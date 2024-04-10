April 10, 2024
Ron DeSantis has worse favorable ratings than Bob Iger in national poll

A.G. GancarskiApril 10, 20244min1

Desantis Disney banner1600x1200
A new YouGov survey allowed citizens to weigh in on the Governor and the Disney CEO. Neither did all that great.

While neither Disney’s CEO nor Ron DeSantis are particularly popular in a new national pollBob Iger can take heart that he’s regarded somewhat more favorably than the Florida Governor.

In a YouGov survey of 1,795 adult citizens conducted between Apr. 6 and Apr. 9, Iger is at -9 net, with 15% viewing him favorably and 24% unfavorably.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is better known, but at least for some respondents, familiarity breeds contempt. The second-term Republican stands at -13 net; 34% view him favorably, with 47% regarding him unfavorably.

DeSantis is in negative territory with most age, gender and racial cohorts, with only respondents 65 years of age and older regarding him favorably, albeit by a slender 48% to 44% spread.

DeSantis could only count on approval by Donald Trump voters, Republicans and conservatives. He’s at or above 69% favorability with all those groups, suggesting that any bad feelings from a fractious Primary campaign have faded.

He has just single-digit approval with Joe Biden voters, self-identified liberals, Democratic registrants and those leaning Democratic, meanwhile, suggesting that national eyes see him as a polarizing, ideological figure.

Iger, the 73-year-old Disney CEO, does not inspire strong feelings of approval from any cohort. But he’s less well-known than the Florida Governor, which ultimately helps him in terms of net favorability.

He is underwater with all ages, races and both genders, as well as with political independents and conservative Republicans. Iger stands at just 9% approval with Trump voters against 34% disapproval, a sign of the reputational damage he suffered in the political battles with DeSantis over Parental Rights in Education legislation.

His overall number is buoyed somewhat by favorable reads from Biden voters (26% to 19% unfavorable), a 22% to 20% split with liberals, and a 23% to 17% allocation among Democrats.

Interestingly, signs abound of a rapprochement between the Governor and Disney. Florida’s pension fund backed Iger against a challenge to his leadership of the company earlier this month. Prior to that, the company settled a pair of lawsuits in state court last month against DeSantis appointees to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board.

___

Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "THE NEW MAYOR OF REALVILLE" American

    April 10, 2024 at 5:52 pm

    Good evening Sage Patriots,
    Relax Your Sphincters becase of 2 things:
    1.) Its a fake poll
    2.) We will be releasing the Jeffery Epstien “Dook Perves List” in July and Ron’s name is not on that “Dook Perves List”.
    “BUT SAGE EARL IS BOB IGER’S NAME ON THAT “DOOK PERVES LIST”?
    I, Earl Pitts American, can neither confirm nor deny IF BOB IGER’S name “IS OR IS NOT” on “THE DOOK PERVES LIST”.
    Thank you,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

