April 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

SeaWorld Orlando is giving out free beer

Gabrielle RussonApril 12, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Universal Orlando shows off new hotels opening soon outside Epic Universe

HeadlinesOrlando

Ron DeSantis has worse favorable ratings than Bob Iger in national poll

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World retools policy for guests with disabilities after abuse

SeaWorld AP
The company's history is connected with beer.

Cheers! SeaWorld Orlando is giving out free beer — one of its fan-favorite promotions — starting Friday as part of the company’s ongoing 60th anniversary celebration. The company called it a limited time offer and did not say how long the promotion lasts or if it will go through this Summer.

“SeaWorld Orlando guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz beer at Waterway Grill Patio. SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members will receive an extra perk — two free 7-ounce pours per day at Waterway Grill Patio,” the company said in a press release this week.

The freebies are daily starting at 11:00 A.M. until one hour before the park closes.

On Wednesdays, Waterway Grill Patio also has a BOGO Happy Hour deal on all beers and cocktails from 4 p.m. until the park closes, the company said.

The company’s history is connected with beer.

In 1989, the parks were bought by Busch Entertainment Corp., the family entertainment division of Anheuser-Busch. You could see the Clydesdale exhibited at the parks. Free beer was another perk then as well, until the company was sold again and changed owners.

Over the years, though, SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay occasionally offered free beer again as a promotion.

This time, it’s part of the festivities as the Orlando park’s anniversary celebration includes a 5K run/walk on May 4 followed by the new “So Much More To Sea Parade” debuting May 24.

SeaWorld is also opening a family-friendly roller coaster themed after its beloved penguins later this Spring, although the company hasn’t announced an opening date yet.

The other major ride opening at Orlando parks is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the water ride replacing Splash Mountain at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The ride, starring Disney’s first Black princess, is set to open sometime this Summer, though Disney has not said exactly when.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida TaxWatch celebrates principals, students in at-risk schools

nextGov. DeSantis strips worker wage, heat protection powers from cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories