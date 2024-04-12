Cheers! SeaWorld Orlando is giving out free beer — one of its fan-favorite promotions — starting Friday as part of the company’s ongoing 60th anniversary celebration. The company called it a limited time offer and did not say how long the promotion lasts or if it will go through this Summer.

“SeaWorld Orlando guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz beer at Waterway Grill Patio. SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members will receive an extra perk — two free 7-ounce pours per day at Waterway Grill Patio,” the company said in a press release this week.

The freebies are daily starting at 11:00 A.M. until one hour before the park closes.

On Wednesdays, Waterway Grill Patio also has a BOGO Happy Hour deal on all beers and cocktails from 4 p.m. until the park closes, the company said.

The company’s history is connected with beer.

In 1989, the parks were bought by Busch Entertainment Corp., the family entertainment division of Anheuser-Busch. You could see the Clydesdale exhibited at the parks. Free beer was another perk then as well, until the company was sold again and changed owners.

Over the years, though, SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay occasionally offered free beer again as a promotion.

This time, it’s part of the festivities as the Orlando park’s anniversary celebration includes a 5K run/walk on May 4 followed by the new “So Much More To Sea Parade” debuting May 24.

SeaWorld is also opening a family-friendly roller coaster themed after its beloved penguins later this Spring, although the company hasn’t announced an opening date yet.

The other major ride opening at Orlando parks is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the water ride replacing Splash Mountain at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The ride, starring Disney’s first Black princess, is set to open sometime this Summer, though Disney has not said exactly when.