Don Gaetz crosses $1.M raised for SD 1 campaign

Former Senate President Don Gaetz has crossed $1.1 million raised for his campaign to return to the Legislature.

Gaetz, a Republican, brought in $202,850 during the opening quarter of the year, bringing his overall tally to $1,112,632 since he entered the Senate District 1 race in October.

“We are blessed to live in the most incredible state in America, especially those of us who call Northwest Florida home. But we also face tough challenges such as unaffordable property insurance and rising costs that require difficult conversations, straight talk, and strong leadership,” Gaetz said in a news release announcing his fundraising numbers.

“I’m not afraid to step on toes and take on the powerful special interests in Tallahassee to get relief for our citizens,” Gaetz added. “As State Senator for Northwest Florida, my focus will be to make Florida more affordable so seniors and families can continue to call the Sunshine State home. I will bring proven conservative leadership to Tallahassee, and I won’t back down from the fight for a more affordable Florida.”

Gaetz is running to replace Republican Sen. Doug Broxson, who is term-limited in 2024. He is currently the only candidate in the race and there is no apparent challenger — former Rep. Frank White was running for the seat, but withdrew and endorsed Gaetz when the latter announced his campaign.

Gaetz last served in the Senate in 2016, wrapping up a 10-year stint that included two years as Senate President. During that time, he successfully fought a medical marijuana initiative from passing. During his final two years in the Chamber, he helped facilitate a key compromise between the Legislature and then-Gov. Rick Scott to increase education funding.

Regionally, he also served on the Okaloosa County School Board and later as Superintendent of Schools before turning his attention to Tallahassee.

After his legislative career, Gaetz served on the Constitution Revision Commission and chaired Triumph Gulf Coast, the entity tasked with administering money received in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill.