Liz Dahan raises $116K in under 2 weeks

Liz Dahan, a Democrat running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, has raised $116,000 in the 12 days following her entrance into the race, according to her campaign.

The campaign released early campaign numbers to spotlight momentum as she enters a crowded Democratic Primary where the top fundraiser, Whitney Fox, had already raised more than $200,000.

“We are energized by the early momentum in this race,” Dahan said. “We are just at the beginning of the organization we are building to win. I look forward to defeating Anna Paulina Luna.”

Luna is the incumbent Republican Dahan and the pack of other Democratic challengers hope to unseat.

Dahan is the seventh Democrat to enter the race, joining Fox, Sabrina Bousbar, Tony D’Arrigo, John Liccione, Peter Owen and Mark Weinkrantz.

Bousbar, who would be the first Generation Z woman elected to Congress, self-reported $100,000 raised in the first 10 days of her campaign. Weinkrantz, has self-financed nearly all of the $44,000 raised for his campaign; John Liccione, has raised about $24,000.

Owen, who is also a Gen Z candidate, hasn’t reported any significant fundraising, and D’Arrigo has not yet reported fundraising numbers.

None of the candidates have filed finance reports covering the first quarter of 2024 yet, which spans January through March.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary will face an uphill battle against Luna. The incumbent has raised more than $1.1 million and has nearly $550,000 still on hand, according to the most recent campaign reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as likely Republican at R+6.

Dahan, who is from South Florida, has worked in communications for 20 years, focusing on business, government and foreign policy.

She most recently worked in Washington, D.C., as a partner at Brunswick, a global firm that provides advisory services on a variety of issues including financial, regulatory, political and social. There, Dahan worked with financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies and others to communicate social values and design sustainability and to chart a path toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

Dahan also previously worked with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the Council on Foreign Relations, the World Bank and with former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle of South Dakota.