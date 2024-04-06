Rick Scott urges Donald Trump to take his time with VP pick

Presumptive Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump has a big decision ahead for his running mate.

One of his staunchest allies in the Sunshine State is urging the former President not to rush it, further advising that the strategy-focused pick he made in 2016 would serve as a functional template for his looming selection.

“I think he should wait and say, ‘Who will help him win the election?’ Because if you don’t win the election, you don’t go,” Sen. Rick Scott said Friday.

Scott lauded the selection of Indiana’s Mike Pence, saying he believed “Pence helped him win the election.”

“Trump needs to take his time and say, ‘OK, let’s look at where where the electorate is right now.’ Who will help him win the election? That’s the most important thing: he’s got to win.” Scott added.

“I couldn’t tell you who it will be because I couldn’t tell you exactly today what issues are gonna be the most important, what state is gonna be the most important to try to make sure he wins. But he made a good decision in ’16. I think he’ll make a good choice this time.”

The Senator made the comments on the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.“

He did not offer any specific recommendations for what is reported to be a wide field of potential running mates during the appearance.

For what it’s worth, Gov. Ron DeSantis (an incredibly unlikely pick given the ongoing back and forth between DeSantis and Trump camps, and the Governor’s own stated disinterest in the role), would be an acceptable choice for 70% of Republican and GOP-leaning voters in a poll released earlier this month. That’s the best number of any option considered.

Meanwhile, March saw some buzz for Sen. Marco Rubio as a Trump running mate. According to NBC News, six people said Rubio was on a list of 15 potential picks, which are expected to be narrowed down by an anticipated June announcement of a running mate.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has also been said to be in the mix. He said he “could do that job” if tapped.

One strategic complication can be found in the country’s cornerstone legal document: Florida electors couldn’t vote for a President and running mate from their own state, per Article II, Section I, Clause 3 of the Constitution.