Modern Healthcare ranks Tampa General Hospital among top industry innovators

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) earned a spot on the register of the Innovator Awards from Modern Healthcare for its state-of-the-art work to transform the standard of health care. The news outlet applauded those awarded a spot on the list for their work to think outside the box and propel the medical industry forward.

One of 10 organizations recognized nationwide, TGH was awarded for its efforts to revolutionize the Tampa Medical and Research District (TMRD). With a historic $550 million investment to deliver the most advanced technology, the hospital is transforming the standard of patient care for residents across Tampa Bay. Modeled after renowned medical districts in the nation’s greatest cities, Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine anchor world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology.

“At Tampa General, we’re dedicated to driving innovation by leveraging the latest technologies, forging dynamic partnerships, and implementing strategic initiatives that enhance patient outcomes, accessibility and affordability,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. “These innovations and technologies are being put into the hands of our team members so that they can continue to elevate the care we provide while also allowing them to work more efficiently and be happier in the workplace. I could not be more proud of this award as it underscores the work we have done to drive innovation beyond an industry buzzword or a stand-alone achievement, but rather a mindset to be embraced which empowers us to define the future of world-class care.”

Amassing over 1,500 acres in and around downtown Tampa and Ybor City, the district includes over a dozen assets including Tampa General’s Rehabilitation Hospital and the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. Soon, the partners intend to open doors to the TGH Proton Therapy Center, TGH Behavioral Health Hospital and Surgical, Neuroscience and Transplant Pavilion. Both facilities will serve as breeding grounds for the growth of specialized care models within the academic health system.

“Where a lot of organizations see another change to manage, we view innovation as an opportunity to solve problems and make health care better,” said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer at Tampa General. “I’m proud of the work our team has done to earn this recognition and am eager to continue advancing strategies and partnerships that meaningfully improve outcomes and the care experience.”

The district has been an attraction for renowned researchers and physicians looking to bring their expertise to the Tampa Bay region. An early adopter of game-changing technologies, Tampa General also incentivizes and champions innovation through its venture capital arm, TGH Ventures, which elevates and implements breakthrough ideas from team members through programs like IdeaMVP while also supporting early-stage startups and direct investments.

Through these ongoing initiatives, Tampa General is shaping the health care landscape in Florida and setting a new standard for what innovation can and should look like within an academic and research health system industrywide.

Modern Healthcare is a leading source of health care business news. Tampa General and the full Innovators Class of 2024 are profiled in the April 8 print edition of the magazine and online here.