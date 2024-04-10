April 10, 2024
Ron DeSantis blames high car insurance rates on ‘Bidenomics.’ That doesn’t tell the whole story
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiApril 10, 20245min6

FLAPOL050523CH039
Is the federal government to blame for Florida having some of the highest car insurance costs in the U.S.?

After March’s Consumer Price Index report showed a 3.8% year-over-year increase in inflation, Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed federal spending under President Joe Biden, saying it’s “the wages of Bidenomics.”

And he seemed to blame Washington for a problem particularly affecting Floridians.

“The No. 1 individual itemized increase for inflation was auto insurance. This print today for just a month had a massive increase and that’s really, really difficult,” DeSantis said.

The Governor made the comments in St. Petersburg. They come after months of media scrutiny on rates that are as high as anywhere in the country.

According to Bankrate’s True Cost of Insurance Report, Florida has the second-most expensive “true cost” of auto insurance in the country, trailing only Louisiana. The average annual premium is just shy of $4,000 and is approaching 6% of people’s wages, a burden up nearly 0.8% year over year in terms of income allocation.

Florida’s 5.69% year over year increase in terms of wages spent on insurance far exceeds every other state indexed. Arkansas, which is No. 2 on this miserable metric, only saw a 3.95% hike from one year to the next.

Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and other motorized mishaps raise those rates further.

The burden is reflected in three major cities tracked as well, which are near the worst ones of the 25 metros indexed in terms of insurance burden.

While Orlando is below the state average in terms of premium costs, both Miami and Tampa are above that threshold, with the average hit to motorists being over $4,000 a year.

To put that cost burden in perspective, Seattle drivers pay less than $1,800 per year on average, the cheapest rate of the 25 major metros tracked by Bankrate.

While another report from Insurify smooths the numbers more in Florida’s favor, even by that generous accounting, Sunshine State drivers pay the third most expensive rates in the country, in what that site calls an “insurance crisis.”

That crisis isn’t helped by the 6.45% of Florida drivers who are on the road without even minimum levels of coverage, according to figures from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“Florida’s No-Fault Law requires motor vehicles registered in Florida be insured with at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 property damage liability (PDL) coverage throughout the motor vehicle registration period. Failure to maintain the required insurance coverage may result in suspension of the registrant’s driver license/registration and a reinstatement fee of $150-$500,” the Department says.

In short, the penalties for driving without insurance are light, especially for those people without assets vulnerable to expropriation in court cases. And as anyone who has car shopped or has gone to a hospital recently can attest, $10,000 is a fraction of the costs incurred by car accidents.

6 comments

  • PeterH

    April 10, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    Fun Fact:
    Per capita Florida has one of the highest automobile fatality rates in the USA. Couple that fact with Florida’s huge number of ambulance chasing lawyers and you can begin to research why Florida has high automobile insurance rates.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      April 10, 2024 at 1:41 pm

      I agree with PeterH. How about that?

      Reply

    • Floriduh

      April 10, 2024 at 2:01 pm

      And dui (that includes all substances and there are a lot of people on pills). And uninsured. And people who drive without a license. And number of large heavy vehicles people are incapable of driving responsibly. And crotch rockets who don’t follow the law. And people from other places who drive super aggressively. And and and. Florida loves to paint itself as law and order state but when it comes to driving, it’s crickets.

      Reply

  • Tjb

    April 10, 2024 at 2:00 pm

    Little Ron blames others for his own shortfall to address issues affecting Floridians.. Personal accountability does not exits in Little Ron’s world.

    Reply

    • Yup

      April 10, 2024 at 2:04 pm

      State keeps approving huge price increases yoy but refuses to address root causes and punishes safe drivers because they won’t address the bad. A lot like home insurance. I detect a theme.

      Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    April 10, 2024 at 2:24 pm

    Florida is number 3 for pedestrian deaths in the US w/ CA at 39M residents coming in first at 1100 deaths; Texas at 31M residents nipped Florida at 23M residents, 834 to 824 — according to the latest figures available from the Governors Highway Safety survey (2022).

    Reply

