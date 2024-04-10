Adam Ross doesn’t have a challenger, but he’s got a cool quarter mil on hand if one pops up

Pinellas County Tax Collector candidate Adam Ross has raised more than $250,000 for his race, even though he doesn’t even have a challenger.

That includes nearly $106,000 raised to his campaign and another $145,500 to his political committee, Friends of Adam Ross.

Ross launched his campaign in December.

“Breaking the $250,000 threshold since my December campaign announcement for Pinellas County Tax Collector is a humbling indicator of the great support we’ve received,” Ross said. “I appreciate the trust that Pinellas County residents and families have placed in me to serve as their next Tax Collector, and I am excited to keep up the hard work on the campaign trail.”

Ross raised nearly all of the funds to his campaign in the first quarter, from January through March. He took in 161 contributions, averaging more than $650 each.

But because he doesn’t yet have an opponent, Ross spent just over $10,000 of that haul, including about $2,600 to CAL Compliance for accounting services; about $3,200 to Supernova Digital Communications for digital advertising and web hosting; and $850 to Lelii Photography for campaign photos.

Ross raised $120,500 to his committee in the first quarter, and $25,000 in the final days of December to close out the fourth quarter of 2023, right after he entered the race. His first quarter haul includes just 12 contributions, with Parrish resident Tommy Dickson, Belleair retiree Joseph White and property management firm Your Management each kicking in $20,000.

Janet Ross, a retiree who lives in Safety Harbor, donated $25,000. Florida Commercial Construction, based in Land O’ Lakes, donated $10,000. Dickson separately added another check for $5,000, bringing his total buy-in to $25,000.

The committee has spent less than $8,000, including $5,000 to Hope Villages of America for an event sponsorship.

With Ross’ remaining cash on hand hovering well above $200,000, it seems unlikely a challenger will emerge in the race, but his campaign won’t know for sure until candidate qualifying ends June 14.

Ross is running to replace incumbent Tax Collector Charles Thomas who is retiring and endorsed Ross as his successor.