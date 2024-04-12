April 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida TaxWatch celebrates principals, students in at-risk schools
David L. Brewer. Image via Florida TaxWatch.

Jacob OglesApril 12, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

NextEra leader touts power of self-disruption, predicts future will sneak up fast

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lucia Báez-Geller campaign for Congress adds 5 more South Florida endorsements

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.12.24

David L. Brewer III
A record 15 principals and students were celebrated this year.

Florida TaxWatch celebrated some of the state’s hardest working administrators at its Spring meeting in Winter Park.

Members heard stories from education leaders including Rollins College Communications Director Sam Stark, Florida Prepaid College Foundation Director Cindy O’Connell, Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis and The Brewer Leadership Group President and CEO Admiral David Brewer.

They cheered some school-level administrators.

“These principals are the front line of fighting ignorance,” said Brewer, a former Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

He is part of the 100 Black Men of Greater Orlando and attributes their success to counseling.

O’Connell noted that her foundation, in addition to administering the prepaid program, also provides scholarships to students. The organization has awarded 73 two-year scholarships, totaling $281,000, since that program launched in 2017. Past recipients touted the importance of the program in their own lines.

“This scholarship changed my life, and the moment I received it, it also changed the trajectory of my future,” said Raymaiah Scott, a Kissimmee student who received the scholarship in 2019.

Scott just graduated from the University of Central Florida in December with a degree in business administration.

“That is only possible because of the support and community I received in my high school and through Florida TaxWatch,” Scott said.

“This opportunity has helped me not to stress over the burdens like the where, the when, the how and the who.”

As for the Principal Leadership Awards, those were established in 2013 to identify Florida’s most effective principals in high-risk K-12 public schools, recognize and reward their work, and promote their transformational practices throughout the state. This year, the program honored a record 15 principals and provided 15 student scholarships.

“Every one of these principals needs that in their communities,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNextEra leader touts power of self-disruption, predicts future will sneak up fast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories