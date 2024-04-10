April 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Adam Ross doesn’t have a challenger, but he’s got a cool quarter mil on hand if one pops up

Janelle Irwin TaylorApril 10, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs measure creating no-go zone around first responders

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 4.10.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Chris Scherer exceeds $200K raised for Pinellas County Commission bid, more than doubling Cookie Kennedy

Adam Ross copy
With cash piling up, it seems unlikely anyone will jump into the race before qualifying ends in mid-June.

Pinellas County Tax Collector candidate Adam Ross has raised more than $250,000 for his race, even though he doesn’t even have a challenger.

That includes nearly $106,000 raised to his campaign and another $145,500 to his political committee, Friends of Adam Ross.

Ross launched his campaign in December.

“Breaking the $250,000 threshold since my December campaign announcement for Pinellas County Tax Collector is a humbling indicator of the great support we’ve received,” Ross said. “I appreciate the trust that Pinellas County residents and families have placed in me to serve as their next Tax Collector, and I am excited to keep up the hard work on the campaign trail.”

Ross raised nearly all of the funds to his campaign in the first quarter, from January through March. He took in 161 contributions, averaging more than $650 each.

But because he doesn’t yet have an opponent, Ross spent just over $10,000 of that haul, including about $2,600 to CAL Compliance for accounting services; about $3,200 to Supernova Digital Communications for digital advertising and web hosting; and $850 to Lelii Photography for campaign photos.

Ross raised $120,500 to his committee in the first quarter, and $25,000 in the final days of December to close out the fourth quarter of 2023, right after he entered the race. His first quarter haul includes just 12 contributions, with Parrish resident Tommy Dickson, Belleair retiree Joseph White and property management firm Your Management each kicking in $20,000.

Janet Ross, a retiree who lives in Safety Harbor, donated $25,000. Florida Commercial Construction, based in Land O’ Lakes, donated $10,000. Dickson separately added another check for $5,000, bringing his total buy-in to $25,000.

The committee has spent less than $8,000, including $5,000 to Hope Villages of America for an event sponsorship.

With Ross’ remaining cash on hand hovering well above $200,000, it seems unlikely a challenger will emerge in the race, but his campaign won’t know for sure until candidate qualifying ends June 14.

Ross is running to replace incumbent Tax Collector Charles Thomas who is retiring and endorsed Ross as his successor.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCitizens officials: Reforms working but rates aren’t coming down

nextRon DeSantis has worse favorable ratings than Bob Iger in national poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories