-mile monthlong trek across Florida to raise awareness of child abuse to better protect children and help empower survivors to thrive.

Book is running “Walk in My Shoes” through her nonprofit foundation, Lauren’s Kids, to coincide with National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“April is a time to raise awareness and educate communities so that we can keep kids safe — and that’s what our 1,500-mile ‘Walk in My Shoes’ event is about,” Book said in a statement Wednesday.

“One in three girls and one in five boys will suffer sexual abuse before graduating high school — and one in five children who touch a digital device will be sexually solicited online. The statistics are staggering, but the solution is clear: 95% of child sexual abuse IS preventable with education and awareness. Together, we can absolutely create change and protect childhood, and it all starts with education.”

The walk began Wednesday morning at the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West. For the next three weeks, participants will crisscross the state from South Florida to west-central Florida, up Jacksonville and across the Peninsula through Tallahassee to Panama City. There are more than 20 stops.

— Kudos —

Florida Healthy Kids Corporation (FHKC) Board Chair, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, was named the 2024 Florida Outstanding Woman in Public Health.

Bestowed by the University of South Florida (USF) College of Public Health the award celebrates a woman whose life and career have led to the betterment of public health in Florida.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Haridopolos said. “In my role as FHKC board Chair and throughout my career, helping enrich the lives of others and secure better outcomes for future generations has always been what has motivated me.”

Haridopolos was appointed by CFO Patronis and has served as board Chair since 2018. Haridopolos helped shepherd the first KidCare expansion since the program’s inception. Additionally, the FHKC has ensured children impacted by hurricane-ravaged areas don’t lose health care coverage.

“Dr. Haridopolos’ tireless efforts to advocate for and invest in Florida’s children in tangible, long-term ways have undoubtedly changed the future of children’s health insurance in our state,” said FHKC CEO Ryan West. “Her passion for helping others and dedication to implementing change are inspiring.”

Before becoming the FHKC board Chair, Haridopolos served on the Florida Board of Medicine. She also served as the First Lady of the Florida Senate and worked to bring recognition to and help provide services for homeless veterans.

Haridopolos is a board-certified family medicine physician with nearly 30 years of experience and also serves on the Florida Tobacco Education and Use Prevention Advisory Council.

— Computer dangers? —

It may not be working in a coal mine, but working with computers isn’t the safest thing, either. And yes, they can cause workplace injuries that can drive workers’ compensation costs.

To that end, the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) will host a workshop on the future of workplace safety technology at its May AIS 2024 Symposium in Orlando. It’s one of three sessions at the conference.

NCCI’s Damian England will moderate the panel and be joined by industry leaders Haytham Elhawary and Aidan Madigan-Curtis.

Additional AIS 2024 topics include a detailed look at medical cost trends, a review of the industry’s AI evolution, and an industry drill-down. Also on the list are the economy and its impact on workers’ compensation and a session on challenges for workers, including the critical topics of physical space, mental health, and environmental impacts.

“Powerful workplace safety technologies such as computer vision software, wearable technologies, and the application of artificial intelligence are changing the landscape as we know it,” said England, NCCI’s Executive Director of Affiliate Services. “Our panel of experts will discuss the impact these cutting-edge technologies can have on identifying workplace risks today and tomorrow while improving workers’ health and safety.”

Elhawary is co-founder and chief strategy officer of KINETIC and KINETIC Insurance and led the development of a smart wearable device to reduce workplace injuries. Elhawary holds a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the Imperial College London and a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Navarra in Spain.

Madigan-Curtis is a board member at Voxel, an early-stage startup focused on improving workplace safety through computer vision and AI technology. She is also a partner at Eclipse Ventures and leads its insurance portfolio. Madigan-Curtis has an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

For complete details on the agenda and to register for AIS 2024, visit NCCI’s website.

— Rattlers have a Fab Lab —

There’s a new hot spot on Florida A&M University’s campus.

FAMU, in collaboration with the Chevron Corp., the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Fab Foundation opened the Fab Lab this week, advancing science, technology, engineering, and math.

Located in the center of the FAMU College of Education Gore Complex, the lab is equipped with state-of-the-art computers and advanced manufacturing tools, such as 3D printers, laser cutters, and electronics workstations, which enable students to work with any surface.

After FAMU President Larry Robinson toured the lab, he lauded the facility’s unmeasured potential.

“It’s going to heighten their commitment and interest in learning. How could you not when you walk through there,” Robinson said. “As a scientist, my nerve endings are aflame right now. If I were a student, they would have to tie me down. I’m assuming students today would have that same type of inspiration and excitement when they walk into the lab.”

There are more than 1,200 Fab Labs worldwide, but along with Fort Valley State University, FAMU is one of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a Fab Lab.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Fab Foundation to bring Chevron Fab Labs to FAMU,” said Jennifer Michael, Chevron Social Investment manager. “These labs will serve as innovation hubs to empower individuals to harness their creative potential, develop essential STEM skills, and contribute to building a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

President/CEO of the Fab Foundation Sherry Lassiter said, “Historically Black Colleagues and Universities are critically important anchors in our U.S. communities, bringing higher education and economic opportunity to individuals who have historically been excluded. They have produced many of this country’s greatest scientists, mathematicians, politicians, advocates for social change and thought leaders.”

