Personnel note: Danny Martell moves up from FPL to NextEra

Tallahassee fixture Daniel “Danny” Martell is moving up from Vice President of State Legislative Affairs at Florida Power & Light to an executive role at FPL’s parent company.

In his role at FPL, Martell has been responsible for managing and developing legislative policy, including managing relationships with members of the Florida Legislature and state agencies and political offices.

Now, Martell is taking on the newly created role of Vice President of Central Region and Engagement Campaigns at NextEra Energy. This is a promotion for Martell who brings a diversified background and extensive experience having held numerous leadership positions in the past.

Martell joined NextEra Energy in 2016 and over the years he’s been part of the Regulatory, Political, State Government and External Affairs team within Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources. This team has been successful working on major statutory changes with the Florida Legislature and state administrators, sharing resources and institutional knowledge, preparing for rate cases, and passing storm protection plan legislation.

Originally from Jacksonville, Martell graduated from the University of Florida with an undergraduate degree in political science. He later attended law school at Nova Southeastern University, earning his law degree in 2002.

In addition to his work at FPL and NextEra, Martell has been President and CEO of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, Vice President of Real Estate at Florida Crystals Corporation, Director of Land Acquisitions for WCI Communities, Director of Land Development for Sunland Homes and Director of Government and Political Affairs for Gold Coast Builders Association.

The son of Cuban exiles, Martell is well known of giving back to his community. He holds board seats on the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the University of Florida Alumni Association. He is also an Executive Committee Member for Florida Tax Watch and a member of Leadership Florida.

Martell lives in Jacksonville with his wife and three children.