— Celebrating SEVEN —

Florida State University is known for its fine arts program and next week marks the opening of an exhibition featuring the artists of seven members of the 2024 Master of Fine Arts graduating class. The exhibit runs from April 12 through May 4 with an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12.

Appropriately entitled SEVEN, the exhibit features the following artists:

Kimberly Maria Moran Brown is a Panamanian American artist currently residing in Tallahassee, Florida. A weaver of stories and mythos, Moran Brown uses personal narratives and research on Ancient Central American culture and traditions to intermingle the past and present, creating her own mythology. Her work provides a haven for kindred souls living in the betwixt and between.

Kat Chudy makes art that finds beautiful and dignified ways to show the invisible parts of being disabled. Chudy uses repetition, accumulation and embellishment to elevate the rituals and history of disability. Chudy participates yearly in the Southeastern College Art Conference (SECAC), chairing panels and presenting research on access and disability aesthetics. They have won numerous awards, including second place and honorable mention at the SECAC annual juried exhibition and Best in Show at the Turner Annual Spring Into Art show. They engage in a practice of platform and culture building through their podcast “DIY Access” and knowledge-sharing base, the Access Rhizome.

Athena Nugent creates minimalistic drawings and sculptures that refer to the self and memory. Her work is an exploration of growth and unpacks layers of childhood trauma and abuse. Nugent uses a variety of mediums in her drawings, including charcoal, thread and alternative photography.

Channing Salazar creates oil paintings that explore the concept of ambiguity within visual language and the dilemma of rendering meaning from images. Salazar draws parallels between physiological and digital distortions as they relate to the perception of the figure. By utilizing contemporary tools, including 3D modeling software, image scanners and AI image generators, as well as historical image references, Salazar continues foundational questions regarding the nature of representation and mediation.

Iris Eve Schaer is an intermedia sculptor from Atlanta, Georgia. Her work investigates the embodied human experience through the combination of metal, ceramics, and fiber art. Soft sculptural intestinal forms are found throughout her work as dimensional quilts. Her practice’s visceral visual language abstracts the body as a metaphor for emotional processing and mental health issues.

Cinema artist Morgan Smith has been immersed in the arts for 25 years, first as a ballet choreographer, then as a filmmaker, photographer, graphic/layout artist, writer, educator, managing editor and director of communication. A lifelong storyteller, Smith is interested in expressing the reality of human experience — life, memory and personality — utilizing art therapy practices to create intimate and self-reflective cinema installations.

As a first-generation Vietnamese American, Mimi Tran’s work serves as an archive preserving Vietnamese culture, bridging history with contemporary Asian American discourse. Through diverse mediums such as painting, sculpture, and installation, Tran explores themes of identity, memory, family, and migration. By abstracting archival family documents and repurposing cultural objects, they highlight the multifaceted experiences of their community, particularly focusing on fugitive histories and the complexities of migration. Through this process, their work becomes an archive for future generations to explore and understand their heritage.

The exhibit will run from April 12 through May 4, with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on April 12. The artists also invite the public to a meet-and-greet followed by a series of artist talks from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Museum of Fine Arts.

“Each of the seven artists brings forth their distinct narratives as well as the culmination of three years of artistic research,” said Meredith Lynn, assistant professor of art and curator. “They invite audiences to engage with their themes of cultural identity, migration, memory, and the body.”

— Capitol Directions —

“Florida’s in play” — Crossways arrow — Is it?

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — Like the man said, your toll bill is not an April Fool’s joke … or a May, June, July or August Fool’s joke, either.

Ashley Moody — Down arrow — Her half-baked arguments might get you fully baked in a year.

Jason Gonzalez — Crossways arrow — Didn’t you vet those folks in black robes?

Taryn Fenske — Up arrow — She sure knows how to negotiate a contract.

Florida State Guard — Down arrow — At least they caught him before he started reciting the Rifleman’s Creed in the bathroom.

Road builders — Up arrow — Put on your reflective vests, it’s time to get to work.

Lauren Book — Up arrow — The Senate Democratic Leader walks the walk.

Jim Boyd — Up arrow — Congratulations to the latest Kent Schulz Award winner.

Blaise Ingoglia — Poker chip — We all play the hand we were dealt. He just plays them really, really well.

Allison Tant — Up arrow — She hates moving scams, but she still likes to move it, move it!

Katie Betta — Double arrow — Again, she is simply the best communications professional in all of Florida government.

Hackers — Down arrow — What about DJJ screams “good ransom target?”

Seminole Tribe — Up arrow — Maybe the house always wins, but the environment does, too.

Dana Young — Down arrow — The ax VISIT FLORIDA plotline is returning after a one-year break.

Alian Collazo — Up arrow — The former Senate staffer is off to a hot start in HD 115.

FDACS Law — Up arrow — They do more than inspect pumps. Just ask the folks in Suwanee County.

Continental Strategies — Up arrow — With hires like Tyler Russell, we expect it to keep zooming up the rankings.

USPS — Down arrow — The Inspector General don’t play.

John Passidomo — Halo — The First Gentleman of the Senate went too soon. Rest in peace.